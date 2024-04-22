John M Lund Photography Inc

Co-authored by Treading Softly

As I get older, I notice that my body is more sensitive to changes in weather. When I was younger, I remember my grandfather being able to predict incoming storms based on the aches and pains he felt in his body, which he attributed to decades of working as a farmer. He didn't need a barometer in his house to tell him when the storm was coming, he could feel it in his body long before the clouds ever appeared on the horizon.

There's one truth that everyone needs to recognize within their lifetime: You're going to live through a recession. Most of us will be lucky enough to experience multiple recessions and bear markets, as every such event is a portfolio-strengthening opportunity. You can take advantage of the fire sale and buy and hold quality names for long-term upside.

When there is a large storm on the horizon, you know that there is the potential for disaster if you do nothing. The wise and the prudent will carefully take steps to protect their home. When I watch videos of areas that have been heavily flooded and see countless homes that are utterly destroyed, I am always curious how there is that one home that seems to be completely insulated from the event. They've got multiple layers of protection and their home is completely dry while there is raging water all around it on all sides. Why is that? It's because they have taken steps to protect themselves from the onslaught to come. Likewise, today, I want to take a look at some steps you can take to protect your income portfolio from a recession that is due to come in the future. As long as interest rates remain high and continue to pressure the economy, a recession is more and more likely. These are some good principles to have in the back of your mind when you feel a recession is coming to add layers of protection to your portfolio.

Let's dive in!

Preferred Stocks and Baby Bonds

When you think of defending something that is essential and important to you, it is key to have items that are going to be good for defense. If there is going to be a flood, put up sandbags and physical barriers that will be able to block out the water and allow it to rise to a certain height before spilling over, providing a valuable and essential barrier of protection. The city of New Orleans is situated below sea level. However, the city is protected by multiple levee dikes from the surrounding water. So that way, should there be heavy rains or a hurricane, those levee dikes can protect the residents from the onslaught of raging water. We've seen the disastrous effects when that layer fails, yet it's better to have that layer and accept the risk of its failure than not have that layer at all.

During economic turbulence, preferred securities and baby bonds are reliable sources of quality income in the market. The reason is that with these, you are climbing higher into the company's capital structure. If you own high-quality fixed-income investments, the common dividend can evaporate under the onslaught of a recession, but those investments will continue to pay out reliably. Baby bonds are even one step higher on the ladder than preferred securities. If you're holding a company's baby bond, and they fail to pay the interest, then that company is in a state of default and is ready to collapse at that point. It's like a levee dike breaking; everything else below you has already been lost. This is one reason why I highly recommend that every income investor, regardless of a recession, allocate at least 40% of their portfolio to fixed-income securities. They provide a bedrock foundation of strong income and protection. The more concerned I am about a recession, the more heavily I would allocate my portfolio to fixed income.

High-Quality Income Generators

Another quality defense against the flood is to build your home on higher ground. There's something to be said about location when it comes to real estate. A realtor always tells you that the key to evaluating a property is all about "location, location, location." The same is true when it comes to protecting your portfolio from a recession.

In a recessionary environment, the weaker companies are the first ones to die off because they're unable to sustain themselves under the pressure of what's to come. This is one reason why I like to make sure that my portfolio, even while it is focused on receiving higher yields than the average market provides, is invested in quality names as well as quality sectors. This is the reason my portfolio is heavily weighted toward REITs, MLPs, and other energy sector investments. Furthermore, I also extend my portfolio allocation into essential infrastructure and utilities. I want to be able to receive income from those companies and sectors that are essential for the economy to operate, exist, and recover. Even in the depth of a recession, some investments may suspend or reduce their dividends. This is why we diversify and allocate heavily to essentials. I see such high-quality income generators as a secondary layer of defense over top of having a fixed income portfolio.

Don't Depend On A Single Hero

When it comes to preparing for a storm or recession, what I strongly discourage individuals from doing is relying on a single idea or single layer of defense. If you think about it, you don't want to rely on a single hero in your portfolio to carry your entire portfolio forward because if that hero fails, you're done. Instead, you want to have your portfolio achieve a team effort, a cohortative effort where all parts of your portfolio are working together to be a buttress against the storm and allow your income stream to remain steady, stable, and strong.

When you're afraid of a recession that's coming, it's better to act proactively and prepare your portfolio with multiple layers of defense. A fixed-income portfolio complemented with an allocation to high-quality income generators from inelastic sectors of the economy provides excellent protection from the upcoming recession.

Be The Wise Man

There's an age-old story told of two men who decided to build their home.

One decided to build his home straight on the ground. He decided he didn't need to dig deep and just built a beautiful home on the surface itself.

The other man decided to build his home on the bedrock. He dug down deep and built it on a firm foundation.

Both homes looked beautiful from the outside. You see, when everything is great and life is easy, both homes look identical. But then a storm hit, the rain poured down, and the waters rose, nature tested both foundations. The house that was built on a rock stood firm, but the house that was built simply on the ground fell flat. It came crashing down with a horrible sound.

When you know that a storm is coming, it is essential to prepare your portfolio, much like you would prepare your home before a storm. This means action is necessary, careful forethought is essential, and you've got to cover all of your bases.

When it comes to your retirement, you don't want to be found with a home that has completely crashed down due to a lack of forethought and planning. Your retirement portfolio is one of the most essential pieces of your retirement planning and needs to be given careful forethought. It must be built like a fortress from the outside and the inside - set on a firm foundation that is able to withstand the storms of life because they will come one day or another. I would rather be in a castle built on a firm foundation when the storm rages outside than in a log cabin simply built on the sands. One cannot beat the safety and level of security that comes from having a portfolio that is designed to withstand the storms of life and the tests of time. It's even better when that meticulously designed portfolio that's designed with dual benefits of protecting your retirement while providing you with usable dollars you need to spend and cover your expenses.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.