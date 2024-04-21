Mukhina1/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. ( NYSE: BFAM

Founded in 1986 by Roger Brown and Linda Mason, Bright Horizons has grown into a leading child care provider in the United States. From its initial two centers in Boston and Cambridge, the company has expanded across the country and internationally to the United Kingdom and Australia, and now operates over one thousand centers with annual revenue approaching $2.5 billion.

Bright Horizons offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the needs of families and employers. Its core offering is full-service childcare in Bright Horizons centers, providing a safe and nurturing environment with a focus on early childhood education, laying a strong foundation for their future development.

Bright Horizons also provides back-up care solutions, offering flexible solutions for families facing unexpected disruptions in their regular childcare arrangements. This service underscores the company's commitment to supporting working parents by alleviating the stress associated with unexpected childcare challenges.

Additionally, Bright Horizons provides advisory services, including tuition assistance, student loan repayment program management, as well as workforce education for employers, related educational advising, and college advisory services.

Bright Horizons operates its own leased care centers and, in some cases, provides care within employer workplaces. This workplace proximity offers convenience for parents and can enhance employee satisfaction. This revenue stream can also be equity-efficient, as employers partially fund the construction of on-site childcare facilities.

An interesting aspect of Bright Horizons' model is how the unit economics of each center improve as children age. Younger children require a higher teacher-to-child ratio, but as they move into older classes, costs per student decrease while fees don't decline by as much, boosting profit margins.

Bright Horizons demonstrated a strong track record of profitability and robust returns on invested capital before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic significantly disrupted the childcare sector, as many parents opted to withdraw their children from childcare centers.

The operational leverage inherent in Bright Horizons' business model exacerbated the impact of the revenue decline, resulting in a sharp 70% decrease in EBITDA as sales fell 25%.

Despite the formidable challenges posed by the pandemic, Bright Horizons is gradually rebounding as parents return to their workplaces and require more childcare services. Presently, one-third of Bright Horizons' centers are operating at or above 70% utilization, marking a notable milestone in the path to recovery. While global average utilization remains 10% below pre-pandemic levels at just below 60%, the company is well-positioned for growth as demand continues to increase.

Looking ahead, Bright Horizons should experience a period of strong revenue growth and improved profitability as utilization rates rise and the 'post-pandemic cohort' of children matures.

The child care sector remains highly fragmented, presenting ample opportunities for Bright Horizons to expand its market share. With its proven track record, expansive network, and commitment to delivering high-quality child care solutions, Bright Horizons is well-positioned to capitalize on the untapped potential within the industry.

