NTSX: Stock-Bond Correlation Suggests Caution, But Reason For Optimism Ahead

Matteo Colombo

Investors in balanced funds might be feeling a bit of PTSD from 2022 so far this year. Through April 19, the domestic bond market is down by more than 3% (total return) while the S&P 500’s advance has been trimmed to just 4.5%, dividends included. Indeed, fixed-income prices and equities are moving in tandem, continuing a trend that began when inflation took off more than two years ago.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note was below 3.8% late last year and has flirted with 4.7% at times this month. In shades of two years ago, inflation has been running hotter than what many economists were expecting, and geopolitical tensions are on the rise in the Middle East. For a while, it appeared that stocks were going to fare well through these dual risks, but US large caps just endured their worst week since October 2023, capped by steep declines among tech companies last Friday just as earnings season kicks into high gear.

I have a hold rating on the WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:NTSX). The fund can be a real winner for index investors when Treasury securities offer diversification compared to equity trends. For now, however, recalcitrant inflation fears continue to spook the bond market, and I would like to see definitive trends that bonds will return to zigging when stocks zag.

Still, today’s rate environment is much different compared to what we all endured 24 months ago. Consider that the total Treasury market yields 4.84% as of April 18, 2024. Two years ago, that rate was 3% and rising. So, yield jumps today are significantly less impactful to bondholders due to the nature of convexity.

Thus, the 90/60 structure of NTSX should not be counted out. It’s quite possible that once the Fed begins its rate-cutting campaign, then the ETF will be back in the sweet spot of benefitting from high and steady Treasury yields while offering investors efficient exposure to the US stock market. Let's take a closer look at this novel ETF strategy.

Today's Inflationary Environment Results In High Stock-Bond Correlations

BofA Global Research

According to WisdomTree, NTSX offers investors enhanced exposure to US equities with added bond futures diversification to potentially lower volatility. The ETF can be used to help boost capital efficiency in asset allocation, allowing for increased exposure to non-core/diversifying investments and help satisfy demand for overlay strategies that remain highly correlated to common portfolio benchmarks. NTSX was formerly known as the WisdomTree 90/60 US Balanced Fund.

It is a moderate-sized ETF with $976 million in assets under management as of April 19, 2024. Share-price momentum has been healthy lately, though I will provide color to the recent price decline later in the article. Its expense ratio is exceptionally low considering the non-traditional strategy – just 20 basis points annually.

NTSX sports a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.2%, close to what the S&P 500 has paid out. Risk ratings are generally favorable given its diversification and tame volatility over the past 12 months. Finally, liquidity metrics are mixed– with low volume of just 83,000 shares daily, the ETF’s median 30-day bid/ask spread is 21 basis points, per the issuer, so I encourage investors to use limit orders during the trading day.

While stocks and bonds have moved in lockstep over the past two years, long-run data reveal that there is a slight negative correlation between both US and foreign shares and the Bloomberg US 7-10-Year Treasury Index. But notice in the table below that the correlation coefficient is very close to zero.

For that reason, equities generally drive the bulk of the typical 60/40 allocation’s volatility. So, WisdomTree seeks to increase Treasury exposure to damped stock volatility relative to the fixed-income portion of a balanced portfolio via this ETF. Enter the Treasury futures overlay, which boosts the risk efficiency of the 60/40.

Long-Run Correlations Between Stocks and Bonds is Mildly Negative

WisdomTree

Avoiding Large Portfolio Drawdowns is Critical

WisdomTree

We can look back to what transpired during the COVID-19 Pandemic to see how an investing environment characterized by repeated flights to safety resulted in alpha by the 90/60 fund. In 2020, the S&P 500 returned 18.4% and the cookie-cutter 60/40 posted a 16.6% gain, including dividends.

NTSX, however, produced a strong 24.9% advance with volatility that was comparable to that of the 60/40 portfolio and lower than the S&P 500’s 26% standard deviation. The ETF’s risk-adjusted return was 1.12 (Sharpe Ratio). In general, during periods of market panic and fears of recession, NTSX should benefit from the long Treasury futures overlay, though inflationary environments and periods of rising interest rates can work to the fund’s detriment.

NTSX Produced Strong Risk-Adjusted Returns in 2020

WisdomTree

Another benefit for investors is that there’s a natural tax advantage not only with the ETF wrapper, but also considering that the fund owns futures contracts, as opposed to cash bonds, which features favorable tax treatment (the majority of fixed-income return is taxed as long-term capital gains rather than ordinary income).

Looking closer at the portfolio, the equity exposure mimics what you would find in the S&P 500. The 4-star fund, as rated by Morningstar, has an allocation that plots along the top end of the style box. While there is some mid-cap exposure, large-cap blend and large-cap growth command the biggest presence. As of April 19, FactSet reported that the SPX’s forward operating price-to-earnings ratio was 19.9, down a turn from earlier in the month.

NTSX: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

The 90/60 Strategy Across Markets

WisdomTree

As you’d expect, NTSX’s biggest single-stock positions are the familiar mega-cap tech companies, and geographic exposure is almost entirely US.

NTSX: Top Holdings & Country Weights

WisdomTree

Seasonally, we don’t have a long track record to analyze, but April has been among the best months for NTSX. May has been mixed in the past five years, while gains have been historically solid in June and July.

NTSX: Bullish April Through July Trends

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

Given the bond rout that began in August of 2020, it’s expected to see relatively weak performance with NTSX (compared to the S&P 500). As such, the ETF fell short of notching new all-time highs during its run-up in the first quarter of 2024. Notice in the chart below that NTSX rose to $43 by late last month, but the advance came alongside weakening RSI momentum. It was a classic bearish divergence, something I cautioned investors about in other articles. Another indicator I am increasingly applying is Fibonacci retracement levels.

For NTSX, the 38.2% retracement of the October 2023 to March 2024 rally comes into play just above the $39 mark. That’s the first support point to monitor. That spot has confluence with the consolidation range seen at the turn of the year, too. Further down, the 68.2% retracement, which the fund pulled back to during the July through October 2023 correction (from the Oct 2022 low to the July 2023 peak), is near $37. But what could be more pivotal is the range-high from late 2022 through Q4 last year, close to $38. That is also where the rising 200-day moving average comes into play.

So, there are a few spots to watch, but big picture, the fund is getting closer to key support areas. Also, if yields again fail to climb above 5% on the 10-year Treasury note, then NTSX could set up well if we get another bout of stock and bond selling.

Overall, NTSX may have more room to fall, a host of support spots are seen not far from where the ETF closed last week.

NTSX: Bearish RSI Divergence Confirmed, Eyeing Key Downside Levels

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on NTSX. For now, the stock-bond correlation remains positive, while fixed-income keeps trending lower. I would like to see intermediate-term Treasurys rally when stocks fall – that would be the sweet intermarket spot for NTSX.