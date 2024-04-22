Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Visa: A Growth And Buyback Machine With Impressive Dividend Growth

Apr. 22, 2024 6:00 AM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock
Jason Fieber
Summary

  • Visa, a multinational financial services corporation, is now a $554 billion (by market cap) digital payments monstrosity.
  • Visa is processing around $15 trillion in total volume annually.
  • With inflation running hot over the last few years and causing the cost of almost everything to go up rather materially, Visa’s fee base is rising in kind.
  • The 10-year dividend growth rate is 18.3% with the stock's yield of 0.8%.
  • Visa moved its revenue from $12.7 billion in FY 2014 to $32.7 billion in FY 2023 with a compound annual growth rate of 11.1%.

credit card

hatchapong

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is a multinational financial services corporation. Founded in 1958, Visa is now a $554 billion (by market cap) digital payments monstrosity that employs more than 28,000 people.

FY 2023 net revenue breaks down across the following

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

