S&P 500: Why And How I've Prepared For A Crash

Image Source/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Winston Churchill is credited with saying “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” That's why I am emptying my hedging tool shed to try to not only defend what could be a deeper decline in global stock and bond markets. I also want to try to exploit that decline for profit. Because just as with a rising market, no one knows how deep and how long a declining market will last.

I wrote an article not long ago suggesting that investors "look out below" because I simply saw too many signs that something beyond a garden variety dip (that would be quickly bought like so many others) was potentially on the table. I never know for sure because no one does. But that doesn't stop an endless chorus of predictions from crossing my screen during the day, and my phone at night. I prefer to evaluate the total picture and express things in terms of what possible and what's probable.

What is becoming clearer by the day, given the heaviness of the price action in major stock and bond markets, and my inability to find any stocks that I feel worthy of more than a token weighting in my portfolio, leads me to this conclusion: it is getting worse, and quickly. That means the only thing that can prevent the near 5% decline in major stock averages from turning into an "all swim" for the bears is the emergence of some lightning bolt of positive news that revives the animal spirits one more time.

To reiterate, I don't really care which way the markets go as long as I can figure out how to profit and not take big risk in doing so. I've been that way for 25 years of professionally managing money. I am a hedged investor that never ran a hedge fund, though I did manage 3 separate long-short mutual funds. Yet I've never shorted a security in my life. So, that leads me to 3 key points for this article:

1. Investors should resist the temptation to keep searching until they find something to buy on the long side (stocks, ETFs).

If the chart patterns I see continuing to build finally go from a controlled drip to a flood, making a case for anything in the equity market will be a high-risk occupation as long as the selling pressure is in our faces. In other words, when there's a hurricane outside, deciding whether to walk out of the house in a T-shirt or a polo shirt is not really going to matter. Either way, you're getting drenched.

2. Cash is a great alternative, but "all cash" is also not in my personal playbook.

The main reason: if the market has potential to fall with the same fury it often rises with (such as from last October through this March), I don't want to settle for 5% annualized (about 0.10% return per week). Oh, that is and will be a nice big chunky section of my portfolio, as I detail below.

3. The tools available to defend and potentially profit from nasty downturns in practically any corner of the global markets have multiplied like rabbits.

So, I'm hopping aboard several of them, including single inverse ETFs, leveraged inverse ETFs, option purchases and the less-obvious one to investors, flexible position sizing within my "long" positions.

Defense? Why bother? Because the times are not even close to normal.

I use several charting systems, but at moments like this, with the market looking like it could go from bad to much worse, this is my favorite view. Watching SPY fall through moving averages like a knife through butter is typically a sign of something more nefarious to come. Even if it is not, as I see it, better to be prepared for it than have it smack my portfolio like Mike Tyson in his prime. Because when it comes to the willingness to take those big hits to my liquid net worth, I'm more like "Glass Joe" in that old boxing game they had in arcades. No thanks.

barchart.com

The right side of this chart, structured similarly to the one above, is how things played out back in early 2020. "But Rob, that was a pandemic." I have two responses to that. First, the market was already toppy prior to the realization of that rare event. And, the market doesn't care. When selling starts and doesn't stop, the reasons don't matter.

barchart

There are no moral victories when the folks on financial TV say "no one could see this coming." And I'd rather risk preparing for a hurricane and having it pass by, than not prepare out of some strange feeling of arrogance, and suffer the consequences in my investment portfolio. Recoveries from major declines have been swift lately, but I've lived through and invested through some that have taken many years, even a decade or more, just to get "back to even." I don't have that kind of time to waste because I ignored warning signals over a period of a few weeks or months during the spring of 2024.

But the risk management takes on yet another level when we recall what happened back in 2000, the busting of the dot-com bubble. The problem I see today is simple: most investors didn't live through it, and thus it doesn't stick in their memories like it does for some of us.

