It has been a long time since I looked at shares of Americold Realty (NYSE:COLD). In fact, it was early 2018 when the company went public, when I concluded that I was not warming up to the temperature controlled warehouse REIT.

With valuations at the time being high at 22 times adjusted free cash flows, higher interest rates to be incurred and maintenance capital spending feeling low, I was quite cautious at the time. Fast forwarding more than 6 years in time, investors have seen modest capital gains, after shares have come under recent pressure. Outside the interest rate developments, the margins of the REIT are lagging, with the business not living up to its positioning (potential).

A Brief Look Back

When Americold went public in 2018, it was among the largest owner and operators of temperature-controlled warehouses in the world, running some 160 warehouses with a total size of 945 million cubic feet, containing 3.2 million pallet places.

With an estimated 30% market share, the company sees a rosy outlook with demand for temperature-controlled goods on the increase, while modernization is especially key in this area given the need for more energy-efficient operations.

The company was reliant on its 15 top customers for half of sales, even as the total customer count totals thousands, but that comes amidst concentration in end markets. Occupancy levels of 78% look low on a comparable basis, as the reality is that these are seasonal businesses, which make it harder to obtain higher occupancy rates.

Some of these customer names include the likes of ConAgra, McCain, Lamb Weston, Kraft Heinz, Unilever, Sprouts and Ahold Delhaize. Typical products being stored include retail products, packaged foods, poultry, dairy, potatoes, beef, pork, frozen produce, among others.

Trading at $18 per share after the first day of trading, the enterprise valuation of $3.8 billion stood in relationship to a $1.5 billion revenue base in 2016, set to increase in 2017. These dynamics and ratios are a bit different from a traditional real estate company, as Americold provides rental and actual logistics functions as well, while this kind of real estate is more expensive to maintain (including more installations, among others). In fact, handling revenues surpass the straight line rent revenues of the business here, although both are split pretty evenly.

With FFO seen at $106 million in the first nine months of 2017, the company was trading at 22 times adjusted cash flows, a metric which was overstated in my view as the capital expenditures were not enough to cover the maintenance capital spending in my view, making me cautious.

A Boom Bust

Since the offering, shares rose to the $40 mark in 2019 and traded at these levels through 2021, after which shares have come down and have largely traded around the $30 mark ever since. Still a $33 stock in August of last year, shares are down to $23 at this point in time, resulting in very modest returns since 2018.

Compared to the time of the offering, Americold has seen continued growth as it has grown its 2023 revenue base to nearly $2.7 billion, about a billion ahead of the numbers reported at the time of the offering. The network now involves 245 warehouses which include 1.5 billion cubic feet of capacity, totaling some 5.4 million pallet positions.

All this marks about 50% growth since the offering, meaning that expectations over time have come down a bit. For the year 2023, the company generated revenues of $2.67 billion, down over 8% over the past year as third party manage service declined substantially following a huge retail client leaving.

The company actually posted a GAAP operating loss of $108 million, largely impacted by $64 million in costs, predominantly related to a cyber incident, but moreover a $236 million asset impairment charge as well. After taxes, interest rates and other items, net losses were reported at $336 million, for losses equal to $1.22 per share. Adjusted FFO was reported at $351 million, with adjusted FFO reported at $1.27 per share.

For 2024, the company guided for adjusted FFO of $1.32-$1.42 per share, marking modest growth. The company has 285 million shares trading at $23 per share, granting the company a $6.5 billion equity valuation and nearly $9.5 billion enterprise valuation. In relation to the revenue base, the sales multiples are very modest, but remember that rent is less than half of sales here, with the managed handling making up a big part of revenues, although not a very lucrative one.

And Now?

The reality is that I am still not warming up too much to Americold here, as a current $9.5 billion enterprise valuation has grown, but mostly through dilution and increased debt, as the results on a per-share basis have been lackluster.

What is clear is that despite the positioning and boom following the pandemic, returns for investors (at least in the form of capital gains) have been lackluster, as average capital gains since the IPO have been stuck around a dollar. Based on the FFO numbers of last year, the multiples have come down a bit to a low 20 times multiple, but I still fail to have conviction here.

The issue of underlying concerns remains, as maintenance capital expenditures are seen around $80 million per annum, a fraction of a $7.3 billion original equipment and real estate costs.

A Final Word

The truth is that despite the lackluster share price developments, I am taking a cautious view here, even as shares have been lagging. While the cap rates of this type of real estate are much higher than conventional real state, it is related to the particular group of real estate and the higher cost of real estate (in order to maintain).

Moreover, higher utility bills and the need for ESG push up the need for new warehouses and/or modernization, as labor shortages drive a need for automation as well, as these are harsh places to work in, resulting in a tough situation in order to attract labor in these tight labor markets.

For 2024, same-store constant currency growth is seen at a midpoint of 4%, plus or minus 150 basis points, yet some of this growth is expected to be offset by lower demand amidst low consumer demand and shrinking of basket sizes. This is the result of slower economic growth weighing on consumer demand, amidst high inflationary times as well. Moreover, I continue to fear that maintenance capital spending understates the real expense of maintaining the property in solid shape.

Amidst all of this, I still have some issues with the business despite the sound positioning as it feels as if the company is not really living up to its positioning, something which makes me a bit cautious here. Quite frankly, I am not impressed with the margins of the business, even if I adjust for the lower margin transportation services.

For this opinion to change, really some changes are required, either through lower share price but more hopefully through higher margins being reported by the business.