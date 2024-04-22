Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Lorenzo Micheletti as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has attracted many investors in recent times due to its stable growth, high dividend yield and 41 years of consecutive growth in dividends. The company also displays strong fundamentals, and the stock has grown 21% in one year.

A substantial portion of the company’s operations are based in Japan, and the intricate macroeconomic landscape has recently amplified the significance of interest rate related risks. The company’s 10k report indicates that Aflac Japan’s Solvency Margin Ratio (SMR) is highly sensible to fluctuations in the interest rate, potentially necessitating a shift towards a more conservative approach. Under these conditions, it appears improbable that the company will be able to enhance its dividend payout further in the near term.

The company engages in hedging activities, and variations in the Dollar/Yen exchange rate can result in supplementary expenses. This is particularly relevant in the current historical context.

Aflac increased its dividend payout by 19% between 2023 and 2024, fostering a significant degree of trust among income investors. This positive change drove the stock price to its all-time highs. However, in the past few days, the stock started to drop, and I think it is smarter to hold.

In this article, I will talk about how the company is positioned and what kind of risks are related to this investment in the near future. Finally, I will proceed with a quick price evaluation of the stock.

Business Overview

Aflac Incorporated offers complementary health insurance services, positioning the company strategically to provide coverage not offered by primary insurance companies. The company is composed by two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

In 2023, Aflac Japan emerged as the leading contributor, with an adjusted revenue of $10.6 billion. In contrast, the US segment generated a total of $6.6 billion in the same year. The company’s significant exposure to the Japanese market introduces an element of uncertainty. This is particularly relevant in the current historical context, given the divergent monetary policies being pursued by the Japanese central bank and the Federal Reserve.

Revenues by segment (Author's calculation based on company's 10k)

Turning our attention to Aflac U.S., the company offers insurance protection against a range of incidents, including accidents, disability, and critical care. Its primary customer base comprises individuals with minimal primary insurance coverage.

Aflac Japan holds a strong position, particularly due to its strategic decision to offer coverage for cancer. As public awareness of this disease is on the rise and expected to continue growing, this has led to an increase in revenue from cancer insurance premiums compared to the other services.

Company's 10k

As observed in the table, 64.1% of current revenue from premiums is attributed to cancer insurance. This percentage has steadily risen over the years and is expected to continue increasing in the future. This trend positions the company to maintain a stable revenue stream.

Aflac operates in a highly competitive landscape, with numerous other prominent companies in Japan providing insurance services. Yet, Aflac distinguishes itself through its unique offerings, particularly in the realm of cancer insurance. In 2022, Aflac introduced ‘WINGS’, a policy designed to cover the costs associated with advanced cancer treatments. The company expanded its offerings in 2023, introducing ‘Aflac Yorisou Cancer Consultation Support’, a comprehensive service that provides support throughout all stages of the disease, from initial suspicions of diagnosis to recovery. I believe this is a positive sign for the future. The complexity and high costs associated with providing such services can be prohibitive for smaller companies. This financial hurdle could potentially safeguard Aflac’s business in the forthcoming years.

To give a better idea of how the revenue streams of the insurance products offered by Aflac are distributed, we can look at the following pie charts.

Japan (Author's calculation based on company's 10k)

U.S. (Author's calculation based on company's 10k)

One aspect that, I believe, could be crucial in the long run is the increasing share of revenues from cancer insurance in Japan, compared to other services. Looking at the 2022 data, we see that the medical and other health sectors made up more than 26% of the premium revenue stream in Japan. This percentage has decreased to 20%. If this downward trend continues in the future, it could lead to Aflac becoming excessively dependent on its cancer-related insurance's services.

Aflac's Investments

In addition to its insurance business, the company makes investments, and this involves both the division that operates in Japan and the one that operates in the United States. Aflac's investments mainly consist of purchases of country bonds, and loans to other companies.

Investments (Company's 10k)

Aflac Japan is the division that invests more, with a total investment sum of $86.7 billion. In contrast, the U.S. division has invested a relatively smaller amount of a ‘mere’ $16.7 billion. In 2023, Aflac Japan reported a total of $8.047 billion in net earned premiums and made new investments of $3.150 billion. Based on these figures, we can deduce that in 2023 investment activities constituted approximately 39% of Aflac Japan’s overall business operations.

Author's calculation

The pie chart provides a breakdown of Aflac Japan’s investment portfolio for the year 2023. It shows that a substantial 80% of the portfolio is made up of Available-for-Sale fixed maturity securities.