That was a Nasdaq 100 implosion initially, followed about 6 months later by the rest of the equity market. So when I see days like Friday, with Nvidia (NVDA) down 10% and QQQ off more than 2%, my instinct is to see if the pattern is starting to repeat itself. That box is checked for me. Now we'll see what happens, and I'll be prepared to adjust tactically as needed.

barchart

How did we get here?

It is a pattern I've seen throughout my career, starting with the 1987 crash, and more importantly, what led up to it. A set of macro risks build up, the market doesn't care...until it does. And when it does, it is like someone yelled "fire" in a crowded theatre. Or, for Seinfeld TV show fans, when George Costanza burst through a group of kids at a birthday party, to get out of the door of an apartment screaming about a fire. There was no fire in that case, but I certainly do not want to be "that guy" if what appears to be the early stages of a market meltdown are not saved this time by a Fed liquidity move or something of that sort.

What's different this time is inflation, and the impact it has on bond rates. That, in turn, gives investors choices, as it did in 2022 as rates started to get off the floor. After so many years of "easy money," government debt buildup and frankly an overconfidence in consumers I have not witnessed since the housing bubble in 2006, and the aforementioned dot-com bubble before it, it is not hard to find the reasons for what is happening now. Just because the risk is only hitting the fan now, does not mean it wasn't there all along.

The "50 basis point" rule

One thing that has happened since my article a week ago and this one: the "tease" of a coming market decline I've seen over the years, occurring again. It is simple: the major stock indexes start the day up, they hang around for a while, then by day's end they are 50 basis points or more lower than where they peaked. That is one of those telltale signs that I have stuck in my "attic" of lesser-known indicators I've accumulated over the decades, so I can bring them out at times like this, and share them with all who wish to know.

My defense playbook, summarized

Assess the current portfolio: where are the most vulnerable areas and where is good defense already deployed?

Choose my defensive weapons, considering the risks of using each one

Determine what "victory" will look like so I don't get greedy

Prepare my "buy at lower prices" list now, since I don't know if this will be a quick thrashing, or not a thrashing at all (in which case the new equity buys will occur a lot sooner)

Be prepared for the markets to "speed up" and adjust my process and charting work to be on top of that. This includes a willingness to take profits faster than usual.

Be "all business" about this phase of the market cycle. No hype, no arrogance, all humility. Because otherwise, the market will humble me.

My stock portfolio: a work in progress, and that progress is interrupted

This comes at a strange time in the development of my personal portfolio. I recently re-started an portfolio of individual stocks for the first time since just prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. My stock portfolio was intact until late 2019 and by early 2020, I had too many indicators and "incidents" (a.k.a. earnings blowups in usually-reliable stocks), and that prompted me to erase that segment of my portfolio and go to mostly an ETF allocation, including for dividend stocks. Single stock risk was just too high. It is extraordinarily high right now, but I am controlling that risk much differently, through smaller position sizes.

Specifically, mostly 1%-2% weightings, with an eventual target of up to 5% for any of the 40 names I aim to have when it is built out. I own 18 stocks right now, and they total well under 50% in "gross equity exposure." That is, not including the significant hedges I have against that budding basket of stocks.

Since I don't make a living predicting the future (just assessing and grading many different scenarios), I will continue to fill the portfolio with 40 companies I feel I will always want to own at the right price. Most will be 1% positions, and hedged, so essentially I will not be adding net positive equity market exposure until the pictures (charts) I look at all through the day, every day, provide a view I can be more confident in. No throwing good money after bad, as they say.

Playing defense: let me count the ways!

So I ALWAYS give myself the option...to use options, and ETFs and to tactically raise and lower my position sizes in that 40 stock portfolio, and to swap out a stock here or there along the way, so that I always have my "top 40" ready.

The rest of the defensive strategy in my portfolio does not have the issue of a longer-term equity portfolio I'm building to deal with. The rest of what I do for myself is opportunistic, tactical as I say. Here's more on that, focusing on where the emphasis is right now, on the defense. But by "defense," I mean using vehicles to protect if this is merely a correction, but attack if it turns out to be much worse.

