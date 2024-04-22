Bonds Finally Lead Equities At This Particular Juncture Of Time

RiverNorthPhotography/E+ via Getty Images

Is This A Turning Point For Bonds To Lead?

Heightened geopolitical fronts and deflated hopes for lowering interest rates held the S&P 500 index (or SPDR S&P 500 ETF, SPY) under pressure, pulling the benchmark down below 5,000 for the first time since February to a sixth consecutive slide, its weakest stretch in 18 months.

Friday (Apr. 19) a risk-off mood dominates, surging values of perceived safe assets, including U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, as volatility reduced slightly overnight from six-month highs recorded.

Where Does Treasury Yield Curve [TYC] Stand Now?

The top-down approach starts from the TYC which has two sides. One side is a positive side (in terms of term premiums, profits, or earnings), indicating global economic growth. The other is a negative side (in terms of time discounts, losses, or costs), indicating global inflation and interest rates.

There are three players who can influence the TYC. (1) Global central banks, led by the Federal Reserve [Fed], (2) the global bond investors, and (3) the Open Market Desk ("OMD") of the New York Fed.

Actions of central banks (i.e., interest-rate changes, and purchases or sales of government bonds) affect the TYC transitorily and discretely. Expectations of bond investors about economic growth and interest rates make the shape of the TYC consistently and gradually. The OMD determines the final shape of the TYC routinely and optimally by selling and buying different durations of Treasuries online 24/7/365.

Table 1 Treasury Yields (Apr 19, 2024) DATE 1 MT 2 YR 5 YR 10 YR 20 YR 30 YR 2/10Y 03/29/24 5.36% 4.63% 4.23% 4.21% 4.46% 4.35% -0.43% 04/01/24 5.38% 4.71% 4.36% 4.32% 4.56% 4.45% -0.39% 04/02/24 5.37% 4.70% 4.35% 4.36% 4.61% 4.50% -0.34% 04/03/24 5.36% 4.68% 4.33% 4.35% 4.62% 4.51% -0.33% 04/04/24 5.35% 4.66% 4.30% 4.32% 4.58% 4.48% -0.34% 04/05/24 5.35% 4.76% 4.40% 4.41% 4.66% 4.56% -0.35% 04/08/24 5.36% 4.80% 4.44% 4.43% 4.66% 4.55% -0.37% 04/09/24 5.36% 4.75% 4.38% 4.37% 4.60% 4.50% -0.38% 04/10/24 5.37% 4.98% 4.61% 4.55% 4.75% 4.63% -0.43% 04/11/24 5.37% 4.97% 4.64% 4.60% 4.80% 4.68% -0.38% 04/12/24 5.39% 4.91% 4.57% 4.53% 4.75% 4.68% -0.38% 04/15/24 5.38% 4.93% 4.63% 4.61% 4.61% 4.84% -0.32% 04/16/24 5.38% 5.00% 4.71% 4.67% 4.89% 4.77% -0.33% 04/17/24 5.37% 4.95% 4.62% 4.59% 4.83% 4.71% -0.35% 04/18/24 5.37% 5.00% 4.68% 4.63% 4.86% 4.75% -0.37% 04/19/24 5.37% 5.00% 4.68% 4.63% 4.84% 4.71% -0.37% NOTE 2/10Y is "BLM" (Banks' Lending Margin) Data Source: Treasury Department Click to enlarge

Table 2. Banks' Lending Margin ("BLM") DATE 3/29 4/1 4/2 4/3 4/4 4/5 4/8 4/9 2/10Y -0.43% -0.39% -0.34% -0.33% -0.34% -0.35% -0.37% -0.38% DATE 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 2/10Y -0.43% -0.38% -0.38% -0.32% -0.33% -0.35% -0.37% -0.37% DATE 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 4/29 4/30 5/1 2/10Y * * * * * * * * NOTE BLM is the difference 2-yr yield and 10-yr yield Source: The Wall Street Journal. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

The Most Important 4 Yields

Four yields of the short end, two-year, ten-year, and the right end are important:

The one-month bill yield changes credit rates for consumers via prime rate, following one-month yield.

The two-year bill yield is very sensitive to the Fed's rate changes, and it is a proxy of the cost of banks' loans.

The 10-year-note yield is a global benchmark yield, which is a proxy of banks' earnings.

The 30-year-bond yield is closely related to the 30-year mortgage rate and rates of other long-term loans, as shown in Table 1.

Abnormal Banks' lending margin [BLM] and the Yield-Curve Stiffness [YCS]

The difference between the cost of loans (2-year-note yield) and the profit of loans (10-year-note yield), BLM, is a guide to see the trend of bank loans, which in turn stimulates growth, as reading in Table 2.

