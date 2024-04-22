S&P 500 Tanks, Earnings Soar: 2 Buy-The-Dip Dividend Growth Stocks

sefa ozel

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction:

My dividend investment methodology is to first look micro: let's define a universe of stocks with superior attributes. Then look macro: what's my directional view on markets, politics, and sectors? Then once again look micro: Given this worldview, which of the stocks in my universe do I think will do well, and which offer valuations which give us a margin of safety?

This is what I'll offer in this article: my macro takes on the S&P 500, my micro take on earnings so far, and 2 top picks which I believe are well positioned for the rest of the year and which should be bought during this correction.

The S&P 500's chaotic week

In January 2022, the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) topped out at 4,818.

On Friday, the index closed at 4,967, eroding most of the progress made above the prior high watermark in 2024. In late December, I took part in Seeking Alpha's market prediction series, giving my outlook for the S&P 500 where I said:

This is a set-up which is quite bullish for the first half of the year, which could see the S&P 500 break new highs and reach 5,200, before reversing back down on the back of a rate cut, maybe new conflict wild cards, and election volatility. By the time the election comes around, the market could be bottoming at around 4,600 and be staging a new rally into the year end, which would give a fair 4,850 target.

Ok, so the reversal didn't come on the back of a rate cut, I misdiagnosed the timing there, as did many on Wall Street. Nor did it come on election induced volatility, we're still too early for that to happen. But the S&P 500 did top at 5,275 on March 31st, just 1.4% above my target.

And the reversal did come on the back of new conflict wild cards. I read the tea leaves, and I was right, but I wouldn't make too much of it. So far, we've corrected 5.4% from the top. 2 negative developments have contributed to the chaotic past week:

The Fed's hawkish turn. Iran and Israel bombing one another.

First, there was the Fed's hawkish turn. Powell has shifted from being ever more confident that we might be soon near to maybe being ready to start considering cutting rates (I paraphrase and maybe exaggerate a little) to saying this on Tuesday:

The recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence and instead indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence. Right now, given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it's appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work and let the data and the evolving outlook guide us.

Obviously markets didn't like this one bit, especially with the new happening just as earnings season started, a period known for its volatility. Markets like certainty. Changes in mood create uncertainty. Markets don't like uncertainty.

Then there was the retaliation from Israel after Iran bombed Israel. I'm not a geopolitical expert, but the short of it seems to be this: Explosions were reported in an Iranian city, allegedly due to an Israeli attack using mini-drones. However, Iran downplayed the incident, indicating no plans for retaliation, possibly to avoid escalating tensions. The limited scale of the attack and Iran's muted response seemed to reflect efforts to prevent a wider conflict. Diplomatic efforts have been ongoing to de-escalate since recent attacks between Iran and Israel. Despite calls for calm from various parties, concerns remain about the potential for further escalation in the region.

Geopolitical tensions also don't put markets at ease, and also explain the decline we've seen as markets have priced higher for longer rates, with the possibility of another bout of oil price increases due to conflict in the Middle East. What a time to be alive?

Do I still see us going to 4,600? Maybe, but it isn't my base scenario. I see 3 potential support points for the S&P 500 from here: A shallow correction to about 4,850 which would end halfway through May. A deeper correction to 4,600, which would end a couple months later, or an even deeper contraction to 4,100 which would last into Q3. I see each subsequent outcome as less likely than the previous one. We have a number of wildcards: The Fed, Oil, Inflation. However, the strength of the US economy, the consumer, and earnings in Q1 lead me to believe that the bull market is not over, and that we shouldn't fear a major top.

Earnings off to a strong start:

That covers my take on what is going on with the index, let's move on to one of the most fun parts of being an equity analyst: earnings season.

