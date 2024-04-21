JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) investors have enjoyed a massive battering of bearish prognosticators (that includes me) over the past year. After posting a 1Y total return of more than 720% and easily beating the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY), it doesn't make sense for bearish investors to keep repeating the market is wrong. If anything, the market is never wrong, but analysis can be faulty.

To be clear, I wasn't always bearish on CVNA. I held a bullish view on CVNA in July 2022 as I highlighted that the destruction was near completion (Up 150%). While I cautioned investors against adding further in September 2022, it wasn't a bearish rating. Despite that, I turned bearish in January 2024, thinking it marked the end of CVNA's "magical" ride from its lows. I was wrong! Carvana's fourth-quarter earnings release proved that the company is ready to continue scaling and return to growth in 2024. Moreover, its robust earnings scorecard suggests Carvana's improving profitability has likely attracted growth investors back into the fray as they reassess Carvana's vertically integrated, online automotive marketplace growth story.

CVNA Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As seen above, CVNA is assigned a solid "B-" profitability grade that looked bleak just six months ago ("D" grade). As a result, the market has clearly gotten its bullish prognosis spot on, as seen with CVNA's spectacular performance over the past year (Remember that the market is always forward-looking, not backward-looking).

Carvana management didn't hold back its optimism as the company telegraphed progressive guidance, suggesting 2024 could be a better year. Recall that Carvana indicated Q1 adjusted EBITDA guidance of "significantly above $100M" and "expects retail units to be slightly up on a year-over-year basis."

Even Wall Street analysts have reconsidered their take on CVNA, given its astounding market outperformance. RBC Capital indicated its previous bearish take on CVNA is "increasingly unprovable." The research firm had the courage to admit that CVNA's spectacular performance had "invalidated" their pessimism. Analysts' estimates suggest that Carvana could post a full-year adjusted EBITDA of $486M in 2024, up 43% YoY.

Carvana's thesis has always been about increasing scale, although it was put to the test as the Fed went on an interest rate hiking rampage, threatening its debt-laden balance sheet. As a reminder, Carvana's full-year adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio could still end up close to 12.6x, questioning the sustainability and reliability of Carvana's profitable growth thesis.

Carvana management articulated returning to its growth thesis as it successfully navigated the pivot toward improving unit economics. With a GAAP gross profit per unit of $5,283 in Q4 (up from the previous year's $2,219), I believe the company has proven its ability to drive significant efficiencies.

Management also indicated that its Adesa acquisition has been working out, helping to drive new opportunities across the company. These include improved inbound transport costs, enhanced reconditioning centers, and technology-driven outbound transport improvements.

Furthermore, Carvana management reminded investors that its first-quarter guidance didn't include "loan sales above originations." As a result, investors could anticipate higher potential guidance outperformance as Carvana "expects to oversell originations at various points throughout the year."

CVNA price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

CVNA's price action doesn't lie. The market is always right. Price action investors can conclude that CVNA has regained its medium-term upward bias since bottoming out in late 2022.

The market has correctly bet on its recovery, and early dip buyers who bought into CVNA's peak pessimism have been duly rewarded for their conviction.

I assessed CVNA has consistently taken out higher lows and higher highs over the past year. While its premium valuation ("D" valuation grade) suggests management needs to increasingly justify its ability to return toward scaling its growth thesis, it isn't a dealbreaker.

With an "A+" momentum grade and an "A-" earnings revisions grade, the market and the company are in sync, having robust confidence in Carvana's ability to execute.

While an upgrade toward a Buy rating might occur as I assess where CVNA could bottom out, I determined a continued Sell rating on CVNA is increasingly untenable. Consequently, I move back to the sidelines as we anticipate the possibility of CVNA bottoming out above the $40 level to justify the robustness of its uptrend continuation thesis.

Rating: Upgrade to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!