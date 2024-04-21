Vertigo3d

NETZ Overview and Performance

TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) is an actively managed fund that attempts to capture alpha from both growth and value opportunities. Its self-proclaimed “non-diversified” nature is not entirely an accurate description because where else would you find Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) coupled with Microsoft (MSFT) and Republic Services (RSG), GE Aerospace (GE) coupled with Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), or Diamondback Energy (FANG) alongside Applied Materials (AMAT)? This seemingly diverse selection of holdings, nevertheless, is heavily weighted to Industrials, with nearly a third of the AUM invested in the sector.

The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company LLC, an experienced asset manager that offers equity and fixed-income funds, one of the former being NETZ. In a nutshell, this fund seeks to leverage growth and value picks that are actively engaged in transforming their respective industries in a foundational way but, again, with a slant towards energy and industrials. I like the composition because each of these companies undoubtedly stands out from the crowd, either operating in a specialized niche, a leader in its field, a mover within its sector, or any or all of the above.

The one important thing you should know is that the distributions are unusually low (current yield of only 0.66%), which is fine in this case because the fund relies more on equity appreciation and less on distributable income. Overall, the total return since inception looks like this:

SA

When you tabulate that, you can see the ETF running out of momentum but with an excellent track record since inception. We’ll talk about that momentum reversal further down in more detail, but it’s important to recognize that the fund has stood up admirably well against the overall market, delivering a weighted alpha of 46 - not too shabby.

SA

Looking Forward

The question now is whether or not the ETF will deliver similar returns over the next year. I believe it will. As we saw in my BULZ article from earlier this month, the market is now resting after a stellar 1Y return of 27%. In other words, the market itself is generating alpha when you compare it to its own historical total return, and that momentum has only been around for about a year now. Big Tech drove the market during that period, and when you look at capital costs over the next year, it’s clear that the biggest movers will continue to be tech-centric companies.

So, in such a scenario, why should you be looking at an ETF that is nearly two-thirds industrials-weighted? There’s a nuance here that investors should appreciate. Yes, tech has been driving the overall market over the last year, and it will continue to do so as long as interest rates are elevated. Inflation (to be precise, the specific pricing indexes the Fed uses to peg forward interest rates) is still hot and stubbornly above the 3% level. Lower than its peaks, granted, but still higher than the Fed wants it to be.

And this is where the nuance lies. Until recently, this rally has been driven by market expectations around artificial intelligence. However, AI is already losing steam as a major market driver. Let’s look at NVIDIA (NVDA) as a proxy and see how its momentum has been on the decline.

SA

It’s amply clear that the stock’s seemingly unstoppable run has now… well, stopped - at least for the time being. I’m not an NVDA bear, but at the same time, I can’t deny that the market seems to be cooling off on the name. A quick look at the RSI shows that interest has waned after a sustained period of being in the overbought zone. It’s almost as if the market is afraid that NVDA’s story is too good to be true. I will discuss this separately in another article.

SA

Of course, a lot of the slowdown in momentum could be related to investors taking their profits following the peak in mid to late March, but you can also see the uncertainty in the pre-earnings dip. I think that’s perfectly natural. When you have an asset that’s appreciated nearly 300% in a year, you’d want to take at least some of your profits to create a solid floor for your portfolio, even if you have to pay the taxman a sizable chunk of those profits.

SA

While reiterating that I’m not an NVDA bear, I’d argue that the market will remain uncertain on the name until the next big catalyst. Will it be their next earnings? Will it be the release of the H200 GPU in Q2, as originally announced? It could be either of those, but regardless of what that catalyst is, by no means has the stock run out of steam in the long term. NVDA is intimately enmeshed with the rate of growth of AI applications; sources vary on this, but we have CAGR estimates that range from 19% to about 42% over the next several years. As such, there’s still a very long runway for growth. The stock might not appreciate at the same pace as it did this past year, but looking at the company’s revenue growth rates, it’s clear that billions of dollars will be added to the top line every quarter for the foreseeable future.