Company loans make up 15% of the investments. Aflac Japan’s total investments passed from $94.6 billion in 2022 to $86.7 billion in 2023, a decrease of 9.11% within just a year. The company is actively taking steps to reduce its vulnerability to interest rate fluctuations. Yet, as pointed out in the company’s 10k report, this remains a tough nut to crack.

The Company seeks to match investment currency and interest rate risk to its yen liabilities. The low interest rates on yen-denominated securities have a negative effect on overall net investment income. A large portion of the cash available for reinvestment each year is deployed in yen-denominated instruments and subject to the low level of yen interest rates.

Aflac Dividends

As underscored in the introduction, a distinctive feature of Aflac is its unwavering commitment to paying increasing dividends every quarter for an impressive span of 41 years. The latest dividend, disbursed on February 20, 2024, amounted to $0.5. As depicted in the graph, this represents the highest dividend ever distributed by the company.

Dividends (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Author's calculation based on Seeking Alpha data)

Upon examining the net income data from 2023, we find a payout ratio of 21%. This suggests that the company’s dividend payments are sustainable.

Now I want to make a stress test to examine the company’s ability to sustain its current level of dividend payments in the future:

Dividend payout ratio vs Net income reduction (Author's calculation using Seeking Alpha data)

To create this graph, I assumed that the number of shares remains constant throughout 2024 and that the company continues to pay dividends equal to $0.5 quarterly. As can be seen, even in a scenario where the company records a 20% decrease in net income, the dividend payout ratio would still remain at an acceptable value. It would become a cause for concern if the company’s net income were to revert to its 2016 levels, representing a 50% decrease compared to its current net income. However, considering the company’s current position, I see this as unlikely. Even though the revenues recorded in the last quarter of 2023 are decreasing compared to those of 2022, the company currently manages to retain a good level of net income. Therefore, I don’t see any red flags for investors who are interested in this stock for its dividends, but as we will see later, I don’t think the company will continue to increase the amount of dividends significantly in the future.

Concerns About the Japanese Division

As we've seen, Aflac's heavy reliance on its Japanese division puts the company in a double-edged sword scenario, presenting both opportunities and risks. One aspect to consider is the recent performance of the stock, which reached an all-time high of $85.

However, in the last few days we are seeing a significant decline, and it was possible to observe the same pattern even at the beginning of February (When the earnings and revenues results were published).

Stock price (Seeking Alpha)

In recent years, the Bank of Japan has followed a policy of negative interest rates to stimulate the economy. But in a significant change, BoJ has started to raise rates for the first time in 17 years.

Reflecting on the analysis I’ve made earlier, this could be seen as positive news as Aflac could potentially achieve higher returns on its investments, but there’s another factor to consider: a portion of Aflac’s investments are in the form of loans to other companies. A policy of increasing interest rates would increase the risk of default. So, as I mentioned earlier, Aflac is in a complex situation. It has a strong strategic position and offers services that promise steady revenues in the future. Yet, macroeconomic conditions negatively impact its investment activities.

The repercussions of this situation have been experienced in the recent past, and they were addressed by the CEO in the most recent earnings report:

Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023 included net investment losses of $511 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared with net investment losses of $521 million, or $0.84 per diluted share a year ago. These net investment losses were driven by net losses on certain derivatives and foreign currency activities of $580 million, largely driven by changes in exchange rates and a $25 million increase in the company's current expected credit losses (CECL) reserves and impairments.

Interestingly, the CEO mentioned the increase in expected credit losses which suggests that the company is aware of the risk of deterioration of its loans.

Another aspect to bear in mind is that Aflac holds multiple debts denominated in Yen and subject to variable rates. This could potentially deteriorate the net financial position. I believe that the Bank of Japan will persist in hiking rates given the persistently high inflation levels. Consequently, all of Aflac’s liabilities denominated in Japanese currency are likely to incur higher interest costs. Specifically, Aflac has a debt of 100 billion Yen with a variable rate (TIBOR) and maturity in 2027.

Debts (Company's 10k )

Financial Analysis and Valuation

As previously noted, the company exhibits robust fundamentals, particularly when it comes to profitability. Interestingly, despite a decline in revenues over recent years, the company has increased its net income.

Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

In 2018-19, revenues amounted to approximately $18 billion, while, in the last year, the company recorded revenues of $14 billion, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -4.9%.

