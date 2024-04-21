Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regions Financial Offers 5% Dividend Yield At A Low Payout Ratio

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Regions Financial is a regional bank with over $150B in assets, focused on commercial & Industrial loans.
  • The bank saw a decrease in net interest income in Q1, but made up for it with decreased non-interest expenses.
  • The bank's exposure to commercial real estate is relatively low, and it has a strong balance sheet with ample cash reserves.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Alabama

Eivaisla/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama and operating in the Midwest, South and Texas. With a total of in excess of $150B in assets on the balance sheet, Regions Financial is a

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.08K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I currently have no position in RF, but I may write some out of the money put options, as indicated in the article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News