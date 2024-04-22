Klaus Vedfelt

We previous covered Novo Nordisk (NVO) stock in January 2024, discussing why its investment thesis remained robust, thanks to its healthier balance sheet, growing pipelines, and the consistently raised forward guidance thus far.

Combined with the excellent patient adherence rate and expanded 2030 TAM, we believed that consumers' vote of confidence might bring about its sustained top/ bottom line growth and shareholder returns.

In this article, we shall discuss why NVO continues to be rated as a Buy, with the stock already charting an impressive +16.1% rally over the past three months, well outperforming the wider market at +4.8%.

With the management recently announcing multiple expansions in its manufacturing/ fill finish capacities, the ongoing shortages still implying immense consumer demand, and the competitors still a few years away from US FDA approval and commercial sales, we believe that NVO remains a Buy at every dips.

The NVO Investment Thesis Remains Robust After A Moderate Pullback

With NVO set to report its FQ1'24 earnings call on May 02, 2024, readers want to pay attention to its sales and Free Cash Flow generation.

This is because the management has previously guided FY2024 revenue growth of between +18% and +26% YoY, while dramatically raising its annual dividends to approximately $1.36 (+51.6% YoY).

This is on top of the management's new share repurchase program of up to DKK 20B in FY2024 (-33.3% YoY), implying the management's confidence of generating robust cash flow while maintaining its shareholder returns, despite the intensified capex projections of DKK 45B (+80% YoY).

For now, the market has priced in FQ1'24 sales of $9.11B (-4.6% QoQ/ +15.4% YoY) and adj EPS of $0.77 (+8.4% QoQ/ +18.4% YoY).

The YoY double digit growths are not overly aggressive indeed, with the ongoing shortage through Q2'24 implying the immense demand for weight loss therapies in general, naturally triggering the rising prescription prices.

At the same time, NVO is already looking to aggressively expand its existing manufacturing and fill/ finish capabilities over the next few years, through:

$6B in a new manufacturing plant in Denmark - with staged completion between the end of 2025 through 2029.

the $11B acquisition for three fill/ finish plants in Italy, Belgium, and the US, in a three-way transaction between Catalent and Novo Holdings - with the deal to be completed by the end of 2024 and additional capacity to be accretive from 2026 onwards.

$2.3B expansion in France - with staged completion between 2026 through 2028.

$724M expansion in China - to be completed in 2027.

We believe that these capex will eventually be accretive to NVO's top/ bottom lines, especially since the PFE CEO, Albert Bourla, has estimated an eventual obesity market size of up to $150B.

With NVO remaining the US market leader with 54% in market share based on total prescriptions (+1 point QoQ/ +4 YoY) by Q4'23 and LLY still facing shortages through Q2'24, we believe that the market will be large enough to accommodate multiple winners in a booming market.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Perhaps this is why the consensus have moderately raised their forward estimates, with NVO expected to generate an accelerating top/ bottom lines at a CAGR of +19.7% and +24.2%.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +13.3%/ +19% and the historical expansion at +11%/ +13.9% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

NVO Valuations

And it is for these reasons that we believe NVO is not expensive at FWD P/E valuations of 36.63x, due to the moderation from the previous article levels of 40.73x in January 2024 while nearing the 1Y mean of 34.07x.

For now, it is apparent that NVO is priced at a notable premium compared to the sector median of 19.12x.

However, readers must also note that NVO is relatively cheaper than its direct obesity/ diabetes peer, Eli Lilly (LLY), which is currently trading at an eye-watering FWD P/E valuations of 59.83x, with the latter expected to deliver a top/ bottom line growth at a CAGR of +21.1%/ +55.6% through FY2026.

With LLY currently priced for perfection, we believed that it may be wiser to opt for the more reasonably valued NVO at the moment.

With most of the competition still in clinical phase 1 trials, including Amgen (AMGN), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), AstraZeneca (AZN), Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX), and the only two outliers being Altimmune's pemvidutide (ALT) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' LB54640 (RYTM) currently in Phase 2 trials, we believe that NVO and LLY are still poised to enjoy a two horse race in the obesity/ diabetes markets over the next few years.

So, Is NVO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

NVO 4Y Stock Price

For now, NVO has already charted a new high at $135.92, while running away from its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages.

Based on the FY2023 adj EPS of $2.70 and the FWD P/E valuations of 36.63x, it appears that the stock has pulled forward part of its upside potential to our fair value estimates of $98.90, with a notable premium of +25.2%.

Despite so, there still seems to be an excellent upside potential of +50.2% to our long-term price target of $186.00, based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $5.08.

With the SPY already reversing the immense +27.3% gain and the VIX Index rising to its highest level since the October 2023 bottom, NVO has also lost -9.7% from its recent peak. Based on the stock's trading pattern over the past two years, it appears that the next support may very well be between $104s and $118s.

As a result of the attractive risk/ reward ratio at current levels, readers may continue adding NVO at those levels for an improved margin of safety. Otherwise, they may consider tuning in to the upcoming FQ1'24 earnings call for better clarity on the supply/ demand balance, since LLY is also set to update their financial performance on April 30, 2024.