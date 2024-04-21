Some Bubbles Are Starting To Pop

MCCAIG

Since late February, the yield on the 10-Year Treasury has moved up from just under 3.9% to 4.62% as of Friday's close. Hope for cuts to the Fed Funds rate have continuously been pushed off throughout 2024, and it is now possible that no rate cuts take place during the year. Last week, Goldman Sachs said the yield on the 10-Year Treasury could rise above five percent again.

Equities managed to navigate the major headwind caused by rising interest rates in March and put the finishing touches on an excellent first quarter, where the S&P 500 rose 10.2%. The index's best quarterly performance since 2019. However, it has been an entirely different environment for stocks so far, here early in the second quarter. The S&P 500 fell just over three percent last week and closed Friday at just over the 5,000 level. It also was the worst weekly performance for the index since March of last year.

As rates stay stubbornly 'higher for longer', some bubbles are starting to deflate. Today, we will take a look at several of these and what it may entail for the overall markets in the weeks and months ahead.

AI Bubble

Enthusiasm for everything AI has been one of the primary factors behind the huge rally in equities since the overall market's recent lows in late October. However, we may be in the process of seeing this bubble being pricked. That was quite evident in market action on Friday, as the NASDAQ plummeted just over two percent to end the trading week on a sour note. The fall was triggered by action in AI related stocks. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) dropped 23% on the day as the company declined to post preliminary Q1 results, which it has done in recent quarters. Regular quarterly numbers will come out on April 30th.

This ignited fears that spending on AI might be slowing down. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) declined 10% on the day in sympathy, which was its worst daily performance since the start of the Covid lockdowns and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) was off over five percent. Arm Holdings plc (ARM) dropped nearly 17% on the day as well.

NVDA is now down just over 20% from its all-time high set on March 25th. Even with the pullback, the shares still trade for approximately 18 times forward projected revenues. With Friday's plunge, SMCI is off 42% from its all-time on March 8th.

High Beta Is Being Pummeled

AI is hardly the only part of the market being pressured by higher interest rates. High beta parts of the market have particularly borne the brunt of the downturn in the market so far in April. The small-cap Russell 2000 is off just over eight percent month to date.

The SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is also nearly in bear market territory, as it has declined nearly 20% since its highs on February 27th, just before yields on the 10-Year Treasury started to move substantially higher.

CRE Credit Bubble

A big tick up in interest rates was the last thing the already struggling commercial real estate [CRE] sector needed right now. As I recently noted in this article, the Federal Reserve was not going to ride to rescue for this industry that has over $900 billion of debt maturing in 2024, that will need to be refinanced at much higher rates.

Higher rates are just going to push CRE loan delinquency rates up further. And rising CRE delinquency and default rates will increasingly impact the results of banks. Bank of America (BAC) showed a big increase in charge offs due to CRE within its Q1 results.

Fortunately, the profits of the major banks will only be dinged by the continuing deterioration in the CRE sector, given their relatively small exposure to the industry.

Regional banks will bear more of the burden of increasing losses from the CRE sector. KeyCorp (KEY) showed some continued deterioration in its non-performing loan book when it reported Q1 results last week, and this regional bank has lower exposure to CRE loans than its regional bank brethren.

I look for the commercial real estate situation to be a growing problem for banking institutions throughout 2024 and most likely well into 2025.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 is now off just over five percent from its all-time highs of March. That is halfway to my recent prediction that the index would see at least a 10% decline. The NASDAQ is off 7.6% from its all-time high set on March 21st. Given insiders are more bearish than they have been in a decade, I don't think investors can expect a quick bounce back in the market.

I still think the market has further to fall, and I have roughly half my portfolio in short-term treasuries, yielding nearly 5.4%. That said, I did pick up additional exposure to equities late last week via some covered call orders on some names that I believe have become oversold, such as Pfizer (PFE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM). Pfizer yields north of 6.5% and its earnings should have troughed in FY2023, while Mirum just got a big buy initiation at Stifel Nicolaus. I will continue to redeploy additional 'dry powder' into the market in this matter if equities continue to fall.

I will get more aggressive if either yields start to fall, we see some stabilization in the sectors that have been hit the hardest by rising rates, and/or there becomes more 'panic' in the market. Investor concerns have been rising based on the upward movement in the S&P VIX Index (VIX) this month. I would like to see this volatility index head up to mid-$20s to confirm some additional anxiety and less complacency from investors, before I commit additional funds into equities at what are likely to be lower entry points.