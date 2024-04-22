Bambu Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Mowi (OTCPK:MHGVY) (OTCPK:MNHVF) is a company that we haven't covered in some time. In our last coverage, we were focused on price deltas in salmon. Besides changes in the commodity's price, a lot else has happened, namely new taxes on salmon farming in several Nordic geographies, including Norway and the Faeroes. Thankfully, Mowi's exposure is relatively more limited, since it has its consumer products and other businesses across the salmon value chain. The new taxes are targeting the use of pens mainly. Moreover, Mowi is at the tail end of investments that should amp volumes in their most profitable Norwegian geography, driving total volume growth of 10% in total over the next two years. They are also patching up assets acquired from a trout bankruptcy to bolster their Scottish business as well. It's a languishing stock with good fundamentals, but maybe not the best deal possible.

Recent FY Earnings

Briefly, let's look at some of the segment results for Mowi in its earnings, which are mainly driven by the outcomes in the Norwegian segment, which accounts for almost all of the operational EBIT.

Norway Segment (Q4 Press)

Volumes are down a little in Norway in the Q4, which is impacting its operational EBIT per KG figures due to the smaller denominator. But overall yearly volumes were slightly up, and strong price realisation in salmon has been keeping performance strong, even in Euro terms, which is the currency that Mowi reports in.

As much as 250 million EUR has been invested in Norway for new commissioned processing plants and postsmolt facilities, which will support growth in volumes of around 10% over the next two years.

It's always very difficult to say something sure about the future. But if things go well with the initiatives we are taking now, it's not only postsmolt, I think 540-ish (of harvest volume) in 2026 should be reachable target. Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi

CAPEX forecasts are now down, with the major investments in the rearview. Similarly, in Scotland, measures are being taken to convert acquired trout capacity into salmon pens and make capacity growth there possible as well. In the Q4, things started to look a little more rough because of warmer waters, which is having a biological impact, but secularly volumes are growing in the segment.

Chile is doing well in volumes, but there's been a headwind there due to lower realised prices, but they seem to be picking up now and bottoming out. Canada is an irrelevant segment.

Bottom Line

Investors in aquaculture need to be focused on the new taxes in Norway and some of the other Nordic geographies. In some of our linked coverage, we talk about the ground rent taxes and their impact on some of the other players. Mowi has a major consumer products exposure and is very vertically integrated. The ground rent taxes are focused on the public good concessions that exist off the coasts in Norway where the salmon pens are located. These taxes are massive. But Mowi's value chain dilutes this impact because a lot of their assets are in other parts of the aquaculture value chain. The estimated effect of the 25% overall tax is only 10% due to this. It's meaningful but not devastating, about a 30% increase rather than a doubling. The big taxes paid this year are primarily a consequence of one-off implementation costs. Some businesses have very little else going on other than the pens, and they are going to see their tax burden basically double. Mowi is not one of these, thankfully.

We are focused on the capacity increases which will offset these tax effects and then some, thanks to operating leverage. We think that a 10% increase in sales volumes is achievable over the next couple of years. We don't see that many risks to the average realised salmon prices over that period. Supply fell in Europe a bit this year, but demand fell equally on account of the slight inflationary pressure that had. There aren't any major headwinds to consumption due to economic conditions in Europe as of now, and we don't see exceptional deterioration coming. Of course, there are always the biological risks. Will Mowi's crop be affected by sea lice, gill issues, or will there be temperature issues that force them to lose share? We cannot know, but we do see that they are continuing to deploy capital, but that their capital intensity should incrementally fall as their new investments go imminently into the commissioning phase.

Comping is quite tough, but their PEs are in line with competitor Leroy Seafood (OTCPK:LYSFF) which we feel makes the case for a fair relative value. In the absolute sense, the NOPAT return on invested capital is around 10% which is going to be way ahead of the cost of capital. It's a strong level, and the company is reinvesting capital too. There should be incremental shareholder value generation, and the limited exposure to these new taxes is a plus. But we still feel there are better deals out there with more growth potential and lower valuations, and also we are concerned with the sustainability angle in salmon, although the languishing Mowi price is going to put it on the watch list.

