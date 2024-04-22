makasana/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

There was a lot of news that came out of the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) camp this past weekend as shareholders brace for the company’s earnings report on Tuesday.

Tesla cut prices in many of its major markets, including China and Germany, following notable price cuts in the United States.

"Tesla prices must change frequently in order to match production with demand," CEO Elon Musk wrote on X.

Vehicles like the Model Y, X and S were cut by around $2,000 (in local currencies) across the various regions. Tesla (TSLA) also cut the price of its Full Self-Driving software by a third to $8,000 in the U.S.

We also learned over the weekend that Elon Musk canceled a high-profile trip to India, where he was due to announce a $2B-$3B investment. He cited “very heavy Tesla obligations” as the reason for pushing back the trip to later this year.

Other notable news recently saw Tesla (TSLA) announce a Cybertruck recall, lay off more than 10% of its global workforce and miss delivery estimates.

Tesla (TSLA) shares are down more than 40% YTD.

Premarket TSLA is down 2.8%.

Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) talks to acquire data-management software company Informatica (NYSE:INFA) have fizzled out after the parties couldn't agree on terms.

According to a WSJ report late Sunday, which cited people familiar with the matter, Salesforce was discussing a price for Informatica in the mid-$30s a share.

The update comes after the WSJ on April 12 reported that Salesforce (CRM) was in advanced discussions to acquire Informatica (INFA). That report sent Salesforce (CRM) shares down 7.3% on April 15.

Informatica (INFA) has a market cap of $10.5 billion and is scheduled to report its Q1 results on May 1.

INFA is down 6.2% premarket and closed Friday at $35.19/share.

MEVCO (Mining Electric Vehicle Company) which is based in Australia has entered into an exclusive global partnership with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

MEVCO specializes in providing EV fleets solutions to the mining industry.

The company will customize the Rivan R1T to mining specifications, allowing them to operate in harsh conditions in both surface and underground mines.

WTI crude May futures will expire. Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) have seen extra volatility over the last year on contract expiration dates.

The crypto world will have its eyes on the three-day World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

All week- The TotalEnergies (TTE) board is expected to decide if a resolution to split the roles of CEO and chairman will be included at the annual general meeting in May. A group of investors has said the move could accelerate the company's shift away from fossil fuels.

All week - The World Energy Conference in Rotterdam will include talks by Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) CEO Amin Nasser and TotalEnergies (TTE) CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

U.S. stocks on Friday closed out a chaotic week for markets on a mixed note.

The NASDAQ (COMP:IND) shed 2.05%. The S&P 500 (SP500) dipped 0.88%, finishing below the 5,000 mark for the first time since February 21. The Dow (DJI) was different, climbing 0.56%.

For the week, the NASDAQ (COMP:IND) slipped 5.52%, the S&P (SP500) slid 3.05%, while the Dow (DJI) gained 0.01%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 1.7% at more than $81 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.6% at more than $66,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 1.5% and the DAX is up 0.8%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is down 7% following the company's announcement of significant price cuts across its model range, except for the newly launched Li L6.

