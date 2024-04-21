taranchic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VONOY) (OTCPK:VNNVF) is one of my top conviction buys for 2024. It is currently trading at a ~50% discount to its book value, which is certainly a distressed valuation for a high-quality German residential property company. You may refer to my previous articles on Vonovia, including this one that discusses the bear case.

Whilst it traditionally traded at or a slight premium to Net Asset Value ("NAV") prior to the 2022 inflation surge, the rapid rise in interest rates in the Eurozone changed the calculus when it comes to the share price, and understandably so, given the highly regulated rent-control system in Germany (otherwise known as "Mietspiegel"), which moderates rental growth over time.

In the below chart, readers can see the uncanny correlation between Vonovia and the 5-year Bund yield.

Koyfin

Why do interest rates matter so much for Vonovia?

There are several key reasons:

The most obvious is higher funding costs for Vonovia as it refinances upcoming maturities. This is especially impactful as the revenue side (rental increases) is constrained by regulation and only increases with a material lag to inflation, causing margin compression. So this pressures the cash flow generated from the Rental segment.

Residential property prices are interest rate sensitive, and the rate shock in 2022 and 2023 has deflated the German property market's so-called "bubble". This can be seen in the below chart:

Europace

The dark green line is the composite index, whereas the teal line is "new construction", purple is "Condominiums" and light gray is "existing homes".

As seen above, peak-to-trough German property prices have fallen by a low percentage. This has a significant impact on leveraged real estate plays like Vonovia, as book value reduces at more than 2x the rate of decline of property prices (due to embedded leverage). The other concern is, of course, bonds and loan covenants, as ratios such as LTV go north very quickly.

The above has impacted Vonovia's other divisions of Recurring Sales (low volumes due to a frozen market), Value-add (due to low levels of investment activity), and Development division (no new construction due to high costs and capital scarcity).

So putting all the above together, it is quite easy to construct a well-argued bear case and unsurprisingly the shorts were circling for most of 2022 and 2023.

Vonovia had to play defence

Vonovia had to play defence and deleverage quickly to ensure (1) it doesn't come close to breaching any of its debt covenants and (2) it has sufficient liquidity to avoid issuing high-cost debt that would further compress its margins. In short, Vonovia had to execute on disposals quickly and thus retain the confidence of the capital markets. Fortunately, Vonovia has exceeded all expectations on disposals, as can be seen from the below chart:

Vonovia Investor Relations

As of the end of Q4-2023, Vonovia has sufficient liquidity to cover all unsecured bond maturities till the end of Q3-2025 and continues to deliver disposals.

In short, the Bears' short thesis of forced deleveraging is essentially off the table due to the management team's aggressive disposal efforts.

Interest rates matter but also demand/supply

So we discussed the adverse impact of interest rates above and I agree rates matter a lot. However, in the medium and longer term, there are other key factors in play:

Firstly, rental growth is expected to increase substantially but with a lag. This is presented pictorially in below chart:

Vonovia Investor Relations

As you can see above, the in-place rent growth continues, quite mechanically and smoothly, over many years following the inflation spike. This is the function of the German rental regulation that caps rental growth over a short period. This is specifically reflected in Vonovia's current portfolio below slide:

Vonovia Investor Relations

The conclusion from above is quite straightforward, in the next few years, rental growth is likely to accelerate and catch up with the much higher fair market rates.

The second secular tailwind is the acute shortage of property in Germany. There are many articles (for example this one), that discuss the human impact of trying to find affordable rental property and the German government's failures in delivering on their promises of building 400k apartments annually.

The below chart from Vonovia also provides context on the rental crisis in Germany currently:

Vonovia Investor Relations

As can be seen above, the cumulative shortage of property supply is likely to increase in the coming years making the situation even worse. The higher interest rate costs and ESG regulations are also making it much more costly and uneconomical for developers to start new projects. Vonovia is one of the largest Developers in Germany and has effectively ceased new projects whereas many other builders in Germany are on the cusp of bankruptcy.

FOMO is coming

Fear of missing out (or FOMO) is a distinct possibility. Euro interest rates are on a downward trajectory as the ECB policy is looking to diverge from the Fed. In my opinion, the cocktail of lower interest rates, acute shortage in property in Germany, high construction costs, and escalating rentals for the foreseeable future are going to underwrite FOMO for many owner-occupiers and investors alike.

This is already manifested in the recent report on property prices that have seemed to stabilize and even slightly up in recent months.

Europace Website

Final Thoughts

I see Vonovia as an asymmetric risk-reward opportunity. Given the aggressive disposal program, which is ongoing, the downside is limited. On the flip side, with tailwinds of shortage of properties, lower rates, and acceleration of rental growth, in the next few years, its book value could grow very strongly and the share price may again converge to reported NAV.

I feel that we are now getting closer to the inflection point where Vonovia can transition from playing defence to offence. On the current trajectory, I expect Vonovia to start contemplating buying back equity including the Apollo JVs and/or common shares by the end of 2024. I believe once it achieves LTV in the lower end of its targeted range of 40% to 45%, that would be the catalyst for playing offence.

I remain very bullish.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.