Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Powell Playing Games: 'Sell In May' Is Now 'Sell Before May'

Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has fallen over 5% from its peak.
  • The Fed strategically hints at certain actions to gauge market reactions and buy time. That is the game.
  • The Middle East situation introduces big uncertainty and a visible flight to safety, potentially leading to a longer term shift from stocks to commodities.
  • Hedging with a put spread discussed.

Bear Market

DNY59

The S&P 500 has fallen over 5% from its top of 5,264. I think this has been rather overdue. We should be reflective about the Fed in the last few months. They teased 3 rate cuts in 2024

This article was written by

Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
1.51K Followers
Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research. Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, macro, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News