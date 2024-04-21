Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

With the stock market reeling again, struggling and speculative growth stocks have been punished even more deeply. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is one of these flailing names: the once-hip fashion e-commerce platform has been dealing with a mass exodus of customers, high-velocity leadership turnover, and a general lack of moat that is proving its business model unworkable.

Year to date, shares of Stitch Fix have lost more than 40% of their value. Unfortunately, I think more losses are ahead.

2024 is laden with risk as Stitch Fix seeks to stop customer outflows

I last wrote a neutral, yet cautious note on Stitch Fix in January, when the stock was still trading closer to $3 per share. Since then, the company has announced new strategic priorities for the current year while also posting horrendous fiscal Q2 (January quarter) results. In my view, Stitch Fix is headed for further disaster, and I'm downgrading my viewpoint on the stock to bearish.

To take a step back: Stitch Fix's biggest problem over the past couple of years has been client retention and market fit. The novelty of purchasing a "Fix" of randomly curated items is gone, and Stitch Fix has largely shifted to a direct-by model. But even so, it's difficult for the company to articular why customers should purchase through Stitch Fix instead of directly through brands, or through a department store which may offer the occasional sale.

Stitch Fix's unique calling card, of course, is the ability to pick a curated style from a human stylist. One of the company's core strategies for stemming customer defections is giving customers better access to these stylists.

Speaking on the company's core strategies for the current year on the Q2 earnings call, CEO Matt Baer noted as follows:

Now let me shift gears to describe how we are reimagining the client experience, which we believe will help us attract and engage the right clients and drive higher lifetime value. We are taking a holistic approach to rethink how our clients engage with Stitch Fix and going forward, we are prioritizing a reimagination of the client experience to focus on long-term growth. A few initial areas guide our thinking about how to reimagine the client experience. First, we want to create a more fun and visual experience that better engages clients beginning at their sign-up and creates ongoing confidence that we will deliver for them on both fit and style. In the coming months, we plan to introduce a new onboarding experience that will be a more dynamic and interactive way for clients to begin their relationship with Stitch Fix. Second, we plan to deepen engagement by developing new ways to inspire and empower clients as they discover their personal style through our service. This includes creating new social connections that help clients visualize their style and give them reasons to return to our platform. Third, we plan to offer new touch points for clients to interact and develop more personalized connections with stylists. Our stylists play a critical part in our value proposition and our clients have told us they want to get to know the stylists behind their fixes. By enabling more direct ways to connect with stylists, we believe these relationships will become deeper and more meaningful."

The company intends to roll out these initiatives in the second half of 2024. But my biggest concern is item number three above: Stitch Fix is already a low-margin business that is struggling to maintain its bottom line. Boosting access to stylists is likely to increase Stitch Fix's operating costs. At a time when most companies are focused on automating core tasks through AI, Stitch Fix's goal to improve human-to-human interactions may prove counterproductive - especially when the company doesn't have that much margin to sacrifice.

Steer clear here: there's more risk than reward in this name.

Q2 download

Let's now parse through Stitch Fix's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Stitch Fix Q2 top line metrics (Stitch Fix Q2 earnings deck)

Revenue declined -18% y/y to $330 million, missing Wall Street's expectations of $332 million (-17% y/y) and maintaining the same pace of decline as in Q1. Even worse: Stitch Fix continued to lose active clients quarter-over-quarter. It ended Q2 with 2.805 million active customers, down -17% y/y and losing 184k customers versus the end of Q1. Note that Q2 contains the all-important holiday period, and in spite of holiday sales the company still couldn't manage to hold on to its lapsing customer base.

There is a glimmer of hope: CFO David Aufderhaar noted on the Q2 earnings call that newer client cohorts are demonstrating stronger spend and order frequency:

As Matt said, we continue to see strength in our newer client cohorts with both order value and fixed frequency up year-over-year for those clients. Additionally, our 90-day revenue per active client had its third consecutive quarter of sequential growth."

And the company has rightly put its focus on operational excellence. It has de-stocked its variety of labels and reduced inventory, which is down -22% quarter-over-quarter (a good chunk of which is seasonal reduction exiting the holiday period). These actions have, in part, boosted gross margins by two points y/y to 43%.

Headcount reductions also helped bring SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue down two points y/y to 55%. We note, however, that these cost savings were offset by a two-point increase in advertising spend as a percentage of revenue (and despite higher ad spend, it seems double-digit revenue and customer declines are still remaining).

Stitch Fix cost metrics (Stitch Fix Q2 earnings deck)

Especially in light of the company's plan to feature more human stylist interactions, we should keep a close watch on Stitch Fix's liquidity. In Q2 alone, Stitch Fix burned through -$26 million of free cash flow. Its latest balance sheet has just $230 million of cash remaining:

Stitch Fix Q2 balance sheet (Stitch Fix Q2 earnings deck)

So far, inventory reductions and the associated gross margin gains are helping to salvage profitability from the double-digit revenue declines. But if costs rise and top-line trends don't improve, Stitch Fix could be eating into its available liquidity relatively quickly.

Key takeaways

With a declining customer base and potentially rising costs, Stitch Fix has a very rocky road ahead. Recent declines in share price showcase the market's lack of confidence in Stitch Fix's ability to survive, and in this case I'm afraid the market consensus is likely right. Continue to avoid this name.