Profitability ratios (Author's calculation based on Seeking Alpha data)

Analysis of profitability ratios reveals that the company has enhanced its values. Encouragingly, profits have not only grown in percentage terms but also in absolute terms. Illustrated in the graph below, net income rose from approximately $2.8 billion in 2018 to $4.6 billion in 2023, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10%.

Net income (Seeking Alpha)

An examination of the balance sheet reveals that the company primarily relies on debt to finance its assets, a common practice among insurance companies. Importantly, the company’s total assets exceed its total liabilities. This is a reassuring sign of the company’s stability and its ability to manage long-term debt.

Balance Sheet's data (Seeking Alpha)

Since the company is very active in paying dividends, I decided to use the Discounted Dividend model to evaluate the price of the stock.

Discounted Dividend Model (Author's calculation using Seeking Alpha data)

In order to arrive at this price, I began with an estimation of the cost of capital. This was done using the formula provided by the Capital Asset Pricing Model. This method led me to a cost of capital of 7%, a figure that seems reasonable given the company’s long-standing presence in the market and its stable returns when compared to the S&P. For the purpose of estimating future dividends, I assumed a perpetual growth rate of 4%. With these parameters in place, the model indicates a fair price of $69.3.

Despite the average growth exceeding 10% annually over the past five years, I anticipate a different scenario in the upcoming years. It appears improbable that the growth trend will persist at this rate. There are multiple reasons underpinning this belief. Firstly, as mentioned earlier, the investment aspect introduces a degree of uncertainty. This uncertainty manifests in the company’s inclination to hold on to more capital to manage potential emergencies. Moreover, Aflac’s 10-K filing highlights a challenge concerning the sensitivity of Aflac Japan’s SMR to the interest rate.

Aflac Japan's SMR is sensitive to interest rate, credit spread, and foreign exchange rate changes; therefore, the Company continues to evaluate alternatives for reducing this sensitivity, including the reduction of subsidiary dividends paid to the Parent Company and Parent Company capital contributions.

If the parent company receives reduced dividends from Aflac Japan, it will have fewer resources at its disposal to sustain the growth of dividends for its shareholders. This is the reason I believe a 4% perpetual growth rate is a reasonable projection for the future.

Seeking Alpha

At the time I’m writing, Aflac trades at $80, which is above the 52-week average. Looking at the stock’s chart, we are observing a market correction in the recent period. Specifically, the stock has depreciated by 3.79% in the last month and by 6.23% in the past five days.

I’m hesitant to initiate a trade at this point in time. I think it would be wise to hold off for now and monitor how the company adapts to the macroeconomic environment. There’s a chance we could buy in at a lower price later on.

Upside Risks

Upon reviewing the Q4 2023 results, it’s clear that Aflac has experienced an upswing in sales of medical-related insurance. This trend was noted by the CEO, Daniel P. Amos:

Looking at our operations in Japan, our fourth quarter medical sales were strong due to the mid-September launch of our new medical insurance product. I am pleased with our 10.9% sales increase for the year, which reflected improvements through agencies and alliances, including Japan Post, Dai-ichi Life and Daido Life. While the market presents challenges, we expect to reach ¥67 to ¥73 billion of sales in Japan by the end of 2026.

The CEO also touched on the alliances that the company maintains, which hold significant importance for an insurance company. Aflac, like other insurance companies, typically doesn’t sell its policies directly. Instead, it distributes them through agencies and partnerships with other insurance firms.

If this trend persists into 2024, it could suggest that the company has successfully increased the balance of the revenue stream and that the company can rely on multiple insurance target customers, potentially leading to a rise in annual revenues. This development could set the stage for further dividend growth.

However, I believe it’s essential to wait for the upcoming release results to gauge the effectiveness of the new product and determine whether the sales increase is due to its novelty or its inherent value.

Conclusion

In summary, my overall view of Aflac is favorable, making it an appealing dividend investment. I do not see any problem with the company’s ability to pay dividends in the future. However, I do believe that the current stock price is a bit pricey, due to the significant 19% dividend increase we observed between 2023 and 2024. Given the scenarios discussed in the article, I don’t think that the company will maintain the same rate of dividend growth as in recent years. Considering this assumption and plugging it in the discounted dividend model, the appropriate stock price should be in the range of $70-75. Given that the current price is near its all-time high, I recommend a cautious approach, waiting to see where the price stabilizes in the near term.