ugurhan

It has been more than three years ago when I published my last and only article about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). In my conclusion I wrote:

Without any doubt, Clorox is a great company with a wide economic moat around its business, high levels of consistency and a recession-proof business. It is also interesting for its dividend as Clorox is one of the US dividend aristocrats. Nevertheless, the stock seems to be overvalued at this point and not a good investment.

Back then the stock was trading for $194 – right now it is trading for only $140 and although the business rather struggled in the last three years, we can purchase the stock almost 30% cheaper than last time, which is reason enough to take another look at the business (and the stock). In a time when the major indices are still rushing from all-time high to all-time high, Clorox lost 50% of its previous value and is still trading 40% below its all-time high.

Data by YCharts

However, when looking at the fundamental performance of the business and the last reported results, the underperformance does not seem to be completely unjustified.

Second Quarter Results

And when looking at second quarter results for fiscal 2024 (released on February 1, 2024), we should not call Clorox a horrible business, but earnings probably didn’t trigger enthusiasm among investors. Net sales increased from $1,715 million in Q2/23 to $1,990 million in Q2/24 – resulting in 16.0% year-over-year growth. And while Clorox could report strong top-line growth rates, earnings before income taxes increased only 4.6% year-over-year from $130 million in the same quarter last year to $136 million this quarter. Finally, diluted earnings per share declined even 6.3% YoY from $0.80 in Q2/23 to $0.75 in Q2/24.

Clorox Q2/24 Earnings Release

Quarterly results are certainly providing important information, but one single quarter is only a snapshot in time. When looking at the six months results, the picture is already different with top line growth being only 2.3% and EBIT declining 32.9% year-over-year.

The Bigger Picture

And when looking at the last few years the picture is similar as in the last few quarters. Since 2021, Clorox seems to be struggling a little bit. Revenue is stagnating or slightly declining in the last three years and free cash flow was cut in half from about $1.4 billion three years ago to $730 million right now (TTM numbers). And earnings per share collapsed completely in the last three years to almost zero.

Data by YCharts

In the charts used in my last article, Clorox was still presenting itself as a business with stable and consistent growth rates but in the last three years that picture changed completely.

Still Wide Moat?

And when looking at the metrics right now, I would also question if Clorox has a wide economic moat. When looking at the last 50 years, it becomes more and more difficult to argue for an outperformance of Clorox. Not only do I expect a company with a wide economic moat to outperform the market, it is also not worth the risk. If a single stock is not able to outperform the index, there is basically no reason to invest in a single stock (which is always associated with a higher risk compared to an investment in an index).

Data by YCharts

If we are gracious, we could say that Clorox is performing more or less in line with the S&P 500. But right now, we have a return of 4,510% for the S&P 500 versus 2,780% for Clorox making the index the clear winner.

Data by YCharts

Aside from the stock performance, margins are also indicating trouble. Until 2021, gross and operating margin were close to being a straight line indicating high levels of stability and consistency. But in the last three years gross margin as well as operating margin declined. And while gross margin is improving again (which is a good sign), operating margin is still clearly below its previous level.

Data by YCharts

And after several decades of mostly high return on invested capital, this very important metric also collapsed in the last few years. In the years 2010 till 2020, Clorox mostly reported an RoIC between 20% and 30% but in the last three years was saw this metric collapsing to only 2.71% right now – a number not seen at least the 1990s (I don’t have numbers prior to that time).

Balance Sheet

Another problem I pointed out in my last article was the balance sheet and the rather high debt levels the company had. On December 31, 2023, Clorox still had $2,479 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet and compared to a stockholder’s equity of only $218 million we get an unacceptable debt-equity ratio in the double digits (11.37). But these numbers might be a little bit misleading as Clorox has $1,205 million in treasury stock on its balance sheet, which has a negative impact on equity.

Data by YCharts

When comparing the total debt to operating income of the last four quarters ($852 million), it would take close to three years to repay the outstanding debt. And although Clorox is not growing with a high pace that is an acceptable ratio. Additionally, we must consider $355 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet and the fact that operating income was much higher in previous years.

Overall, the balance sheet of Clorox is certainly not perfect (for example $1,252 million in goodwill is an asset I would not miss if it wasn’t on the balance sheet), but it is no reason for concern. Clorox should neither run into any troubles (solvency or liquidity issues) and might also have cash in the next few years it could use for share buybacks or acquisitions.

Dividend

Another hint for Clorox being in trouble right now is the dividend. Of course, Clorox is still a dividend aristocrat as it has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years and is continuing to raise the dividend. But we can clearly see that management is raising the dividend only in small steps. The goal is probably to not lose the status as dividend aristocrat but also trying to preserve cash. When looking at the chart we see the dividend being raised only in small steps in the last few years.

