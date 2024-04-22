Monty Rakusen

Our coverage of Centrus (NYSE:LEU) dates back to 2021. It was indeed the very first article we published on Seeking Alpha, and before the stock went on a wild run with gains of more than 100%. Today, 3 years after that analysis, we find that the momentum behind the trends we were expecting is accelerating, and the stock is still cheap. We think there is an overall upside potential of around 35% to $58 per share.

The double play: long-term HALEU projects paired with the spot LEU business

What many investors seem to be missing, is the nature of Centrus’ business model. Today, much like in 2021, the company is pursuing an ambitious goal of bringing back uranium production on US soil, after several decades of runoff. Specifically, the company is focused on the production of High-Assay-Low-Enriched-Uranium, or HALEU. This fuel will be used in advanced reactors that have been recently approved by the DoE.

The HALEU opportunity is where the secular tailwinds come in. There is ongoing bipartisan support for advanced reactors with innovative architectures. These plants would be at a smaller scale than conventional ones and thus benefit more from the economies of scale that are characteristic of this sector. At the moment, the DoE is offering significant funding in terms of cost-sharing financing that aims at stimulating new projects.

Reactors Designs (DoE)

In this document, you can find extensive details of the aforementioned plan. As shown, there are several billions committed across various projects. The largest one is Terra Power’s 345MW plant, a start-up backed by Bill Gates. But guess which fuel these new reactors will be using: HALEU. The DoE report puts it best:

IRA also includes $700 million for DOE to develop supplies of high-assay low enriched uranium (HALEU), needed for some reactor designs, including the two non-LWR demonstration plants that DOE is supporting. HALEU, not currently available commercially, is uranium enriched in the fissile isotope U-235 above the 3%-5% level used by existing commercial reactors but below the 20% threshold for highly enriched uranium. DOE’s HALEU program was authorized by the Energy Act of 2020.

There is demand coming online soon - in the next 3-5 years - and zero supply. Most importantly, no players with know-how on how to enrich at military-grade levels, except a few companies. Again, we believe Centrus is well-positioned to take advantage of this secular tailwind and growing demand. But how large is the opportunity?

DOE projects that more than 40 metric tons of HALEU will be needed by 2030 with additional amounts required each year thereafter to deploy a new fleet of advanced reactors in a timeframe that supports the Administration's 2050 net-zero emissions target.

And in terms of the dollar size of the market (i.e., TAM)? Well, current production costs are around $24,000 per Kg, so around $1 billion-per-year opportunity. It bodes well compared to LEU’s EV of $650 million.

The other important part is about LEU. Low-enriched Uranium, which is currently used in “standard” reactors that are operating in the US, is still in very high demand. Utilities are the largest buyers, and Centrus has been a “broker” of these transactions, purchasing the fuel abroad and reselling it in the US.

Centrus - Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

This is the driver behind the steady revenue growth of the past few years. The mix of favorable volume and pricing mix helped fuel a 50% topline growth between 2018 and today. The company has a further backlog of $1 billion towards 2030 under the purchase agreements it signs with utilities for the supply of fuel. The way the business model works is very simple: lock-in in long-term contracts at favorable prices with suppliers - Orano and TENEX - and re-sell to utilities either at the spot or at higher prices under long-term contracts.

Centrus - GP (Seeking Alpha)

It is pretty clear what happened in the last years: the pricing mix shifted from highly negative to extremely positive, as demand for nuclear fuel has been on a steady expansion path despite plant closures.

The opportunity in numbers: grasping the upside potential

But what about the numbers behind all these nice stories? Well, given that this is a commodity business, it is rather hard to properly estimate a fair price, without indirectly stating a fair price for LEU and HALEU. However, we shall also consider that when they will start the HALEU production, they will be pretty much a monopoly in the US. No other company has received the same amount of funding as Centrus, and they seem to be far ahead in the process.

We feel confident that the analysis we proposed in 2021, a probability-weighted model for the computation of the fair price, is still valid. We use a probability-weighted model, as we are heavily exposed to commodity risk (i.e., the price of Uranium and its demand). However, material changes in the assumptions to reflect the new environment are needed. We will consider the best-case scenario with an 80% probability, and the base case with the remaining 20%. These two scenarios are summarized as following:

1) Best case: The wide development of SMR architectures for new reactors will ramp up demand for HALEU after 2025, driving the importance of this segment considerably higher. Additionally, demand for LEU and the central role of Centrus in sourcing it will positively contribute to topline and gross profit figures.

2) Base case: Mild adoption of HALEU will make this segment more important after 2025, but not immediately cash accretive. The LEU segment, on the other hand, will remain strong as global demand for Uranium is expected to remain elevated due to China and Japan's rising demand.

Specifically, the assumptions that support the DCF model for the best case are the following:

Revenue growth from the LEU segment will grow at between 4% and 8% per year for the next 4 years, with gross margins consistent with the ones of the 2021-2023 period. HALEU segment will grow rapidly at triple digits after 2025, and reach $100 million in revenues by 2027.

Overall EBITDA margins are consistent with the 2021-2023 period before 2025, and later expanding as a result of the positive impact of HALEU on the sales mix.

The discount factor used is the WACC which is estimated at around 10% given the high cost of equity.

Scenario Price Probability Best case $64 80% Base case $34 20% Click to enlarge

The resulting fair price is $58, with an implied upside potential of around 35% from the current price.

Risks: geopolitics, execution, and funding haunt the prospects

There are several risks involved. Despite being heavily de-risked over the past few years given the more friendly regulatory environment and the good execution, the geopolitical, execution, and financing risks are still alive and well. Their supply agreements with TENEX, a Russian LEU producer, are threatened almost on a daily basis by tensions with Russia.

Execution risk to deploy and successfully run their HALEU facility is also relatively high. Last year, they made the first HALEU delivery to the DoE, successfully completing the first phase of the project. However, challenges in now scaling the plants must not be ruled out.

Last but not least, financing. This is a capital-intensive business, and as much will need much capital to scale, operate, and maintain these facilities. For these reasons, we must expect more indebtedness if the government funding was to fall short of the needs.

Conclusion

Centrus Energy is an extraordinary company currently driving nuclear innovation in the US. The bright prospects of the industry put Centrus on a path of financial success if even a fraction of the prospected HALEU demand were to materialize in the coming years. In the meantime, the company continues to deliver meaningful cash flows and profits from its LEU sourcing business. We expect an overall upside potential of 35% to $58 per share.