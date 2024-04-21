This Week's GDP And PCE Reports May Bring More Pain To The Market

shannonstent/E+ via Getty Images

Two significant economic reports on Thursday and Friday — the first quarter GDP and the March PCE report — could blindside the market, sending rates and the dollar soaring, and the stock market reeling. Better-than-expected reports can push 2-year rates back to 5.25%, potentially wiping out any hopes of rate cuts in 2024. They could also have put murmurs of rate hikes back into the conversation.

GDP data is due on Thursday and is forecast to rise by 2.5% on a quarter-over-quarter seasonally adjusted annualized basis, down from 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The GDP price index is also expected to rise by 3.0% from 1.6% last quarter. This would imply that nominal GDP growth in the first quarter likely grew by around 5.5%, a healthy growth rate faster than 5.1% in the fourth quarter.

On Friday, the March PCE report is expected to show that headline and core PCE rose by 0.3% month-over-month, flat compared to February. Meanwhile, headline PCE is expected to increase by 2.6% year-over-year, up from 2.5% last month, while core PCE is expected to fall to 2.7%, down from 2.8% in February.

While these estimates don't suggest anything alarming, anecdotal evidence supports that they may be too low, that growth in the first quarter was stronger, and that prices rose faster in March.

Anecdotal Evidence

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model shows that the first quarter GDP grew by around 2.9%, while the price rose by 3.5%, implying a nominal growth rate of 6.4%, which would be much faster than what is currently implied by analysts' estimates. Over the past two years, GDPNow has done a reasonable enough job with its forecasts to suggest there is a genuine risk that analysts' estimates for the first quarter GDP are currently low, and the risks are for an upside surprise.

Bloomberg

Additionally, the PCE report is also at risk of an upside surprise, given that last month, a big jump in non-durable goods was seen, driven mainly by gasoline. The national average price of gasoline increased by almost 6.8% in March, faster than the 4.6% move higher in February.

Bloomberg

Changes in gasoline prices can be a significant driver of, and closely track the changes in PCE non-durable goods prices over time. The bigger move in March for gasoline could mean that non-durable goods see another uptick in the March data point, potentially hotter than February's gain of almost 0.7%.

Bloomberg

Additionally, the NFIB higher prices index rose sharply in March to 28 from 21 in February. Over time, the NFIB prices index and the headline PCE report have a correlation of 0.82 and an R^2 of 0.67 since 2010, which suggests that a rise in the NFIB price index could lead to an increase in the headline PCE report.

Bloomberg

The NFIB prices index led the PCE rate lower starting in the summer of 2022, and it is now entirely possible that the NFIB prices index is suggesting that prices within the headline PCE report could be heading higher and potentially an important change in trend.

Bloomberg

Rates

The most significant risk to this data coming in hotter is what it would do to the bond market, most notably at the front of the yield curve, which would be the most sensitive to changes in where the monetary policy would be heading. The 2-year rate has been consolidating at the 5% level since the CPI report, and now it appears to be forming a bull flag/pennant. A breakout above 5% could very quickly send the 2-year rate back to the 5.25% region, based on a projection of that bullish pattern.

TradingView

It is similar to the 10-year rate, which is consolidating around the 4.60% to 4.65% level. A potential breakout may send the 10-year back to 5%.

TradingView

A move higher in the 2-year rate would likely be accompanied by the number of rate cuts priced into the market being reduced. The spread between the 2-year yield and the December 2024 Fed Fund Futures contract has closed, and they are now trading in line. Meanwhile, the December 2025 Fed Funds Futures contract has been climbing aggressively.

TradingView

Dollar

This would be very bullish for the dollar, as monetary policy divergences would continue to widen. This could cause the dollar index to rise sharply as it emerges from a diamond reversal bottom. A move above resistance at 107 would confirm the move higher in the dollar index and potentially put it on a path to return to 113.

TradingView

If the data continues to come in hot and rates and the dollar moves higher from here, financial conditions will, by default, tighten. Tighter financial conditions would mean implied volatility levels would rise, credit spreads would widen, and stock prices would go down.

At this point, the S&P 500 has broken the 5,000 level, which is now likely to act as resistance and filled the gap from February 21. The next major level of support is not until 4,850, and then the old all-time highs around 4,815.

TradingView

Additionally, CTAs are sellers of this market, which is one reason why we have seen rally attempts in the market fail. CTAs are likely to remain sellers as long as the market continues to trend lower. Additionally, from an options perspective, the S&P 500 is now in a negative gamma regime, which means that market makers are sellers of weakness to delta hedge.

Gammalabs

Liquidity is also thinning out, as measured by the book depth of the e-mini S&P 500 futures, while the bid-ask spread widens. The falling liquidity levels and wider bid/ask spreads will likely create more volatility in intraday trading.

CME Group

Impacts

This tells us that stocks have not entered a bull market. The equity market was merely reflecting the easing of financial conditions as the entire market began to price in Fed rate cuts, which, in effect, eased Fed policy prematurely.

However, now that it is becoming clear that inflation has not been solved, it is also clear that the Fed's job is not complete. The risk is that rates go higher and the dollar strengthens further. This will put the market in control of financial conditions, which means the Fed could still make a policy error along the way because there is no soft landing. There never was a soft landing because the process was merely front-run but never completed.

This week's data can provide the spark needed for the entire market to take the following steps in unwinding its mess. If the data does come in hotter, rates and the dollar should respond accordingly, and stocks will respond to the dollar and rates once the initial implied volatility crush passes.