surasak petchang/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Over the past year, we have built a position in our first Canadian listed company. Blackline Safety is a provider of gas detection and safety monitoring systems to the energy, industrial, transportation, and consumer packaged goods verticals.

Blackline is led by Founder/CEO Cody Slater, who entered the gas detection space in 1987 as an undergraduate at the University of Alberta when he invented the RigRat. The RigRat was the world's first wireless area gas detector. Mr. Slater then founded BW Technologies to further develop and market gas detection systems. BW Technologies was responsible for the world's first disposable portable gas detector and the first wearable multi-gas detector. BW also pioneered a fleet management system for automated detection report generation. BW Technologies was sold to First Technology in 2004 and subsequently acquired by Honeywell in 2006. The same year BW was acquired by First Technology, Mr. Slater founded Blackline Safety.

The company released several GPS-enabled asset tracking products over the next decade (think Apple Air Tag) before pivoting to gas detection in 2015 with the release of the G7 connected gas detector. The G7 added capabilities like two-way radio, fall detection, facility-wide alerting, 24/7 remote monitoring, and automated compliance reporting to an internet-connected gas detector.

Following the release of the G7, Blackline began taking share from competitors like Honeywell (HON), Industrial Scientific (owned by Fortive (FTV)), MSA (MSA), and Drager. Competing gas detectors are mostly unchanged from the 80s (market leader Honeywell still sells the original RigRat gas detector that Mr. Slater invented in 1987) and rely on alarms to notify workers of danger. These devices can fail if a worker is already incapacitated or working in loud/chaotic environments, with potentially fatal consequences. The G7/G6's connectivity allows for falls or alarms to automatically trigger emergency response and facility evacuations, while also saving time and costs through automatic compliance and safety reporting. We believe that Blackline's products are significantly safer than existing opportunities and that the company will continue to take share from legacy products.

Competitors have been slow to respond, with only MSA launching a competing product so far. MSA launched its first connected products late in 2023, some of which were pulled from the market after release due to quality control issues.

Today, Blackline sells hardware, consumables (gas detection sensors/cartridges), and bundles a service contract with each hardware sale with an average length of 3-5 years. Its net expansion rate is over 130% (on average, a customer spends >30% more on Blackline hardware/service year-over-year), but only a fraction of this increase is from price increases.

Sales have grown from less than $10 million in 2018 to over $50 million in 2023 (>40% CAGR).

We believe that Blackline offers 100% upside over the next 3 years through a combination of sustained revenue growth and margin expansion as revenue scales over a largely fixed cost base. As margins inflect, we expect the company's multiple expand as well, but this would be a bonus (leading IoT companies listed in the U.S. have sales multiples north of 10x sales, which compares to Blackline at ~2x).

Disclaimers This quarterly letter, furnished on a confidential basis to the recipient, does not constitute an offer of any securities or investment advisory services. It is intended exclusively for the use of the person to whom it has been delivered by Liberty Park Fund, LP and it is not to be reproduced or redistributed to any other person without the prior written consent of the Fund. This information has been compiled by Liberty Park Capital Management, LLC and while it has been obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, no guarantee is made with respect to its accuracy. The Fund does not represent that the information herein is accurate, true or complete, makes no warranty, express or implied, regarding the information herein and shall not be liable for any losses, damages, costs or expenses relating to its adequacy, accuracy, truth, completeness or use. This quarterly letter is subject to a more complete description and does not contain all of the information necessary to make an investment decision, including, but not limited to, the risks, fees and investment strategies of the Fund. Any offering is made only pursuant to the relevant private offering memorandum, together with the current financial statements of the Fund, if available, and a relevant subscription application, all of which must be read in their entirety. No offer to purchase interests will be made or accepted prior to receipt by an offeree of these documents and the completion of all appropriate documentation. Liberty Park Fund, LP and Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP returns are audited; however, all other figures are estimated and unaudited. Net results reflect the net realized and unrealized returns to a limited partner after deduction of all operational expenses (including brokerage commissions), management fees and performance allocations. Performance data assume reinvestment of all distributions. Actual returns will vary from one limited partner to the next in accordance with the terms of the fund's limited partnership agreement. Past performance is not indicative of future results and investors risk loss of their entire investment. Performance results are shown for the period from March 2011 through March 2024. References in this presentation are made to the Russell 2000 Index for comparative purposes only. Liberty Park Fund, LP and Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP may be less diversified than the Russell 2000 Index. The Russell 2000 Index may reflect positions that are not within Liberty Park Fund, LP's investment strategy. Gross Pure Alpha1 is a metric we use internally to monitor our stock selection performance. Gross Pure Alpha = Gross Return - Leverage Contribution - Beta Contribution. Leverage Contribution = Gross Return - [Gross Return / Average Gross Exposure (when greater than 100%)]. Beta Contribution = Russell 2000 Index Return x Average Net Exposure. Alpha2 is a Beta-Adjusted Alpha calculation. Alpha = Net Return - (Fund Beta x Russell 2000 Index Return) Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.