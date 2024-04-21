imaginima

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Confluent (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CFLT) is a data infrastructure platform focused on data in motion. The company has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD. It reported its Q4 FY23 earnings report in February, where revenue grew 33% YoY for the full fiscal year, while non-GAAP Operating Margin improved 2300 basis points to -7.4%, up from -30.4% a year earlier.

The company expects to grow its revenue by 22.3% YoY to $950M, while breaking even on non-GAAP operating income. Over the next couple of years, I believe that the company should gain market share in a growing total addressable market (TAM) estimated at $100B by 2025 as it accelerates its transition to a fully consumption-oriented go-to-market model for Confluent Cloud while aligning sales compensation accordingly. In my opinion, this will allow it to drive new customer acquisition while their sales team drives targeted engagements to convert them into paid customers more efficiently and expand spend on the platform with new use cases. At the same time, the company is innovating robustly as it unifies its data streaming and stream processing with its fully-managed Apache Flink offering, making it the fastest and most secure choice for developers to build applications on, especially at a time when it sees rising demand from customers looking to build genAI applications.

While the competitive landscape is fierce and the company has yet to turn profitable on a non-GAAP basis, I believe that the stock has upside of at least 40%, as it should be able to continue its revenue momentum in the low to mid-twenties range over the last couple of years, making it a “buy”.

About Confluent

Confluent connects all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a central nervous system that allows it to stream real-time data from every source, which enables organizations to deliver rich customer experiences and data-driven business operations. Its mission is to “set data in motion," a fundamental shift in data flow architecture from the status quo, where organizations often struggle with point-to-point connections between their applications, databases, and data warehouses, thus making it inefficient and slow when adopting a new technology.

This is where Confluent comes in, with its capability of Apache Kafka, the industry standard for data in motion, on its data-streaming platform to provide a complete solution for working with data in motion, along with the capability to capture, store, secure, and process continuous streams of data, enabling organizations to act on data as it arrives rather than waiting to process it in batches at the end of the day.

Their offerings include 1) Confluent Platform, which is their self-managed solution that they provide via annual or multi-year subscription contracts for deployments on premise; and 2) Confluent Cloud, which is their fully managed cloud native offering that they provide via a combination of usage-based and subscription pricing models.

In terms of their go-to-market strategy, the company utilizes a “land and expand” model, as customers scale from their first initial experiments with the technology to broader adoption as use cases expand and spend on the platform grows, driven by strong network effects.

2024 Investor Presentation: A visual representation of how Confluent works

The good: Shift towards “consumption-oriented” go-to-market to drive signups, Expansion of use cases and Robust product innovation with Flink

As per its latest Investor Presentation, the company estimates its TAM to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% to $100B between 2022 and 2025. Its current total TAM is calculated by summing up the following categories: 1) Application Infrastructure and Middleware at $37B; 2) Analytics Platform at $10B; 3) Database at $9B; and 4) Data Management at $5B. Confluent generated $777M in FY23, growing 33% YoY as per its latest earnings report. This would translate to a market share of approximately 1%. For FY24, the company is projected to grow its revenue by 22% YoY to $950M and assuming it can keep its growth rate in the low to mid twenties range the following year, it should be able to capture slightly less than 2% of the market share.

2024 Investor Presentation: Confluent's TAM

I will dive into some of the strategic initiatives that the company management is taking that I believe will successfully drive growth and market share in the coming 2-3 years.

The first strategic initiative is their shift to a fully consumption-oriented go-to-market model for Confluent Cloud, putting more emphasis on new logo acquisition and driving new workloads on the platform. In fact, during the earnings call, Edward Jay Kreps, CEO of Confluent, outlined that the company is redesigning their sales compensation packages based on incremental usage on the platform to better orient their team towards their new go-to-market model. In FY23, Confluent Cloud grew 65% YoY to $349M, contributing 45% to Total Revenue. I firmly believe that a consumption-oriented go-to-market will position Confluent to capture more of the $100B data streaming platform TAM opportunity that is in front of them. The underlying idea of a consumption-oriented go-to-market model is tied to the consumer's actual usage and success with the Confluent product. In FY23, the company saw that customers with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $100K or more grew 21% YoY, while their actual customer count grew 9% YoY to 4960, indicating that spend per customer on the platform is growing. Therefore, by orienting their internal sales team to a consumption-oriented business model, they can better align their incentives to grow customer signups and effectively work with them to convert them into paid customers and deepen adoption through additional use cases as customers continue to unlock value and benefit from the network effects, in my opinion.

