Novo Nordisk Remains The Better Buy After A Moderate Pullback

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • NVO continues to be rated as a Buy, with the stock already charting an impressive +16.1% rally over the past three months, well outperforming the wider market at +4.8%.
  • The management recently announced multiple expansions in its manufacturing/fill finish capacities, with the ongoing shortages still implying immense consumer demand.
  • We believe that these capex will eventually be accretive to NVO's top/bottom lines, especially since the PFE CEO, Albert Bourla, has estimated an obesity market size of up $150B.
  • With the competitors still a few years away from US FDA approval, we believe that NVO and LLY are still poised to enjoy a two horse race in the obesity/diabetes market.
  • NVO remains the US market leader with 54% in market share based on total prescriptions, with the relatively reasonable FWD P/E offering an improved margin of safety.

We previous covered Novo Nordisk (NVO) stock in January 2024, discussing why its investment thesis remained robust, thanks to its healthier balance sheet, growing pipelines, and the consistently raised forward guidance thus far.

Combined with the excellent

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