The difference between the one-month bill yield and the 30-year bond yield, YCS, and BLM are the key factors: As of Apr. 19, 2024, the BLM and the YCS were -0.37%, and -0.66%, respectively, as printing in Table 1.

The current TYC has been abnormal because both BLM and YCS have been negative, with the prolong inversion of yields for a few years.

As a consequence, not only the banks' loan earnings have suffered for several years, but also, YCS, by printing -0.66%, has been far below +2%, which was usually larger than 2%.

A chance of having another financial turmoil like the Global Financial Crises [GFC] in 2007-08 is perhaps lower than one out of six-digit chances, but is still remotely possible because it is a part of our financial system which needs to adjust to a stream of distortions over time.

How To Encounter The Current Financial Abnormality

A well-match between bulls and bears is needed for a normal market, where we can play a normal-distribution probability game. An odd at any moments depends upon market cycles, market trends on selected securities, and other last-minute fine tunings, by reviewing (1) overall macro news and related specific news for selected securities, (2) global-market leads, (3) the change in morning futures, (4) daily up/down streaks, (5) the previous day's top/bottom and closing in securities in our watch lists, etc.

In general, your right strategies of investing and portfolio management depend largely upon your age, your tolerance level, and the size of your capital.

No matter what strategy and investment time frame you choose, however, the signals from the TYC can lead you toward a more prudent road rather than a choppy one.

Pulse Check #1 by The SDI (Sector Diffusion Index)

Table 3. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion Mar-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 04/01/24 m m P m m P m m P P m 4 36% 04/02/24 m P m m m P m m m m m 2 18% 04/03/24 P m P P m P P m P P m 7 64% 04/04/24 m m m m m P m m m m m 1 9% 04/05/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 04/08/24 P P m P P m m m m P m 5 45% 04/09/24 P P P P m P m P P P P 9 82% 04/10/24 m m m m m P m m m m m 1 9% 04/11/24 P m m P m m P m P m m 4 36% 04/12/24 m m P m m m m m m m m 1 9% 04/15/24 m m m m m m m P m m m 1 9% 04/16/24 m P m m m m m m P m P 3 27% 04/17/24 m P m m P m m P m P m 4 36% 04/18/24 P P P m P m m P m m P 6 55% 04/19/24 P P m m P P m P m P P 7 64% AVERAGE 40% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The First Checker, The SDI logged 57% in March, and 40% in April in Table 3, which are optimal.

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

Table 4 Trifecta Data: Apr (1 - 19) DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 03/28/24 523.21 397.78 444.01 * * * * 04/01/24 522.19 395.29 444.95 m m P S 04/02/24 518.87 391.61 441.11 m m m Tm 04/03/24 519.46 391.30 442.10 P m P D 04/04/24 513.12 326.08 435.34 m m m Tm 04/05/24 518.30 388.89 446.47 P P P Tp 04/08/24 518.67 389.10 440.60 P P m D 04/09/24 519.28 388.93 442.23 P m P D 04/10/24 514.27 384.59 438.37 m m m Tm 04/11/24 517.99 384.54 445.45 P m P D 04/12/24 510.70 379.89 438.08 m m m Tm 04/15/24 504.05 377.35 430.55 m m m Tm 04/16/24 503.57 378.19 431.34 m P P D 04/17/24 500.73 377.65 426.14 m m m Tm 04/18/24 499.29 377.81 422.87 m P m S 04/19/24 494.82 379.53 414.30 m P m S NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Table 5. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 Mar (1 - 28), Apr (1 - 19), 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2024 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Mar 0 1 0 2 1 9 Apr 0 0 0 0 1 1 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms Mar 0 3 1 7 Apr 0 1 4 6 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull. (plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear. (minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

The Second Checker, the TDI was 43% (= 100 * 10 / (10 + 13)), registering that Bulls vs. Bears was 10 (= 9 (Mar) + 1 (Apr)) vs. 13 (= 7 (Mar) + 6 (Apr)) in Table 5.

The pulse in the TDI, 43% was optimal.

