65 Graham Value Stocks: 54 Fit To Buy For April

Apr. 21, 2024 11:33 AM ETSQM, VALE, ATHM, EURN, MED, EGBN, SASR, DHT, PFS, HSBC, TRMB, PBR, FSK, CIB, GBDC, HTGC, OBDC1 Comment
Fredrik Arnold
Summary

  • Large Cap Value is a value ranking for large cap stocks that looks at the price of a stock relative to measurements of intrinsic firm value.
  • The Ben Graham Formula strategy selects ultra-stable stocks based on criteria such as sales, earnings, and dividend payments.
  • 54 out of 65 All-Star-Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends that exceed their price per share.
  • By yield, Medfast now leads the top-ten All-Star-Value field of HTGC, GBDC, SQM, CIB, PBR, FSK, VALE, TRMD, EURN, & MED. Those ten averaged 14.38% yield. By broker-target-price upside, top-ten leaders were VICI, ASC, GDEN, HVT, ATHM, TRMD, VALE, PANL, SQM & FF averaging 47.89%.
  • $5k invested April 18 in the five top yield value stars projected 3.73% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Bigger (higher-priced) equities took the lead of the top-ten April All-Star Value-derived dividend dogs by over one-third length.
Foreword

About Large Cap Value

A Value ranking for large cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during their stock research. As a value ranking, it looks at the price of a stock relative to a number of measurements that

Fredrik Arnold
Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

