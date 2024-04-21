Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I Think Nvidia Will Continue Returning Value In The Long Run

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
136 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia's revenue and profitability growth are expected to continue in the medium to long term, driven by data center dominance, parallel computing, and AI and ML applications.
  • The company's R&D spending is increasing, supporting its product pipeline and ensuring its competitiveness in the AI hardware space.
  • Nvidia's operational efficiency, pricing power, and valuable human capital contribute to its strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential.

Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA microchip on the motherboard

Antonio Bordunovi

Any discussion on NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is incomplete without discussing data center dominance, parallel computing, and, of course, AI and ML. However, rather than dwell on the obvious, I decided to look deep into the company’s fundamentals to see if the kind of

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
136 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News