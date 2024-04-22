Don't Fight The Central Banks, Consider Buying Gold

Image Source/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the border market backdrop with a specific focus on gold and how it may continue to do well deeper into Q2. This is an asset class I have held for a long time - but it has often been a "boring" part of my portfolio. However, over the past year, gold has performed strongly.

Readers are likely aware that this performance has been accelerating in 2024. This is despite persistent inflation and an elevated interest rate environment - two factors that tend to limit gold's bull case. Due to this challenge of historical norms and continued geopolitical issues facing the globe, I thought now was a good time to take another look at this precious metal to see if a buy case is still warranted. I believe it is, for a variety of reasons, one of which is that central banks (who tend to be price agnostic) have been pumping up their allocations in the short term. I will discuss this factor and more in detail below.

**I own the iShares Gold ETF Trust (IAU). I have also recommended in the past the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) for those who want a one-stop shop for both metals.

First - A Word Of Caution

I will make clear in this case that owning gold - or even buying more - at these levels is something I support. But I am well aware of the fact that gold has had a big run of late. For this reason, I would caution my followers to be tactical in how they approach this asset. If this is a position you already have a lot of, then perhaps being patient makes more sense. Likewise, if it is new to you, don't go "all in" at these levels. Gold, like many other sectors in 2024, has been rising consistently and that is always something that investors need to keep in mind when building positions:

Returns (Various Assets) (Yahoo Finance)

What I am getting at here is we are in a bull market for all types of assets, such as stocks, oil, metals - including gold. Is this good news for investors? Absolutely. This year has seen a tremendous gain to my net-worth already. But does it signal an environment where investors should be a bit more cautious? I would say so.

Fortunately, gold tends to be a more defensive asset and can hold up well in times of market stress. But, on the flip side, gold doesn't generally see such strong runs along with equity markets either. So historical norms are being tested and readers should carefully consider their own portfolio allocations before deciding to buy into gold (and by how much).

Central Banks Have Been Big Buyers

Now to a brighter note. As I started this review off by saying, gold has a host of bullish factors in its corner right now. Top of mind for me has been how central banks have been playing the metal. Specifically, they have been buying it up in droves on a global level:

Central Banks Net Gold Purchases (Tons) (Aggregate) (World Bank)

I view this positively for a number of reasons. One, we should all know the saying "don't fight the Fed" if we have been investing over the last decade. I am expanding that logic here to "don't fight all the central banks". These are powerful forces with a lot of capital to deploy, and betting against them - whether it is in relation to interest rates (bonds) or metals such as gold - seems a fool's errand to me. If central banks are buying (or selling) than I want to take part in that trend.

Further, central banks tend to be price-agnostic because they aren't necessarily in the market to turn a profit. They can be buying up assets to stabilize markets or pursue some other political aim. This isn't "good" or "bad", just a fact of life. Maybe it is to hedge a local currency, protect the housing market, or calm volatility, among other factors.

There are a plethora of reasons why central banks can be buying gold at this moment and the fact is that I want to follow this herd. Being a contrarian against the public is one thing I would support. But being a contrarian against central banks - especially when they are working in unison - is not a play I would make. This makes me a continued buyer of gold here.

Many "Real" Assets Are Gaining Favor

Another supporting factor I see for gold is relevant to what is going on it other precious metals/commodity markets. Simply put, gold's run has not been a "fluke", so to speak. Investors are increasingly looking for hedges against political uncertainty, war, interest rate volatility, and recessions, among others. This includes gold in the most traditional sense, but gold is not alone in this regard. Whether it is silver, oil, copper, or a host of other options, investors seem to be turning to "real" assets to protect themselves.

For perspective, let us look at how retail investors have shifted course dramatically over the past month to pump money into some of the biggest commodity ETFs. These are often multi-themed products, so investors are not just banking on one or two commodities. It is more of a play across the spectrum:

ETF Inflows (By Month) (Yahoo Finance)

The conclusion I draw here is this is a trend that is just beginning. The world is looking to trade what is going on in Gaza, eastern Ukraine, China, and many other corners of the world by buying real assets to protect against uncertainty and inflation. I think this trade has plenty of room to run, and favor gold as a way to capitalize on it.

Recession Worries? Gold An Option

The next topic to consider is especially relevant for those worried about economic growth. For my purposes I am concerned with domestic US economic performance, international investors need to consider their own unique circumstances. But for me, I see potential economic slowdowns in the US as a reason to own gold. This is true now and almost always, as gold tends to perform well in times of economic stress. The bottom-line is gold has a history of strong performance when equities fall - so it is often as good a hedge as any.

Of course, this is not an automatic or guaranteed inverse relationship. Gold can register negative returns when equities fall and vice versa. I am not here suggesting the thesis is a perfect one. But history is often a useful guide, and gold is one of the most stable and time-tested assets out there. This means when economic worries mount (as they are now) gold's allocation in my portfolio is generally going to increase. This is supported by the fact that the leading economic indicators index is currently negative - and has been for a while:

Economic Picture (US) (The Conference Board)

The thesis here is if we do see the economy falter a bit, it will be a two-way win for gold. First, economic weakness is generally good for defensive assets. And gold is such a defensive asset. Second, weaker economic signals is just what the Fed will need to see in order to move to a rate-cutting cycle. That again should be bullish for gold and real assets. So while decline leading economic indicators may not be "good" overall, they can be good for gold.

Risks? Of Course There Are

Shifting gears for a moment, I will revert back to something I mentioned at the onset of this review. That is that gold, like every other investment, comes with risk. I laid out some reasons why I believe more gains are ahead, but an examination of a few key headwinds is always warranted.

With respect to gold and other metals, interest rates often play a key role in future returns. This stems from gold in particular having an inverse relationship with rates. This relationship has been tested in 2024, as rates have stayed high and gold has rallied. So, again, this is not an argument of a "sure thing".

Nothing in the market is "sure". But we should recognize that gold, as a non-income bearing asset, tends to do well when interest rates are on the decline. The prospect of lower rates (especially in the US) has no doubt fueled some of the recent gains. However, this outlook should be tempered a bit based on the fact that futures markets are starting to price in a less dovish Fed in the second half of the year:

Higher For Longer? (Charles Schwab)

The reality is that gold's rally could be due for a breather if rates in the US stay "higher for longer" as many forecasters are starting to suggest they will. If gold has welcomed gains due to the prospect of lower rates, and those lower rates don't materialize, then there is a heightened chance the market will take some of those gains back. This is a paramount risk facing gold and other commodities going forward. Readers should understand this before buying.

Bottom-line: Tensions Are Good For Gold

Despite the risk-on play winning handily in 2024, I feel a general sense of tension around the markets. Last week we started to see equities sell-off for a few reasons and an elevated rate environment continues to pressure bonds. Similarly, volatility has moved off its recent lows, suggesting a more tumultuous environment ahead:

VIX Index (Market Watch)

Since the end of trade Friday, we have seen an Iranian strike against Israel, one that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to respond to. This tells me that tensions in the Middle East - while already high - and probably going to get higher. This is an environment where volatility should also rise, suggesting merit to a shift to a more defensive posturing.

Ultimately, I see multiple reasons why gold's rally is not over. Risks are present that could derail this, but gold is a long-term play. I have held it for years with success, and intend to keep doing the same for years to come.