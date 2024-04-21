Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I award a Hold rating to AIA Group Limited (OTCPK:AAGIY) [1299:HK]. On one hand, I am worried about the potential underperformance of the Mainland Chinese Visitors or MCV segment this year and a slower pace of buybacks in the future for AAGIY. On the other hand, AIA Group's valuations appear to be undemanding based on a Gordon Growth Model analysis, and its businesses in Southeast Asia have significant growth potential for the long-term.

AIA Group's shares are traded on both the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the Over-The-Counter or OTC market. The average daily trading values for the company's OTC shares and Hong Kong-listed shares were $15 million and $200 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively for the past three months. Readers have the choice of dealing in AIA Group's relatively more liquid Hong Kong shares with US stock brokerages like Interactive Brokers.

Company Description

AIA Group calls itself "the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group" with "a presence in 18 markets" in the company's press releases.

Hong Kong and Mainland China are its biggest markets accounting for 33% and 24% of its 2023 VONB (Value Of New Business), respectively as indicated in its corporate presentation slides. Other Asian markets contributed the remaining 43% of AIA Group's VONB for last year.

With respect to product mix, traditional protection, participating, and unit-linked insurance plans represented 40%, 31%, and 10% of the company's VONB, respectively in 2023. Approximately 19% of AIA Group's 2023 VONB was contributed by other types of insurance policies.

With regards to distribution mix, agency and partnerships made up 76% and 24% of AIA Group's VONB, respectively in the previous year.

Mainland Chinese Visitors Client Segment

Hong Kong is AIA Group's single largest geographical market in terms of VONB contribution as mentioned earlier in this article.

Specifically, the Mainland Chinese Visitors or MCV segment has been a key driver of AAGIY's performance for a long period and in recent times. At the company's FY 2023 earnings call in mid-March, AIA Group indicated that "MCV has been a part of the Hong Kong insurance business for nearly two decades." AAGIY also noted at the most recent fiscal year results briefing that the demand from the MCV segment grew last year because of "lower risk appetite for risky wealth management products and property investments in China."

But there are rising concerns that the MCV segment might underperform this year, which could in turn affect AIA Group's Hong Kong division's 2024 results.

In my earlier March 16, 2024 article for AIA Group's peer Prudential (PUK), I drew attention to research from S&P Global Ratings and comments from PUK's management. These indicate that MCV insurance sales for Hong Kong insurance businesses have begun to slow especially with a high base in 2023.

Separately, Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and Insurance Authority (IA) published a media release on April 11, 2024 that they have recently collaborated on a "first joint operation targeting corrupt conduct in the unlicensed sale of insurance policies to Mainland customers (my emphasis)." AIA Group's Hong Kong-listed shares dropped by -5.8% on the next day (April 12) following this announcement. This sends a clear signal that the market is worried about greater regulatory scrutiny of Hong Kong insurance companies' sales to the MCV segment.

Apart from fears regarding weaker-than-expected MCV insurance sales, AIA Group's current stance on shareholder capital return is in the spotlight as detailed in the next section.

Shareholder Capital Return

AIA Group's historical FY 2023 shareholder yield (dividends and buybacks divided by market capitalization) is an attractive 8.6%. The company had allocated $2.3 billion and $3.6 billion of its capital to dividend distributions and share repurchases, respectively, last year. Assuming the absence of buybacks, the stock's shareholder yield with just dividends alone would have been a relatively more modest 3.4%.

The company has yet to commit to a new share buyback plan. AAGIY's three-year $10 billion share repurchase program initiated in 2021 is expected to be completed in 2024 with roughly $2.8 billion remaining from its current buyback authorization as of December 31, 2023.

There is uncertainty about AIA Group's future shareholder capital return with respect to the size and timing of a new share buyback program. When asked about future share repurchases at its FY 2023 earnings briefing, AAGIY highlighted its "progressive dividend policy allowing for future growth opportunities and financial flexibility." In addition, the company noted at the recent earnings call the potential "increase in the stress capital that we might need as this balance sheet grows."

In summary, AIA Group's recent management comments didn't provide clarity about the company's future capital return through buybacks, and this implies that the stock's future shareholder return yield might be lower than expected.

In the next section, I highlight that the negatives for AIA Group appeared to have been priced into its valuations to some degree.

Valuations

Year-to-date in 2024, AIA Group's Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen by around -27%.

The market currently values AIA Group at a trailing P/B ratio of 1.68 times as per S&P Capital IQ data. The Gordon Growth Model calculates a P/B multiple by dividing [ROE minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate]. Assuming Perpetuity Growth Rate and Cost of Equity assumptions of +2% and 8% (in line with industry average), AIA Group is now priced at an implied ROE of around 12%. In contrast, the consensus 2024, 2025, and 2026 ROE estimates for AAGIY are higher at 13.8%, 14.8%, and 15.8%, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data.

In other words, AIA Group's current valuations are either reflective of a lower ROE assuming weak MCV segment results or a higher cost of equity that compensates for the risk of lower capital return via buybacks. This suggests that negatives for the stock have been incorporated into its stock price and valuation metrics.

Long-Term Growth Prospects In Southeast Asia

AIA Group appears to be a good play on the growth in Southeast Asian insurance markets for the long run, if one looks beyond the short-term performance of the MCV client segment and the medium-term shareholder capital return expectations.

In an earlier section of the current write-up, I highlighted that the Hong Kong market generated 33% of AAGIY's VONB for 2023. Another significant geographical region for AIA Group is Southeast Asia, as the company derived 17%, 9%, and 7% of its 2023 VONB from Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, respectively.

A 2023 research report issued by KPMG indicated that the life insurance penetration rate for "emerging Asia Pacific markets" like Southeast Asian markets Thailand and Malaysia was 2.4% or much lower than the 8.4% penetration rate for "developed Asia Pacific markets."

AIA Group emphasized at its FY 2023 results briefing that it is the "leading life and health insurer across the (Southeast Asian or ASEAN) region" supported by "long term strategic partnerships with leading banks" in these key Southeast Asian markets. This implies that the company is a key beneficiary of the expected increase in the life insurance penetration rate for Southeast Asia over time.

AAGIY's Banking Relationships And Alliances In The Southeast Asian Region

AIA Group's Investor Presentation Slides

Therefore, it is reasonable to view AAGIY a key proxy for long-term life insurance demand growth in Southeast Asia.

First Quarter Business Update

On the company's investor relations website, AIA Group revealed that it will "announce its 2024 Q1 New business highlights" and host a "virtual analyst Q&A session" on April 29.

It is worth paying attention to potential disclosures regarding the Mainland Chinese Visitors segment, its shareholder capital return policy, and growth plans for the Southeast Asian market at this upcoming analyst webcast. On the flip side, this analyst meeting could also turn out to be a non-event, if there aren't new material updates provided by the company on these key issues.

I don't expect any surprises with AIA Group's Q1 2024 disclosures closer to the end of this month. AAGIY previously shared at its 2023 analyst briefing on Mar 14 this year that the company witnessed "strong MCV demand in the first two months of" 2024. But as I explained in an earlier section of this article, there is the possibility of MCV demand weakening in the later part of this year considering its peer Prudential's comments and increased regulatory scrutiny.

As it stands now, the risk-reward for AAGIY is balanced taking into account the stock's positives and negatives outlined in this article.

Closing Thoughts

AIA Group is deserving of a Hold rating in my opinion. There are both pros and cons pertaining to a potential investment in the stock considering multiple factors like MCV sales, capital return, valuations, and Southeast Asia's growth prospects.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.