I read, summarize, and digest every earning call transcript, press release and presentation for the 120 stocks that I cover. Last week 12 reported earnings, next week 26 will. It keeps me busy, to say the least. One clear trend to me though has been that the vast majority of firms are beating analyst estimates as corporate earnings are performing well. Here are a few examples from our universe:

Morgan Stanley (MS): EPS of $2.04 beats by $0.39 | Revenue of $15.14B (+4.26% Y/Y) beats by $741.31M

Goldman Sachs (GS): EPS of $11.58 beats by $2.94 | Revenue of $14.21B (+16.27% Y/Y) beats by $1.28B

BlackRock (BLK): EPS of $9.81 beats by $0.42 | Revenue of $4.73B (+11.43% Y/Y) beats by $20.88M

Bank OZK (OZK): EPS of $1.51 beats by $0.05 | Revenue of $406.02M (+8.95% Y/Y) beats by $9.21M

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): EPS of $1.38 beats by $0.06 | Revenue of $18.32B (+10.23% Y/Y) beats by $315.47M

UnitedHealth (UNH): EPS of $6.91 beats by $0.29 | Revenue of $99.80B (+8.56% Y/Y) beats by $517.85M

Abbott (ABT): EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.03 | Revenue of $9.96B (+2.23% Y/Y) beats by $87.96M

Not everyone is beating analyst estimates, but most are. A recent Seeking Alpha piece pointed out that:

Of the 41 S&P 500 companies that reported, 32 had EPS above analyst expectations, six missed consensus, and three were in line. For revenue, 29 companies reported a beat, while 12 reported a top-line miss.

What is clear is that results in the financial sector are coming in hotter than expected for the most part, as equity underwriting and M&A activity is heating up. This has been the case for Jefferies (JEF), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America (BAC).

TSM's results, with an expected 10% growth in 2024, are proof that demand for semiconductors worldwide remains healthy and continues to grow.

So far, earnings have been banging and these are 2 stocks which I believe are poised to do very well in 2024 and beyond, and which the latest dip has provided a good entry point.

Goldman Sachs: Investment banking is back.

Before we entered into earnings, I shared my bullish sentiment about investment banking in an article where I highlighted Morgan Stanley. With multiple banks posting good investment banking results, my thesis is somewhat confirmed. MS saw better banking results. So did JEF. So did BAC. Goldman Sachs knocked it out of the park with revenue increasing 16% YoY, aided by strong Banking & Global markets activity.

GS Investor Presentation

I suggested 10 days ago that M&A and investing banking was back, and that this made me bullish on banks and Morgan Stanley. Turned out, I was right about this, despite the government probe news breaking soon after my article. It doesn't change the fundamentals. I suggested that leveraged deals, and debt financing would still be muted, and David Solomon confirmed this in the earnings call

And so I do think the pace is going to pick up in the coming quarters. I'd say the activity and interaction and engagement is higher in the first quarter than it was throughout 2023. But I would say it's still operating at lower levels. There's a lot of upside for our business. Our business is very correlated to a pickup in sponsor activity. And so to the degree that it did pick up, that would be a very big tailwind for our business across banking and markets broadly. When I look at our leveraged finance deals book, it's still operating at historically very, very low levels. We feel fortunate that we've got a good amount of capital flexibility. That was to accelerate to deploy which is obviously very accretive and attractive business. We're not seeing it really accelerate yet, but I think it's coming. And certainly, the sustained level we've had over the -- the level we've had over the course of the last 12 to 18 months is not sustainable. It will pick up. It's just a question of when. And so that is a potential tailwind for our business in future quarters.

I think this bodes extremely well for GS, which relative to its dividend is still very undervalued, as one could see on the DFT chart below. (if you want to know more about how DFT charts work, check out this YouTube video I made).

GS DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

At $404, it yields 2.72%, which is still well below its 10-year median yield of 1.65%. The dividend increased by 10% last year and I expect another double-digit increase this year.

The stock recently tested its ATH and got rejected. If it tests again, and breaks above, there is no saying how high the ceiling could be for GS. It currently trades at 11x forward earnings. I believe a 50% increase in share price is possible. When asked about the durability of the 1st quarter results, Solomon said:

Certainly, building our financing business in our markets business is something that's more durable and more sustainable. We still think there's lots of room to grow. And look, the world is growing and when the world grows and our clients grow, they need us to finance them. We've got the capital to deploy as long as we can drive attractive returns with that client base. And so we stay focused on that.

And that's the thing: In 2022 and 2023, there was a slump in M&A and underwriting as the rate environment pushed companies to defer transactions in the hope for a better environment. But they can only postpone these for so long, which is why we saw a pickup in Q1 2024.

Reuters

The pickup in equity underwriting and M&A should precede a pick-up in debt underwriting, which will happen whenever we get confidence that rates will decline.

