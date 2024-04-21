Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms: Expect Shares To Pop On Strong Earnings, Again

Summary

  • Meta Platforms is expected to show a sharp jump in advertising revenue in its upcoming quarterly report, bringing total revenues likely to $36-37 billion.
  • The company is gaining market share in the digital ad market and is expected to capture 50% of the incremental digital ads revenue in 2024.
  • On engagement, Meta is seeing solid user numbers and daily hours spent on the app.
  • I expect Meta management to talk up the company's GenAI ambitions, potentially boosting investor sentiment through the earnings call with analysts.
  • On valuation, Meta is trading at a reasonable 19x (FWD) EV/EBIT, which is notably below the valuation levels seen in other AI juggernauts such as Microsoft and Nvidia.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is set to open books for the company's March quarter 2024 on April 24th, after the market closes, and I am bullish heading into earnings. In my view, Meta Platforms upcoming quarterly report is poised to show a

