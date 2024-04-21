Eivaisla/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama and operating in the Midwest, South and Texas. With a total of in excess of $150B in assets on the balance sheet, Regions Financial is a relatively large bank focusing on making commercial loans. The total exposure to commercial real estate remains relatively low and that should help improve the perception of the bank as investors are currently shying away from banks with a relatively high exposure to commercial real estate. As the bank has now reported earnings twice since the previous article was published, I wanted to check up on its financial health and its ability to deal with the changing interest rate environment. I was on the sidelines at the end of Q3 2023, but after reviewing the Q1 2024 results, I am turning bullish.

The current quarterly dividend of $0.24 means the payout ratio is just over 50% while the dividend yield exceeds 5%.

Data by YCharts

A closer look at the Q1 results

Regions Financial saw a small decrease in its net interest income in the first quarter of this year as the total interest income decreased slightly from $1.75B to $1.72B while the total amount of interest expenses increased slightly to $540M. This resulted in a net interest income of $1.18B, which is a 4% decrease compared to the $1.23B in the fourth quarter of last year.

RF Investor Relations

On the other hand, the company’s net non-interest expenses decreased from $605M to $568M and that means the pre-tax and pre provision income increased to $616M, coming from $626M. So while the evolution of the net interest income was somewhat disappointing, Regions Financial made up for it elsewhere. After also deducting the $152M in loan loss provisions, the Alabama-based bank reported a pre-tax income of $464M and a net profit of $368M. After also deducting the $25M in preferred dividends, the net income attributable to the shareholders of Regions Financial was $343M and divided over the average share count of 921M shares, the EPS was $0.37 per share. However, as Regions Financial continues to buy back stock,

Keep in mind, the Q1 income was negatively impacted by about $84M in total adjustments.

RF Investor Relations

While the adjustments were not detailed in the overview above, the bank’s management mentioned an increase to the FDIC special assessment accrual as well as some severance-related charges. This means that on an underlying basis, the EPS was approximately $0.44 per share. This was lower than the average analyst estimates of $0.46.

Looking at the asset side of the balance sheet (shown below), the bank’s access to liquidity remains very strong. Regions Financial has almost no debt securities held to maturity and with in excess of $11B in cash and deposits in other banks and almost $28B in debt securities available for sale (which are obviously marked to market), Regions Financial can easily make $40B in cash available on relatively short notice. That’s in excess of a quarter of its total balance sheet and represents 31% of all deposits.

RF Investor Relations

Looking at the returns on the investments and loan portfolio, the bank has just over $135.5B in earning assets and as expected, the debt securities are yielding less than 3% while the loan book is seeing the impact of the higher interest rates on the financial markets with the commercial & industrial loans generating almost 6% while commercial real estate loans offer a return of 7-8%.

RF Investor Relations

As shown below, the bank’s exposure to commercial real estate remains relatively limited. About $8.8B of the loan book was issued to investor-owned commercial real estate, with an additional $5.1B issued to owner-occupied real estate loans. On a combined basis, all CRE loans represent less than 15% of the entire loan book.

RF Investor Relations

Regions Financial mainly is a business lender, as just over 51% of its entire loan book consisted of loans issued to businesses.

The bank did report an increase in non-performing loans (excluding assets held for sale) but although the trend is undeniably up (as shown below), the bank’s total allowance for credit losses increased as well and at the end of last year, Regions Financial had about $1.62B in loan loss provisions on its balance sheet.

RF Investor Relations

Looking at the breakdown of the loan book segments where the non-performing loans are held, it’s not shocking to see the investor-owned real estate division has the highest rate of non-performing loans, as almost 4% of those loans were classified as an NPL.

RF Investor Relations

And although the total amount (and percentage) of non-performing loans in the commercial and industrial segment increased, the strong balance sheet is more than capable of handling these non-performing loans. The bank also provided a breakdown of the office loans, where about 10.7% of the total loan balance is classified as non-performing. About half of the balance will mature in the next 12 months and according to the bank, the stressed weighted average LTV ratio of the loans is approximately 105.5% (which is obviously much worse than the 66.4% LTV ratio when the loans were underwritten based on the appraisal value at origination).

RF Investor Relations

As the bank has already put aside 5.6% of the loan book, it has pretty much its entire risk in the office portfolio covered, as the accrued loan loss provisions should be sufficient to cover future losses in case the 105.5% LTV ratio is confirmed.

We see a similar evolution in the multi-family portfolio. The bank has about $4.05B in loans outstanding which were underwritten at a 51.1% LTV ratio and according to the similar stress test scenario, the current LTV ratio based on the current market circumstances is just under 71%.

RF Investor Relations

As the bank has put aside $74M in loan loss provisions, I think the risk in this segment of the portfolio has been covered off as well.

While I don't see a lot of risks in the commercial real estate portfolio, I will keep an eye on the evolution of the non-performing loans in the 'normal' commercial & industrial loan segment of the loan book. Additionally, as the company expects its net interest margin to stabilize in the current quarter, it would be a disappointment if reaching the stabilization would take longer than anticipated. The next few quarters will be interesting for Regions Financial, but it sounds like the management team has a good grip on the situation.

Investment thesis

As of the end of 2023, the bank’s CET1 ratio remained stable at 10.3% while the tangible book value per share slightly decreased to $10.42. This means the bank is currently trading at a premium of approximately 80% to its tangible book value, which is pretty high. However, considering the underlying earnings represent approximately $1.80 per share while the bank is paying just $0.96 per share per year in dividends, it is retaining north of $0.80 per share per year which will help to stabilize and slightly boost the tangible book value per share. That being said, the bank continues to buy back stock at the current valuation, which obviously has a negative impact on the TBV per share.

The bank’s management team thinks the Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin will bottom out in the second quarter, so I am looking forward to seeing if that effectively is the case.

Interactive Brokers Screen Shot

I currently have no position in Regions Financial, but the bank appears to be a good candidate for me to write (out of the money) put options on. A P17 or P18 expiring in June (shown above) could fetch me $0.30 and $0.55 respectively, and buying at an average of $17.50 per share would boost the dividend yield to almost 5.8%. And if the share price remains above $18/share, I can just pocket the option premiums.