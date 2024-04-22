Kenneth Cheung

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has outperformed the broader market, rallying more than 10% year to date, compared to the 4% gain for the S&P 500. The rally comes on the stock ending 2023, up by more than 45%, as it benefited from the AI boom. Additionally, the stock's sentiments received a boost from the tech giant's increased investment to strengthen its edge on search, its core business, and lucrative digital advertising.

Despite the threats posed by AI in the search business, most people still prefer to use Google search to find answers to their questions. This might explain why Google still retains an 82% market share in desktop search and an outstanding 96% share in mobile search. While the stock did come under pressure early last year due to concerns that Microsoft (MSFT) integrating ChatGPT into its search engine Bing would challenge the status quo, Google has continued to grow.

Likewise, investors have continued to bid up Alphabet's shares on growing optimism about Alphabet's outlook, especially in the search and advertising segments, earning the buy rating.

Alphabet's Empire Thrives: Google's Crown and Clouds of Growth

Alphabet's impressive run in the market stems from owning some of the most popular services on the planet. Google search remains the empire's crown jewel, accounting for about 57% of the cranny's sales last year. With an estimated 2.5 billion users, YouTube is another critical unit that generates a significant chunk of the company's advertising revenues.

Google Cloud, which houses the company's cloud computing unit, is an emerging unit that will account for a significant chunk of the company's revenues in the years to come. Last year alone, the unit posted a 26% increase in revenue with positive operating income for the entire year.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Google delivered a 13% year-over-year increase in consolidated revenue, totaling $86.3 billion. The growth was driven mainly by an 11% increase in advertising revenue, totaling $65.5 billion. Advertising revenue was up amid increased advertising spending on a resilient US economy that continued to fend off recession concerns amid the high-interest rate in play.

GOOG revenue growth

Even as it came under pressure from Microsoft trying to strengthen its Bing search with AI tools, Google's dominance in search remains intact. Consequently, search advertising increased by 13% to $48 billion, and YouTube advertising grew by 165%. Despite stiff competition from Microsoft Azure and Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, Google Cloud continues to showcase substantial growth. Likewise, the unit recorded a 26% year-over-year revenue increase to $9.19 billion, better than the $8.94 billion analysts expected.

The fact that Google is now drafting profit from the cloud unit has gotten investors going, given that it has been losing money for years as it tried to keep up with competitors.

In addition to the core business, other bets were also on the role, affirming Alphabet's massive business empire. For insurance, Waymo's self-driving car business and Verily's life sciences unit are also becoming essential aspects of the company, with revenues having more than doubled to $657 million from $226 million a year ago. Similarly, net loss in the segment narrowed to $863 million from $1.24 billion.

Amid the robust revenue growth in the various business units, Alphabet's net income jumped 52% in the quarter to $20.7 billion or $1.64 a share, up from 413.6 billion a year ago. Likewise, the operating margin expanded to 27%, getting a boost from trimming its workforce by 6% with 12,000 cuts.

Powering the Future with Bard and Gemini

The impressive revenue and earnings results come as Alphabet invests in AI to strengthen its product and service offerings. The company has been embedding new generative AI tools into more key products.

For instance, it embedded its new chatbot Bard into its search tool to counter Microsoft's threat after integrating ChatGPT into Bing. With the integration of Bard, Google Search can now deliver answers to queries powered by generative AI.

Likewise, late last year, Google launched its most advanced large language model, Gemini, billed as one of the most capable AI models. The company is licensing the tool for users on Google Cloud, which is expected to offer a new revenue stream.

Additionally, reports indicate that Apple (AAPL), which has been quieter on the AI front, plans to integrate Alphabet's Gemini AI into its next-generation iPhone. The iPhone maker needs Gemini to deliver advanced AI to users on its next-generation iPhones, given that competing brands from Samsung are already miles ahead on AI features.

A strategic partnership with Apple comes on Alphabet reiterating that Gemini outperforms GPT 4 across multimodal benchmarks. For instance, it can interpret and generate text, images, videos, and computer code more efficiently. Similarly, an AI deal with Apple could cost Google billions of dollars.

It is not the first time Apple and Google have teamed up. Over the years, Google has been paying Apple close to $18 billion a year. Google is the default search engine for iOS devices. The deal has been lucrative for Alphabet given that there are more than $2 billion in iOS devices, which presents a lucrative market that the tech giant can target through advertising.

Therefore, Google Search with Apple is one reason Alphabet has succeeded in maintaining a dominant 90% plus market share in the search business.

Alphabet's Cloud Challenge: Navigating AI and Antitrust Hurdles

Alphabet's underperformance in the cloud computing segment should be a concern. With the company controlling 11% of the market share, it lags behind Amazon Web Services at 31% and Azure at 24%. Even as the company invests heavily in AI capabilities, its efforts have yet to impact the cloud significantly.

With AWS controlling nearly three times the large market share on the cloud, Amazon's machine learning algorithms will have access to almost three times larger data sets. This means that Google will need help as it plays catch up on the cloud and AI. This is clear given that ChatGPT, in which Microsoft has invested close to $13 billion through OpenAI, is the most popular and used chatbot. The positive developments in AI could see Microsoft and Amazon strengthen their edge against Google in the cloud.

While Microsoft does not have a superstar chatbot, its edge in e-commerce gives it access to vast troves of data from hundreds of millions of users and merchants. Therefore, the company boasts of a massive business-specific data set that will likely be unmatched, positioning it to develop high-quality, generative AI solutions.

Another significant risk on Google stock is the multiple antitrust probes that the company faces in the US and abroad. For instance, the US Department of Justice is investigating the company over its advertising business. Given its market share in search, the US government alleges that the company violates antitrust regulations on monopolizing digital advertising. On the other hand, the European Commission has opened a string of investigations under the Digital Market Act over potential non-compliance to prevent self-preference in search.

What To Expect: Alphabet's Q1 Earnings Spotlight, Cloud Surge and AI Frontier

Google parent Alphabet reports first-quarter 2024 earnings after the market closes Thursday. Cloud and AI efforts are two significant areas to watch for investors when the company releases its latest figures. Revenue is projected at $78.79 billion, which compares to $69.79 billion the previous year for the same quarter but is below the last quarter at $86.31 billion. The expected net income is at $18.89 billion, rising from the $15.05 billion of last year but still lower compared to the previous reported quarter's $20.69 billion. Thus, the expected EPS stands at $1.51, up from $1.17 year over year.

Alphabet stands out from the pack partly because of its solid balance sheet, which has almost $111 billion in cash and investments. The fact that the company has yet to report any period of negative free cash flows from operating activities underscores the growth in the core business. With a free cash flow yield of 3.61%, the stock looks 50% undervalued from its current levels compared to its peers in the same bracket. Alphabet trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 23.

Bottom Line

Google might have rallied by more than 47% over the past 12 months but continues to trade at a discount compared to its peers trading at a premium valuation. Robust growth in advertising search and other bet revenues affirms a company is firing on all angles to pursue shareholder value. While the company appears to be lagging in the AI race, it still dominates the digital advertising segment with a 41% market share, allowing it to generate significant free cash flow.

Backed by a clean and solid balance sheet, Alphabet can continue investing in innovation to strengthen its search and digital advertising business. Likewise, it should be able to compete with Microsoft and Amazon in cloud computing while growing its digital advertising business. Finally, compared to its peers, Alphabet appears undervalued at current levels, given its potential to generate long-term value.