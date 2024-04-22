deepblue4you

Elevator Pitch

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is awarded a Hold investment rating. I previously assessed LEA's Q4 2023 financial performance and FY 2024 financial guidance with my February 7, 2024 update.

This article touches on the expectations for Lear's first quarter financial results and its medium-term outlook. My bet is on LEA reporting in-line Q1 2024 earnings, and I have a mixed opinion of the company's prospects for the intermediate term. Therefore, I have chosen to leave my existing Hold rating for Lear unchanged.

Q1 2024 Results Preview

LEA's financial results for Q1 2024 will be disclosed on April 30, 2024 before trading hours. Wall Street has a mixed view of Lear's first quarter financial performance.

On one hand, the analysts see Lear's top line growth decelerating from +8.8% YoY for Q4 2023 to +2.6% YoY in the first quarter of this year. On the other hand, LEA's YoY normalized earnings per share or EPS expansion is projected to accelerate from +7.8% in the final quarter of last year to +10.9% for Q1 2024. This also implies an expected improvement in Lear's normalized net margin by +0.2 percentage points YoY to 3.0% in the most recent quarter.

I take the view that LEA's actual first quarter financial performance will be largely in line with the market's expectations.

At the Bank of America Securities (BAC) 2024 Global Automotive Summit in late-March, Lear emphasized that "everything that we had anticipated happening in the first quarter is sort of playing out." In specific terms, LEA shared its expectations of its top line being "up about 2.5%" and margins "up slightly" in Q1 2024 at the recent BAC investor event. The management's comments at this latest investor conference are consistent with the sell side analysts' first quarter consensus financial projections for Lear.

Separately, a research commentary published by S&P Global Mobility in March noted that "production levels are expected to continue to develop, especially early in the year, as some automakers look to continue to restock." This is aligned with LEA's observation of "some modest improvement in the production environment" at the March 2024 BAC automotive summit. As such, the analysts' and the company's forecasts of a low single digit percentage increase in Q1 revenue for LEA seem realistic.

In a nutshell, I expect Lear's Q1 2024 results announcement to be largely uneventful without any major surprises.

Mixed Prospects For The Intermediate Term

Looking beyond the first quarter, the mid-term outlook for Lear is mixed.

On the positive side of things, LEA's "Lear Forward Plan" is likely to help the company deliver higher profit margins and returns on capital for the medium term.

Lear highlighted at its most recent fourth quarter results briefing on February 6, that it "introduced the Lear Forward Plan" in 2023 with the aim of "driving efficiencies in our plants and across our segments." The "Lear Forward Plan" is detailed in the chart presented below.

An Overview Of The Lear Forward Plan

Lear's April 2024 Investor Presentation Slides

At the earlier Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference on February 15, 2024, LEA guided for a decline in its capital expenditures-to-revenue ratio from above 3% on average in the past to 2.8% in 2024. Lear stressed at the Wolfe Research investment conference that there is a "path to continuing to lower our capital spending" driven by "capacity utilization improvements" that are part of the "Lear Forward Program." This could point to higher returns on capital for LEA going forward as the company achieves similar or better earnings with a lower amount of capital expenditures.

The company also mentioned at the recent Wolfe Research investor event that "the hard work that we're putting in place with automation" under the "Lear Forward Program" are likely to be reflected in the company's financial numbers for "the 2025, 2026 time frame." Automation is likely to translate into cost savings and margin improvement for Lear in the future.

On the negative side of things, a more modest rate of increase in the take-up rate for Electric Vehicles or EVs could have an unfavorable impact on Lear's mid-term results.

Barclays' (BCS) analyst Dan Levy commented that "slower EV penetration is impacting some of the pace of margin expansion" for LEA at the 41st Annual Industrial Select Conference on February 22. At the late-March Bank of America Securities summit, Lear drew attention to the possibility that "ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) programs get extended or volumes are a little bit higher" versus EVs in 2025. Also, a data point that deserves attention is that the new "2027-2032 EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) vehicle emissions rules" imply a downward revision of the 2032 "U.S. electric vehicle adoption target" from 67% to 35% as per a March 27, 2024 Reuters article. Considering management commentary and industry forecasts, it is realistic to think that the EV transition will take a longer time than what was expected.

The company acknowledged at the BAC investor event that "there's higher CPV (Content Per Vehicle) in an electric vehicle in E-Systems than in an ICE vehicle." This implies that there is downside risk associated with LEA's future financial performance for the mid-to-long term. This assumes a lower-than-expected contribution from EVs, which boast a superior CPV than their ICE counterparts.

In summary, my opinion is that LEA boasts mixed prospects for the intermediate term, taking into account factors like EV transition and the company's "Lear Forward Plan."

Final Thoughts

An evaluation of Lear's near-term and mid-term outlook doesn't change my Neutral view of the stock. A significant results beat or miss for Q1 2024 appears to be less likely, and there are both positive and negative factors influencing LEA's medium-term prospects.