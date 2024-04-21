nicolamargaret

The UK's leading clothing and food retailer, Marks and Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSY), may have finally hit the right note in its latest turnaround effort. The company's latest trading update only reinforced the bull case, highlighting outperformance across both its key UK segments ('food' and 'clothing & home').

While I don't doubt there is traction here, I would be very cautious about underwriting the sustainability of M&S' current momentum. After all, the retailer has benefited from easier YoY comparisons over the last fiscal year. This coming year, in contrast, will see a tougher base effect and potentially more input cost inflation - not only from labor but also from a supply chain under pressure from geopolitical disruptions. Whether M&S has either the pricing power or efficiency and cost levers to offset these pressures remains to be seen.

Perhaps the biggest issue, though, is that quite a bit of turnaround success is priced into the stock at the current low-teens earnings multiple (~11x forward ), as are expectations for a growing dividend. As for the mid-term, there's still a fair bit of execution risk in the five-year plan, particularly considering M&S' prior turnaround efforts have not yielded very much success at all. Pending a reset at FY24 reporting next month, I'd steer clear for now.

Puts and Takes from the Trading Update

M&S posted some encouraging UK numbers through the Christmas trading period, headlined by total UK sales growth of +8.5% YoY. Food was the standout segment, delivering like-for-like growth of +9.9% YoY, mainly due to a market-beating +7% YoY increase in volume. Management also noted that within food, "core categories grew strongly and renewal stores, which cater to larger basket shops, performed particularly well."

The other big UK outperformer was Clothing & Home, where like-for-like growth came in at +4.8% YoY. While in-store sales were relatively in-line (+2.0% YoY), online sales growth outpaced peers like NEXT plc (OTCPK:NXGPF) at an impressive +10.9% YoY. Per management, "womenswear has been the standout, growing volume and value significantly ahead of the market." M&S further noted in the statement that its full price mix was improved and inventory levels are well under control, so segment margins should stay well-supported near-term.

The key weakness, on the other hand, was the M&S International business (-6.4%). Management flagged franchise shipment timing in the Middle East and Asia as a key drag, though "more challenging market conditions in India" is a concerning headwind and likely won't be an easy fix.

Near-Term: Expectations Rebased too High

Interestingly, M&S management offered limited updates on guidance beyond that full-year results would be "consistent with market expectations." Yet, with earnings revisions already going higher after the relatively strong Christmas trading numbers and with no official update due until next month's report, I'd question the sustainability of the momentum thus far in FY24.

For one, the company will no longer have the benefit of low expectations in FY25/FY26. Note that since May last year, consensus earnings per share has been revised nearly 50% higher across the board, with dividend expectations upgraded at an even faster pace. And following the re-rating in recent months on a much higher 2024 earnings bar, further upside might not come as easily.

Bulls will argue that M&S management deserves the benefit of doubt, having executed well so far. While I do agree with this view, it's worth noting that this isn't a straightforward cost-led turnaround, as the company also needs several industry-level tailwinds to continue for its plan to work.

Chief among them is a growing 'food on the go' trend that appears to have also lifted key peers like Sainsbury's (OTCQX:JSAIY) post-COVID. In fact, Sainsbury's grocery segment wasn't far off M&S through the Christmas trading period, delivering +9.3% growth (vs. +10.5% for M&S Food), also on strong volume growth.

Meanwhile, M&S' focus on an older customer base levered to investment income (e.g., fixed income and inflation-indexed pensions) has also kept its P&L relatively resilient against the broader UK macro headwinds. In fact, per Resolution Foundation estimates, the net interest income benefit (i.e., savings interest earned net of debt interest) was "historically unprecedented" at ~GBP16bn from Q4 2021 through Q3 2023 and unique to the UK economy. This will reverse as we move into a lower interest rate regime (as signaled by the Bank of England), however and thus, M&S also may be at risk of a larger discretionary spending pullback.

Together with an ongoing 'mild recession' in the UK, M&S may not have the pricing power to fully offset input cost pressures (e.g., wages, energy, and on/off supply chain disruptions), at least in the near term. Hence, I would remain cautious about underwriting more beat-and-raise quarters from here.

Mid-Term: Promising but Uneven Progress

While I am somewhat concerned about M&S' ability to meet near-term consensus numbers, the company does have some clear shots at increasing its mid-term earnings power quite significantly – at least in the UK. The last Capital Markets Day event (slides here) was quite telling in this regard, particularly on capital allocation, where M&S has made some surprisingly bold moves.

Take, for instance, M&S' acquisition and subsequent integration of the main contract logistics provider to M&S Food, Gist Limited (see initial press release here), which allows it to accomplish two things – 1) gain more control and better service levels out of its supply chain, as well as 2) extract efficiency and cost synergies (~GBP60m to-date in year one).

Internally, M&S is also refreshing its store base, mainly through more efficient use of floor space, to increase store-level productivity. Per management's last update, these new stores are yielding much better unit economics (in some cases, <3-year paybacks), which bodes well for incremental returns on capital. Similar reinvestments in logistics efficiency should add to this runway.

Outside of the core business, though, M&S' prospects are not quite as compelling. The partnership with Ocado ('Ocado Retail'), M&S' online channel for food, for one, remains a drag on the P&L. Management is trying to cut its way to profit growth, but without a lot more scale, online probably won't turn profitable for a while. Though results here won't alter M&S' group-level numbers anytime soon, the lack of a more concrete roadmap for 'Ocado Retail' and international (goal to "double international operating profit by FY28" vs a -6% YoY sales print through December) remain concerns at the margin.

A Riskier Turnaround Bet

M&S' current management team has, without doubt, done a fine job with its latest turnaround effort. Continued success could yield more upside, though perhaps not as much as the bulls think following some big earnings estimate revisions over the last year. While the stock has (rightly) pulled back year-to-date in anticipation of input cost headwinds, at a low-teens earnings multiple currently and with expectations of more dividend increases already in the price, there's a fair bit of risk per unit of reward here. All in all, I don't see a particularly compelling reason to chase M&S heading into its upcoming full-year report.

