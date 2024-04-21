JHVEPhoto

Celestica's (NYSE:CLS) stock is one of the Seeking Alpha Quant favorites with a consistent "Strong Buy" rating. And the stock's performance over the last six months suggests that the optimism from SA Quant has been justified.

Today, I want to deep dive into Celestica's fundamentals and share my view about the stock. Celestica's strong momentum is justified by its improving fundamentals. The company also continues delivering revenue growth and profitability expansion while most of the competitors are struggling to drive growth. My valuation analysis suggests that CLS is 60% undervalued, which makes it a "Strong buy" to me.

Fundamental analysis

Celestica delivers innovative supply chain solutions to its customers in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions ("ATS") and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions ("CCS"). Most of the revenue is generated from CCS, where communications and enterprise end markets have the biggest weight.

The market where CLS operates is highly competitive and represented by players of approximately similar scale. In its latest 20-F SEC filing, CLS explicitly names its main competitors, and most of them are public companies. On the below chart, it is shown how did CLS outperform its competitors in terms of the share price over the last twelve months.

The success of CLS's stock is explained by its revenue growth in recent years and YoY. According to the comparison I have compiled thanks to the Seeking Alpha capabilities, YoY CLS delivered almost a 10% revenue growth, while most of the competitors were flat. The company also outperforms its competition in terms of revenue growth within the last three years horizon, with an 11.5% CAGR. And the trend is expected to persist since CLS's forward revenue growth is 9.3%, way beyond the competition.

Outperforming competitors in terms of revenue growth is crucial for any business because it means that the company gains market share at the expense of its competitors. Since CLS has been consistently demonstrating this tendency within the last few years and is expected to sustain this trend over the next twelve months, it highly likely means that the company's strategic positioning is improving significantly. Moreover, revenue growth also ensures profitability improvements for Celestica. The top line success of recent years enabled CLS to almost double its operating margin since 2021. The operating margin is still thin, but the positive trend adds optimism in the company's ability to further improve its operating leverage as revenue is poised to grow.

Outperforming its competition in terms of revenue growth and solid operating margin trend are good, but please also let me highlight prospects of the industry. According to Medium, the electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") market is expected to deliver a 7.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2030, which is a solid tailwind for CLS. The company's current revenue dynamic of significantly outperforming main competitors adds a lot of optimism that CLS is able to outperform the projected industry growth rate.

The company releases its Q1 earnings on April 24. According to the management's guidance, revenue is projected to be within a $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. The range looks better compared to Q1 2023 when CLS generated $1.84 billion in revenue. The adjusted (diluted) EPS is also expected to demonstrate improvement from the last year's $0.47 level.

Considering the strength of the momentum in the company's financial performance and Celestica's recognition of the importance to leverage AI and ML capabilities, I am optimistic about the upcoming earnings release. The notable expected improvement in EPS is a clear indication that the company manages its growth effectively and creates more opportunities to reinvest in growth.

Valuation analysis

Below, we can see how CLS's valuation ratios look against its competitors. Despite a big rally over the last twelve months, Celestica's valuation ratios are still in line with competitors (there is a gap, but it is not dramatic). The company's attractive forward valuation metrics are ensured by its best-in-class growth. Therefore, from the peer analysis of valuation ratios, CLS appears to be attractively valued.

To cross-check the outcome of peer analysis, I am running the discounted cash flow ("DCF") model with a 9% WACC. I project a conservative 2% constant growth rate, in line with historical inflation levels in North America. For FY 2024-2025, I rely on revenue consensus estimates and project a one percentage point revenue growth deceleration every year after FY 2025. I use a 3.22% TTM levered FCF margin and forecast a 50 basis points yearly improvement, in line with revenue growth. According to Seeking Alpha, there are around 119 million CLS shares outstanding.

Based on the above calculations, my fair share price estimate for CLS is $65. This is 60% higher than the current share price, meaning there is a robust upside potential. Both valuation ratios and the DCF suggest that CLS is attractively valued.

Mitigating factors

According to the company's latest annual report, Celestica depends on a small number of customers, which means high concentration risks. In FY2023, one customer represented almost a quarter of the company's total revenue, and top-10 customers represented 64% of the total. Such a high concentration makes CLS heavily dependent on its customers' financial health, and a potential decrease in revenue from its largest customer might not be offset by growth in smaller partners.

Celestica's stock is on fire as it grew by 235% over the last twelve months. The rally has been impressive and after such a run there is always a possibility that investors (and more likely traders) to start taking profits. The temporary sell-off might lead to a stock price pullback, and my readers should be aware of it.

The risk of a sell-off is especially high in light of the approaching Q1 earnings release. Since the bull run of the last twelve months has been rapid, expectations of investors are likely very high. This means that even a slight disappointment in earnings might lead to a stock sell-off.

Conclusion

Celestica appears to be a compelling investment opportunity. The valuation is still a gift, even after a strong rally of the last twelve months. Fundamentals are improving, and the company demonstrates the best growth and profitability expansion among its rivals.