For now, however, the slowdown in NVDA’s momentum also has implications on other sectors. In other words, the so-called tech rally is widening to allow more sectors to contribute to the overall market. Specifically, Industrials, which is where NETZ comes into play.

NETZ Top 5 Holdings and Implications

Republic Services, Inc.

NETZ’s top holding in the Industrials sector is Republic Services, Inc., a Phoenix, Arizona-based waste and recycling solutions company. As one of the largest vertically integrated operators in North America with a $70+ billion valuation, a strong economic moat, and a healthy FCF growth profile, this outperformer is a solid pick for the fund’s largest holding at 8.6% as of April 16, 2024. The asset’s momentum has slowed over the past month, but if you zoom out into longer timeframes, you’ll see a 14% YTD appreciation, double that over the past six months, and more than 37% over the past year. It’s definitely one of the stronger drivers of NETZ’s momentum.

Looking to the future, the flat-lining we’re seeing at the moment is more an indication of market hesitance than anything else. Growth rates are healthy, with earnings growing in the high single digits and analysts expecting it to breach double digits over the next couple of years, and revenue growth around HSD levels over that period.

This is the kind of stock you might pick for a defensive portfolio because the world isn’t going to stop generating waste anytime soon. According to Mordor Intelligence:

The North America Solid Waste Management Market size is estimated at USD 75.02 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 87.22 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

3% might not look overly impressive, but slow and steady growth over the next five years represents, at the very least, an offset to the negative inflationary effect on your wealth. A great top pick for any ETF focused on share price appreciation.

GE Aerospace

The RemainCo, after the recent and final spin-off from the parent, represents a much sleeker entity that can now focus its energies on its commercial and military businesses. The stock has been quite volatile over the past month but gained ground after the GE Vernova (GEV) spin-off in early April.

It’s been trading sideways over the past couple of weeks after the initial market enthusiasm, but with consistent top and bottom-line beats over the past four quarters (on an adjusted basis), we’re likely to see some gains being made when earnings come out next week (April 23), so this is another good pick for a growth portfolio that also has a lot of stability.

Another interesting aerospace play within NETZ is this $90 billion European company founded nearly 130 years ago. Safran has appreciated more than 40% over the last year, and although its hefty valuation metrics are weighing down the stock over the past month, I see this as a long-term growth story. Street analysts concur with revenue growth estimates in the mid-teens for the next couple of years.

As a growth asset, this prominent A&D player operates in a sector that’s expected to show a very respectable CAGR of nearly 6% over the next few years. The data at the link is a little old, even though it was compiled in January 2024, so I’d expect the 11.5% CAGR growth rate for 2023 and 2024 to be more accurate. Still, even in the high single digits, it’s a steady growth rate that’s perfect for the kind of portfolio that NETZ represents.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft offers a nice tech component in this Industrials-heavy portfolio. The company isn’t known for extremely strong revenue or earnings growth, but the cadence of those metrics has been holding well for several years, with both revenue and EBIT margins growing at healthy double-digit rates over the past five years. Topline growth has slowed over the past year, but with strong prints on operating cash flows that recently breached the $100 billion level on a TTM basis.

As a major driver of the overall market itself, MSFT is likely to boost NETZ performance over the next several years. Artificial intelligence remains at the forefront for such tech giants, and MSFT is one of the leaders in this space alongside AI-driven companies like Nvidia and a few of the other Magnificent 7.

Airbus SE (EADSY)(OTCPK:EADSF)

With its peer, Boeing (BA), coming under the U.S. government’s microscope, Airbus has been racking a series of contract wins that have set the bar for revenue growth at high single digits to low double digits for the next two fiscal years. Airbus has over $15 billion in debt but, overall, it is net cash positive with more than $20 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Airbus is an excellent compounder, with an FCF yield of nearly 10% as of the last reported quarter (FCF per share of $3.95 against a current share price of $42.52.) With Boeing’s woes likely to last several years, this is an excellent opportunity for investors looking for a global A&D player with strong fundamentals and an attractive growth runway.