Pulse Check #3 by The Uptrend and Other Indicators

Table 6. Apr (1 - 19), 2024: M & T 3/28/2024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 %CH.3 03/28/24 5,254.35 * * * * 04/01/24 5,243.77 -0.20% m -0.20% * 04/02/24 5,205.81 -0.72% m -0.92% * 04/03/24 5,211.49 0.11% P -0.82% * 04/04/24 5,147.21 -1.23% m -2.04% * 04/05/24 5,204.34 1.11% P -0.95% * 04/08/24 5,202.39 -0.04% m -0.99% * 04/09/24 5,209.91 0.14% P -0.85% * 04/10/24 5,160.64 -0.95% m -1.78% * 04/11/24 5,199.06 0.74% P -1.05% * 04/12/24 5,123.41 -1.46% m -2.49% * 04/15/24 5,061.82 -1.20% m -3.66% -1.20% 04/16/24 5,051.41 -0.21% m -3.86% -1.41% 04/17/24 5,022.21 -0.58% m -4.42% -1.98% 04/18/24 5,011.12 -0.22% m -4.63% -2.19% 04/19/24 4,967.23 -0.88% m -5.46% -3.05% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentum & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from previous day. 5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from Mar 28. 6. %CH.3: The Percent Change from Mar 28. 7. Author made table. Table 7: M & T Mar, Apr (19), 2024 Mar Bull 10 points Apr Bull 2 points 2024 8Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Mar 0 0 1 0 2 2 10 Apr 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 Mar Bear 10 points Apr Bear 3 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Mar 0 0 0 2 2 0 10 Apr 1 0 0 0 1 3 11 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made table. 3. M & T is Momentum & Trends Click to enlarge

The third checker, the uptrend was 58% in March, and 40% in Apr (= 100 * 14 / (14 + 21)), printing that Bulls vs. Bears was 14 (= 10 (Mar) + 4 (Apr) vs. 21 (= 10 (Mar) + 11 (Apr)) in Table 7.

The pulse in the uptrend, 40%, was optimal.

Other indicators, the Super Bull Market [SBM], starting in Mar 2009 and the Great Expansion [GE], started in Jun 2009 are still with us, as of Apr. 19 [F].

Therefore, the third checker, uptrend, and other macro indicators, read the optimal pulse.

The Market Perspective for 2024 and Beyond

As registered in Table 6, Bears successfully advanced the unstoppable 6 consecutive wins from Friday (Apr.12) to Friday (Apr.19), by pushing to below 5,000, closing $4,967.23. Bears and bulls shared a whopping 11"m"s and only 4"P"s out of 15 days, recording -5.5% monthly (%CH.2) and -3.1% weekly (%CH.3), which are mild rather than massive due mainly to the help of the VS and the minimized shifts of ratchets on the Bull Plateau.

In the post, a new pattern, 4 "Pm", as (1) on Apr. 3 and 4, (2) Apr. 5 and 8, (3) Apr. 9 and 10, and (4) Apr. 11 and 12. By a byproduct, unfortunately the new 4 "Pm" pattern was damaged, by ruining the 4th "Pm". As a result, we have a new pattern, 3 "Pm", by deleting "m" on Apr. 12.

Friday (Apr 12) and Wednesday (Apr. 10) printed a somewhat recognizable routs due mainly to a sort of misconception about a couple of revisions on the CPI (Consumer Price Index) in Mar. and Feb. Two bears' massive assault, -1.46% on Friday (Apr. 12) and -0.95% on Apr. 10 were mitigated by bull's consistent defenses, +0.74% on Apr. 11 and +1.11% on Apr. 5,

Friday (Apr 19) the New York Fed Staff Nowcast released 2.2% in Q1, and 2.6% in Q2, 2024, as the same on Apr. 12 [F].

April produced another solid month of job growth, the Labor Department reported Friday (Apr. 19), reflecting the economy's resilient rebound from the pandemic's devastation. U.S. employers added 428,000 jobs, the department said, the same as the revised figure for March. The unemployment rate in April remained 3.6 percent.

A rare soft landing is reasonably anticipated.

The Concluding Thoughts

The pulse of the bull plateau was checked thoroughly by the SDI (the primary checker) as 40%, the TDI (the secondary checker) as 43%, and the uptrend and other indicators as 40%, concluding the pulse is optimal, although they were fewer, ranging 40% - 4.3%. As a consequence, the plateau is healthy enough to run 3 years more until 2007. Therefore, a "Bear Market" will replace the SBM in 2027, and about six months later, a "Recession" will replace the GE.

As a consequence, in my prediction, we will finally get the right business cycle chronology back, by getting a "bear market" as a leading indicator comes first, and then a "recession" as a coincident indicator follows.

The equity and bond markets have changed more efficiently, and the ratchet operations on the bull plateau, in particular, have renovated in recent years. The recognition of investors on the bull plateau, the VS, and ratchet shifts have improved slowly and steadily.

The Bond market has been patient for several years, but in my observation, the TYC has been overdue for normalization, so that gradually the close cooperation between the OMD and Treasury Department, starting next week, is crucial to improve the global financial stability. The TYC plays the role of global guidance for the global banking system.

The bond market is much bigger than the equity market, so that bonds lead the possible direction of the equity market to stabilize the whole market.

The mini turmoil in the past few weeks fleshly indicates that it's time for bonds to start working on the disturbances to prevent a further deterioration.