There is still a lot of pent-up demand in investment banking, and firms like GS and MS which have done a brilliant job at diversifying their business now run very profitable franchises which have a lot of upside on a comeback of investment banking.

UnitedHealth Group: Large Moat, Large Growth, Not concerned about the DOJ investigation.

UnitedHealth Group is a 2 in 1 company, as its Optum and UnitedHealthcare businesses are distinct yet complimentary. Let's break down each of them:

UNH Investor Presentation

UnitedHealthcare: Health Insurance : Offers a wide range of health insurance products to individuals, employers, and government programs, including individual and family plans, employer-sponsored plans, Medicare plans, and Medicaid plans.

: Offers a wide range of health insurance products to individuals, employers, and government programs, including individual and family plans, employer-sponsored plans, Medicare plans, and Medicaid plans. Wellness Programs : Provides wellness and preventive care programs to promote healthy behaviors and improve overall well-being among members.

: Provides wellness and preventive care programs to promote healthy behaviors and improve overall well-being among members. Disease Management: Offers programs to help individuals with chronic conditions manage their health effectively and improve their quality of life. Optum: OptumRx (Pharmacy Care Services) : Manages prescription drug benefits for individuals, employers, health plans, and government programs, offering services such as pharmacy benefit management, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, and clinical management programs.

: Manages prescription drug benefits for individuals, employers, health plans, and government programs, offering services such as pharmacy benefit management, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, and clinical management programs. Optum Health (Health Services) : Provides healthcare services to improve health outcomes, including care delivery through primary care clinics, urgent care centers, and specialty care providers, behavioral health services, wellness and prevention programs, and chronic care management.

: Provides healthcare services to improve health outcomes, including care delivery through primary care clinics, urgent care centers, and specialty care providers, behavioral health services, wellness and prevention programs, and chronic care management. Optum Insight (Data Analytics and Technology Solutions): Offers data analytics, technology solutions, and consulting services to healthcare organizations, payers, and other stakeholders. This includes data analytics and insights, technology solutions like electronic health records and population health management platforms, and consulting services for strategic planning, performance improvement, and regulatory compliance.

Management sees both of their businesses continuing to grow at attractive rates.

UNH Investor Presentation

This should result in a multi-year 13-16% earnings growth rate for UNH which should trickle down into dividends at a similar pace. UNH has built a formidable competitive advantage through its significant investments in technology. By leveraging advanced data analytics and innovative technology solutions across its subsidiaries, such as Optum, UNH can extract valuable insights from healthcare data, optimize patient outcomes, and improve operational efficiency.

This technological prowess enables UNH to stay ahead of competitors, enhance customer experiences, and solidify its position as a leader in the healthcare industry. This tech-driven moat creates barriers to entry for rivals, ensuring UNH's long-term resilience and market dominance. The tech edge + the scale means it's tough for anyone to really touch UNH, providing the company with a brilliant moat.

This year, the stock price has been challenged severely with two main pain points:

A cyberattack against their systems. Management addressed these; it should cause a one-time $0.3-$0.4 drag on earnings.

The DOJ is investigating and might be bringing an antitrust case against the firm, mostly on the basis of anti-competitive monopolistic nature of UNH. They are at the discovery stage. It might take them 5 years to bring a case, at which point UNH will either settle, or a multi-year legal battle will ensue.

My take is neither of these impedes the business seriously on a multi-year timeframe, which is usually how long we hold our positions: 1-5 years.

UNH currently trades at $500. Its TTM yield is just 1.5%. But this isn't the forward yield. In June, the company will announce its next dividend, which will most likely be an increase. I'm expecting a 12-15% increase this year, in line with past increases and the earnings increase, which should bring the forward yield to more or less 1.7%.

UNH DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Not the highest yield, but enough given the aggressive growth rate witnessed by UNH. To have bounced back 14% in this past week despite the market being down, is to me a clear testimony that the bearishness was an overreaction and that the market is course correcting after seeing the strong results.

Conclusion

We covered a lot of ground in this article, from how we can exploit what I see as a macro correction, to profit from stocks with great earnings momentum and macro fundamentals that should push them higher in the future. This is how we employ our: Buy low, Sell High, Get Paid to Wait, investment philosophy.