Lundin Gold: Buy Quality For Best Risk-Adjusted Returns In A Bull Market

GoldStreetBets Research
Summary

  • Lundin Gold is a high-quality gold miner with a superior asset and an experienced management team.
  • The company's Phase 2 expansion project is set to increase production and decrease costs, leading to higher free cash flow.
  • The company is a true free cash flow machine, trading at a ~15% free cash flow yield based on current gold prices.
  • Despite looking expensive compared to peers, Lundin Gold is reasonably priced, offering some of the best risk-adjusted returns among gold miners.

Stacks of gold bars forming an oval shape

J Studios

Introduction

I have often found that high-quality stocks, despite appearing expensive relative to peers of lower quality, nevertheless keep outperforming by a significant margin. In this context, while evaluating a gold miner, high quality can relate to many different aspects. For example, the asset itself

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUG.TO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

