I wrote a few bullish articles on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in the second half of 2023 when the stock was trading around an average price of ~$115 (see the chart below). The key arguments for my bullish thesis back then were twofold: A) I expect the performance metrics of SPG to rebound nicely from the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, and B) the valuation discounts were too large to ignore at that time.

Against this background, the goal of this article is to downgrade my rating from a BUY to a HOLD given the developments since then. The downgrade was mainly anchored in three considerations.

First, I think the performance rebound has run its course already. Recall that its revenues and FFO both suffered tremendously as the COVID-19 crisis broke out in 2020 (both plummeted by more than 20% YOY, as seen in the next chart below). Since then, its profitability measures have indeed staged a sharp V-shaped recovery. Now, its topline has already exceeded the pre-pandemic level as seen. Occupancy was 95.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, toward the higher end of its historical spectrum (e.g., it was 94.9% in the 2022 period). Going forward, I do not see too many catalysts to push the profitability higher. I expect occupancy to hold at around an average of 95% in the long term.

The second consideration is that the valuation discounts have largely disappeared already due to the price advancements since then. And the third one is that its leverage has become more concerning.

In the remainder of this article, I will elaborate on these two points one by one.

Valuation gap has closed

In terms of valuation, the stock no longer offers any obvious margin of safety anymore. The chart below shows SPG's price-to-CFO (on a TTM) ratio in comparison to its 5-year average level. As seen, its current P/FFO ratio is 11.68, essential on par with its 5-year average of 11.34x.

When compared horizontally to other peers, SPG is valued at a sizable premium, as shown in the chart below. To better contextualize things, let me start with its 4-year average dividend yield. SPG has been yielding an average of 6.16% in the past 4 years, a whopping 40% higher than the sector median of 4.41%. These were the discounts that motivated our bullish view in the past 1~2 years.

Fast-forward to now, such a discount has largely dissipated already, and SPG is even trading at a premium relative to the sector by some measures. As seen, its current dividend yield is 5.55% on an FWD basis, only about 15% above the sector median of 4.82%. Its AFFO yield is about 9% above the sector median on an FWD basis and slightly below the sector median on a TTM basis.

Leverage is concerning

In the meantime, the balance sheet has become more concerning to me. Total debt increased 4% in the fourth quarter to almost $26 billion as seen in the next chart, the highest level since the end of 2020. Such a debt level has caused the debt-to-total capital ratio to rise to almost 90%, again the peak level in multi-years. Despite Simon's healthy cash flow, the substantial debt load could lead to a reduction in quarterly payouts if operating conditions significantly deteriorate and/or if borrowing rates further climb, as seen during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Other risks and final thoughts

There are a few other risks worth mentioning before I close. In terms of downside risks, SPG faces largely the same set of macroscopic risks common to its peers. These risks include macroeconomic factors like interest rate fluctuations impacting borrowing costs, changes in consumer behavior affecting retail demand, and broader market conditions influencing property valuations.

Although some risks are more pertinent to SPG than other REIT stocks given its peculiar exposure. SPG's exposure is more concentrated on premium retail properties, making it vulnerable to shifts in consumer preferences and trends. In particular, the company's reliance on large-scale retail complexes for revenue generation may pose a unique challenge in adapting to evolving retail landscapes and competition from e-commerce platforms, requiring continual innovation and adaptability to sustain growth and profitability. In the near term, fundamentals in the retail real estate sector remain mixed in my view. Reported retail sales per square foot have fluctuated in recent quarters without a definitive upward trend. Additionally, SPG's significant debt load compared to some peers could expose it to higher financial risks if the current interest rates persist longer (or even further rise).

On the positive side, SPG owns a well-selected portfolio of properties thanks to its focus on premium retail properties, strategic locations, and a diversified tenant base comprising high-quality retailers. Its business model emphasizes creating experiential shopping destinations, blending retail with entertainment and dining options, and fostering foot traffic. As someone who has spent considerable time in SPG's malls, I can testify that this approach enhances consumer engagement and increases attractiveness for both consumers and tenants. Furthermore, SPG's current yield of 5.5%, although not as attractive as before, still offers a sizable current income and a non-negligible downside protection.

All told, considering these factors analyzed above, I think a hold recommendation is advisable under current conditions. It is a good time to take some profit for value-oriented investors who have a shorter time horizon because I see no clear positive catalysts in the near term and no clear valuation discounts. For long-term investors, especially income-oriented investors, there is nothing wrong with holding a sector leader at fair prices while enjoying its generous dividends. However, in either case, I suggest investors closely monitor its debt level. With a debt-to-total capital ratio near 90% and past vulnerabilities during periods of financial strain, caution is definitely warranted here.