The Downside and The Summary

The top 5 holdings tell me that NETZ has a great composition driving its performance, but we also need to look at the other side of the coin. Specifically because of their relatively strong performance over the years, most of these companies trade at a premium to their sectors.

SA

As you can see from the graph above, the minimum 5Y price return from this composition of stocks is over 25%, the highest being near 230%. It’s not surprising, therefore, that NETZ itself would reflect this strength with a two-year return of around 35%.

That’s not bad at all, but you’ll need to take that in the context of the current high interest rate environment. Most (not all) of these companies are cash-rich, yes, but they still need debt refinancing and equity raises from time to time. For instance, RSG reported principal debt maturities of over $900 million in the 12 months ahead - against a cash position of just $140 million at December 31, 2023, and over the same year the company has had to issue senior notes with coupons in the range of 4.875% to 5%. See page 54 of their latest 10K, where you’ll also see their term loan interest rates of 6.256%.

While that’s not abnormally high and well-covered by cash flows, it underlines a very important development over the past year - the high cost of capital. For 15 years before the Fed initiated its QT program in early 2022, companies were issuing debt practically for free, at rates under the then-current inflation figures. QT changed all that, and with inflation now stubbornly at levels higher than the Fed’s target, we’re likely to see WACCs continue to rise. According to a Harvard Business Review article from last year, early 2022 WACC rates for the S&P 500 averaged 6%; fast forward one year, and they were closing in on 9%. Today, the average WACC for an S&P 500 company is 11.6%, and we don’t know how much higher it will go from here because the Fed is sitting firmly on its target rate of 5% to 5.25% - for the time being, at least.

We’re going to see some pressure on the market from these developments, for sure. Exacerbating this is the fact that nearly all these companies are already trading at hefty valuations, no matter which metric you look at.

SA

For instance, look at GE’s price to forward adjusted earnings of nearly 40 against a sector median of half that (19), or RSG’s price to forward sales multiple of 3.7 against a sector median of 1.4, or Airbus’ P/B of 6.81 against a sector median of 2.64.

That being said, these companies usually trade at premiums to their respective sectors because, put simply, they’re either at or near the top of their games. However, these premia might not hold under the pressure of high costs of capital, and I think that’s what we’re seeing over the past month. Still, they’re fairly resilient, and this is also reflected in NETZ’s performance, which has held up admirably against the overall market over that same period.

SA

Over the life of the fund, NETZ has delivered an excellent return compared to the market, and I believe it will continue to do so once the necessary market corrections have been made.

SA

With earnings season upon us and most of these top portfolio companies in NETZ reporting results in the next week or so, I predict a bump based on earnings and top-line beats. Overall, I’m bullish on this ETF also because the tech rally seems to be taking a breather, which provides an opportunity for Industrials to emerge as an overall market driver. This rotation into another sector might be short-lived if the tech rally continues, which I think it will, but on the positive side, NETZ does hold strong components in the A&D sub-sector as well as in tech - a la MSFT, Applied Materials, and Vertiv (VRT), the latter of which has an amazing 1Y return of 555%! That’s primarily due to its exposure to data center growth, but I’ll cover that separately in a dedicated article.

In summary, I think NETZ is a good addition to any portfolio, offering a strong historical return and a healthy runway for further gains even in a high interest rate environment where only the toughest and best-managed companies will continue to be rewarded by the market. As such, I’m confident in assigning a Buy rating to this ETF, with a holding period of at least two years because these assets need that long to fully justify their relatively high valuations. If these valuations hold over that period, you can expect to see some handsome returns from this investment, and that’s my honest opinion at this time. The icing on the cake is NETZ’s (XOM) and (FANG) holdings, which have returned up to 40% over the past year on price appreciation alone. With oil up nearly 18% YTD and expectations of over $90 in a year’s time, this part of the ETF’s holdings could, at worst, create a solid floor for your returns.

