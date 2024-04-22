Opera: Earnings Call Will Most Likely Focus On The Digital Market Act
Summary
- Opera's stock surged over 25% following its Q4 earnings report but has since declined due to market conditions.
- The company's advertising business saw a 20% YoY increase in sales, driven by monetizing its Opera browsers which outclassed search giant Google.
- OPRA should benefit from the European Union's Digital Markets Act or DMA, which aims to level the playing field for browser companies.
- On the other hand, there are risks related to equity offering and this remains a rate-sensitive stock.
- Still, with the creation of fairer competition with big tech, and more users for the Opera browser in the high-value European market, there are not only opportunities for revenue expansion but also margin gains.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.