Clorox Investor Relations

Right now, Clorox is paying a quarterly dividend of $1.20 resulting in an annual dividend of $4.80. This is resulting in a dividend yield of 3.4% but when asking the question if the dividend is sustainable it gets more tricky. In the last few quarters, Clorox was clearly paying out a lot more in dividends than the company generated in earnings per share (in the last four quarters, earnings per share were $0.65). When comparing dividend payouts in the last four quarters ($590 million) to the free cash flow in the last four quarters ($728 million) we get a payout ratio of 81%, which is also high but at least payouts are not exceeding the free cash flow.

Clorox is still generating enough free cash flow to support the dividend without having to raise debt or use cash reserves and hence I think the company can hold on to its dividend (including annual dividend increases) for now.

Growth

I don’t see the dividend at risk, but Clorox must not only return on the path of growth, but it also has to increase profitability again. Otherwise, the status as dividend aristocrat might be at risk. And for fiscal 2024, Clorox is expecting organic sales growth in the low single digits and gross margin increasing about 200bps again. For the bottom line, management is expecting adjusted earnings per share to grow between 4% and 8%.

Clorox CAGNY 2024 Presentation

And for the long run, the goal for annual sales growth is between 3% and 5% and adjusted EBIT margin is expected to improve between 25 and 50 bps annually. For the bottom line, Clorox has a target of 11% to 13% of sales ending up as free cash flow.

Clorox CAGNY 2024 Presentation

It seems like management is focusing on cost savings to improve margins and of course a business should always try to improve its cost structure and lower spendings (as percentage of revenue) if possible. But in my – maybe subjective – opinion, it is always a bad sign when companies are focusing extremely on cost reduction. I would claim that management is starting to talk a lot about cost reductions, when there are no other opportunities for the business to grow - and that is rather a bad sign. Businesses growing the top line in the double digits also try to lower costs, but in my opinion don’t talk about it in such a prominent way.

Clorox CAGNY 2024 Presentation

But we should not ignore that Clorox is not only focusing on cost savings but is also trying to fuel growth. The core of Clorox path forward is its IGNITE strategy. The strategy is trying to focus on four key categories: First, fueling growth by cost savings (see above) as well as leveraging technology to grow the bottom line. Second, trying to innovative experiences by personalizing brands using data and other insights for example.

Clorox CAGNY 2024 Presentation

Third, Clorox is focusing on its people and improving the workplace. Finally, the company is trying to evolve its portfolio by focusing on consumer megatrends like sustainability.

Overall, I think Clorox can achieve its targets of low-to-mid single digit growth rates (between 3% and 5% annually), but I don’t think higher growth rates are in any way realistic or achievable for the business at this point. And we should also not forget that the fundamental performance was not great in the last few years while Clorox is framing it in his presentations like the last three years were a huge success.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I already mentioned above that Clorox was too expensive in my opinion when my last article was published three years ago. And Clorox is now trading for a lower stock price but due to the collapsing earnings per share (see section above), the stock is currently trading for a valuation multiple above 200. But in case of earnings per share we can argue that the P/E ratio right now is probably not meaningful as the current earnings per share are not representative for the business.

Data by YCharts

Instead, we can look at the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio and at the point of writing, Clorox is trading for 24 times free cash flow. And although free cash flow is lower than in previous years, I don’t think the current free cash flow is unrealistic.

Especially for a discount cash flow calculation we must determine what free cash flow is realistic for the business. According to Clorox’s long-term targets (see above), free cash flow is expected to be around 12% of sales (and looking at the years since 2000, this assumption is realistic and in line with past years).

Data by YCharts

And when using the trailing twelve-month sales, this would result in a free cash flow of $877 and we take that amount as basis for our discount cash flow calculation. For the years to come, we assume 4% growth till perpetuity (the midpoint of the company’s own long-term guidance). Additionally, we calculate with 124.6 million outstanding shares, and we like to achieve at least 10% annual return and therefore use a 10% discount rate. When calculating with these assumptions we get an intrinsic value of $117.31 for Clorox and the stock is still overvalued.

We could also be a little more optimistic and assume 5% annual growth for the business. With all the other assumptions being the same, we get an intrinsic value of $140.77 for Clorox. And we certainly can make the case for Clorox growing 5% annually. A combination of top line growth, margin improvement and share buybacks should lead to 5% annual growth. However, we can’t be more optimistic – especially when looking at past growth rates. Even before the last three years (in which the business was struggling), Clorox grew its bottom line only about 5% annually.

Conclusion

I still don’t think Clorox is a good investment. It is now much closer to its intrinsic value than three years earlier. But the stock is neither undervalued nor is the business able to grow with a high pace and I also am not so sure about the quality of the economic moat. In my opinion, the stock price should rather drop towards $100 before thinking about an investment in Clorox.

And on April 30, 2024, Clorox will report third quarter results. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings per share to be $1.38 and EPS according to GAAP is expected to be $0.45. The earnings release will certainly provide more information if Clorox can turn around and especially revenue should grow again and margins improve (resulting in higher earnings per share).