What my portfolio looks like now: high level ("exposure") view

My portfolio is a mix of long-term positions, tactical positions (expected to held weeks to months, not years) and very tactical positions (expected to be held weeks to months, serving as a constant adjusting mechanism to keep the overall net exposure to stocks, bonds and cash where I want it). Another way to think of it is this way: if an investor owned and was committed to a classic, typical 60% stock / 40% bond portfolio (not my style, but popular nonetheless), I'd still want to have a small portion of the portfolio that can use options and inverse ETFs to "calibrate" the net market exposure at any point in time.

This past week, and moreover the full year 2022 are exactly why I have done this in some form for over 20 years, when I was managing other people's money and now that those "other people" are my wife and me. Having a core stock portfolio as I do, and supplementing it with some ETFs to target other parts of the global market, can leave any portfolio in harm's way if and when selloffs turn into market routs. My current portfolio is expressed here in broad percentages as I will cover many of the granular aspects of what I do in future articles. Frankly, there's too much going on inside the multiple accounts, sub-strategies, etc. to cover it in detail in just a few paragraphs.

TOTAL PORTFOLIO ALLOCATION (as of 4/19/24 close):

Long Equity (stocks and stock ETFs) 35%

Short Equity (single inverse ETFs) 8%

Put options on SPY and other ETFs 2%

T-bills owned directly or ETFs + cash 55%

A few notes on this, as there is more to it than meets the eye. First, the stocks are mostly dividend payers yielding 2.5%-5.5%, and my inverse ETFs include those that short small cap stocks and stocks that are more growthy and less yield-oriented. That's on purpose. But since the shorts are higher beta than the longs, generally speaking, the "net exposure" to equities is not 35%-8%=27%, it is probably closer to 20%.

The T-bills in cash are not normally that high, but I've been saying that since mid-2022! As long as they are paying 5% or more, I'll keep using them as a combination defensive weapon and a good way to ride out the current market malaise, and be able to lower the cash and increase other asset classes in a market climate that offers more clarity than the current one does.

Finally, those put options, which I will write about specifically soon. I think of it this way: my equity exposure is already quite low, perhaps 20%, and I have all of that cash yielding 5% or so. So I am well-protected versus a down market, and if this all turns out to be just a quick "bad dream" for market bulls, I have the cash to put to work and I can reduce the short positions (in the form of those inverse ETFs).

So the put options are the wild card. They only cost me about 1% or so of the portfolio, and they do not expire until between September and December of this year. Taken all together, they will end up around break-even (which would leave them with zero value) if the S&P 500 doesn't approach level about 5-6% below where we closed Friday). To me, that was a small price to pay for what might, in a worst case scenario, deduct 1% or so from my total return across the portfolio in 2024.

However, the "notional exposure" of these "out of the money" put options is around 80% of the total portfolio's value. That means that if the market were to really give way, that net equity exposure of 20% excluding the options, could be supplemented by what takes up very little weighting in the portfolio, but could ultimately simulate an additional short position of 40%, 60% or even 80% or more. Net that versus the equity allocation, and I estimate that if we had, say a 20% drop from Friday's close, my portfolio would not just avoid losing money, it could be up double digits, percentage-wise.

The above is just the high level basics. Assuming there is interest in more content on how I use options as a small but vital segment of my total portfolio, in nearly all market environments, I'll be glad to provide more quantitative analysis on all of this.

Takeaway: no better time to learn defense

I fear investors know how to play offense, but not defense. This is the time to learn. Whether it is inverse ETFs, options, incorporating cash equivalents as a defensive weapon instead of merely considering them "dry powder" or "cash on the sidelines," 2 common terms I dislike, this recent market pullback could be another buy the dip moment, or something that comes in like that hurricane and cleans out decades of hard work to build wealth.

I've been a hedged investor since the late 1990s, and as much as it helped me through the dot com bubble bust, the global financial crisis, 2020, 2022 and other market shocks, this one is as meaningful as it gets to me. Fortunately, by playing offense and defense at the same time, I think there's more than a fighting chance I can take on and potentially profit no matter what comes along.