2024 Investor Presentation: Confluent's growing spend per customer on the platform

Here are some examples that the company shared during its Investor Presentation that demonstrate the success of Confluent’s consumer-oriented “land and expand” go-to-market strategy, where usage and spend on the platform have grown steadily across all 4 customer examples and their use cases.

2024 Investor Presentation: Confluent's customer success stories

The second initiative is their commitment to drive product excellence as they build out their platform and invest in innovation to elevate customer success. During the earnings call, the CEO talked at length about their fully-managed Apache Flink offering, with Flink emerging as the de facto standard in stream processing, enabling it to build the most complete platform and ecosystem for stream processing that supports SQL, native apps, and unifies batch and real-time processing. I believe that given that Confluent is a leader in Kafka, which is the standard for the stream, it puts them in a prime position where it can unify data streaming with stream processing with its investment in Flink, as the bulk of the stream processing workloads shift away from destination systems such as databases and data warehouses into the data streaming platform. This is especially relevant as Confluent sees increasing demand from customers who are building gen AI applications and are looking to Confluent’s platform to connect their proprietary systems to the LLMs in order to drive contextually rich insights.

Therefore, given the company’s strategic initiative to shift towards a consumption-oriented go-to-market model for its Confluent Cloud product in order to drive more customer signups and have them successfully convert to paid users and expand spend on the platform with more use cases, while continuing to drive robust product innovation to combine data streaming with processing with its investment in Flink in order to accelerate their customers’ time to market and save costs, I believe that Confluent is well positioned to drive market share in the coming years and grow in the low to mid-twenties range at least until FY26.

The bad: Competitive pressures and lack of profitability can dampen future growth prospects

Confluent is in a highly competitive landscape where it competes primarily with 1) Open-Source Kafka users on premise, where IT teams “do it themselves," compared to fully managed cloud solutions, and 2) Cloud Service Providers that include deep-pocketed players such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) where they have built fully managed data streaming products. While Confluent is favorably positioned with its solution, there is no doubt that the well-established cloud providers have greater financial and technical resources, along with established relationships with their existing customers and partners, which could dampen Confluent’s growth prospects, especially given that Confluent is still operating at a loss on a non-GAAP basis.

In FY23, the company generated a loss of $57M, with an operating margin of -7.4%. However, it was an improvement from the previous year, as the company significantly brought down operating expenses across R&D, Sales & Marketing and G&A, showcasing its commitment to reaching long-term profitability. In fact, in Q4, the company generated a non-GAAP operating income of $11.2M at a margin of 5.3% as it continued to streamline its operating expenses while unlocking economies of scale from a higher ARR per customer at a Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 125%. Looking forward into FY24, the company is projecting to breakeven on a non-GAAP basis for operating income.

2024 Investor Presentation: Confluent's operating margins

Tying it together: Confluent is “buy”.

In order to estimate a fair price for Confluent, I will use a revenue-based valuation model, as the company is still operating at a loss on an adjusted basis and is expected to break even in FY24. Plus, it hasn’t provided a long-term operating model. Therefore, based on my assumption that the revenue growth rate will remain in the low to mid twenties range until FY26, as it continues to acquire new logos and convert them effectively into paid users and drive deeper adoption on the platform with higher spend as they expand across use cases, with robust product innovation as it captures more of the data streaming platform TAM, I believe it should generate close to $1.45B in revenue by FY26.

This would translate to a present value of approximately $1.2B, when discounted at 10%, or a revenue per share of $3.8. If I take the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their revenues on average at a rate of 4.8% with a price-to-sales ratio of 2.19 over a 10-year period, Confluent should trade at a forward price-to-sales multiple of around 10, given its growth rate. This would translate to a price target of $38, which represents an upside of 42%, making it a “buy”.

Author's Valuation Model

Conclusion

Confluent is uniquely positioned to capture the data streaming platform TAM as it unifies its data streaming leadership with Kafka with stream processing with its investment in Flink, especially as customers increasingly expand their use cases and spend on the platform with the proliferation of gen AI. I am also optimistic about the company’s strategic initiative to drive its go-to-market with a focus on acquiring new logos in order to penetrate faster, while working with them in a more targeted fashion to convert and expand usage. While competitive risks are a concern, especially given that the company is currently operating at a loss, I believe it is progressing in the right direction as it quickly streamlines operating expenses. I believe that the stock is currently priced attractively, which would translate into significant long-term gains in investor portfolios, making it a “buy”.