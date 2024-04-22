Luis Alvarez

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'm going to update you on an otherwise strong player that I maintain invested in at this particular time - but I haven't added to in some time because of the company's overvaluation - and I've been clear about that, among other things in my previous article which you can find here.

In this article, I will update things on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), a company that has strength - that has seen significant growth, and a very good track record. However, I did call the company prohibitively expensive, and went to "HOLD". While some people may argue that the company has outperformed since my last article, I would carefully but firmly point out that the company has generated a TSR of 15.8% - and that this is not an outperformance, given that the S&P500 alone is up 16.6% in the same time.

My own investments are also up far more than that.

So it's time to look at what this company may generate for us at this valuation - and unfortunately, it's not the best potential TSR you may expect.

But let's see what the company may generate here.

Booz Allen Hamilton - The upside is obscure, despite company quality

Before we get into details for the business results, let's make sure you as the potential investor actually know what we're talking about here in terms of a company.

Booz Allen Hamilton is a government contracting business, meaning its primary partner is the government, and various levels when it comes to the government. This is interesting because I have a lot of personal experience in public consulting and government consulting work - though the company I manage is obviously many times smaller than BAH, with BAH having been around for over 100 years at this time.

BAH IR (BAH IR)

Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton is not done due to yield - the company's yield is actually very small. Instead, it's done on the basis of company safety, growth, and sector-wide outperformance, as well as being active in a very important sector. Basically, as long as the USA continues to work the way that it does today, and the government needs the help that it tends to, BAH will have work for its employees.

And BAH is a big business. It has 33,800 employees at over 1,100 locations in over 20 nations. Also, one thing that I found very interesting when I started looking into the company years ago, is the amount of military experience that many of the personnel have.

We're talking over 25% veterans, 65%+ a security clearance, 85%+ with a bachelor's degree, over 40% with a master's, and 3% with a doctor's degree. To call BAH a specialist sort of business would be, as I see it, and understatement.

To go into exactly what the company's employees do on a day-to-day basis would be too diverse, as I see it. Instead, let's look at where the customers for the company actually come from.

We're talking mostly military/defense. I view this as being a positive - but it's an interesting overall mix.

BAH IR (BAH IR)

Also, the company has a very strong tradition of very solid earnings. We're talking EBITDA margins in the double digits, growth in sales of 8.5% CAGR between 2018-2023, with FCF conversion down below 100% in the last fiscal, but still above 85%. The company mixes shareholder returns through an interesting strategic approach including dividends, repurchases, CapEx and strategic M&A's, increasing results. The mix might be too low on the dividend part for my taste at time, but it's hard to argue with something that "works."

BAH IR (BAH IR)

And when looking at what "works" with BAH, it's an easy thing to prove - because the 5-year TSR for BAH has been 160%. The same sort of TSR in the Russel 1000 index, or the S&P Software/service select industry index, the closest comps here, are between 68-67%, meaning around 2.5x for BAH. The same is true for the 1 and 3-year TSRs, aside from the 5-year for the closest peers - the company tends to outperform, and do so significantly.

Once we've established outperformance, what becomes interesting is seeing if this outperformance can continue going forward.

I would say that based on the backlog, it can certainly do so, even if the book-to-bill are below the peak levels of 2021 and 2019. The company's historical backlog is extremely high at this point, however.

BAH IR (BAH IR)

Another point in the company's favor. The demand dynamics that we're seeing for the company is very attractive. There's a total submitted proposal amount worth over $8B at this time, and the company can report a 66% win rate on new contracts, 88% on recompetes. As such, it's a company that impresses clients enough again and again to argue for why they should re-engage the company - and successfully.

Going forward, the company has also provided us with forecasts. For the full year of 2024, the company expects revenue growth to come up to 15%, and EBITDA to grow to just shy of $1.2B, with an 11% EBITDA margin - an excellent result, if you ask me, given where the company comes from in terms of growth.

Also, it comes with an adjusted Diluted EPS of around $5.25 to $5.4, which is once again a good result when put in the context of the last few years. Now, this assumes no dilution, continued, standard D&A, no excessive CapEx and the like - but all of these assumptions, given that we're talking about a service-oriented company, is entirely reasonable with nothing really "out there".

The company's targets include continued shareholder value creation. This is not on the basis of dividends - dividends are only a small, almost insignificant part of the BAH thesis. Instead, the company expects to grow earnings to $1.3B in EBITDA for 2025E, and deploy up to $3.5B worth of capital for its shareholders.

Given the current specifics, I do not consider this to be unrealistic - and from a fundamentals perspective, BAH therefore continues to impress.

But fundamentals are not all - the company could have the best fundamentals in the world, and if the price wasn't "good", I wouldn't be interested in buying at all.

So let's look at the company valuation, and learn why this company isn't necessarily the best play here.

Booz Allen Hamilton valuation - The company isn't exactly cheap here.

I bought Booz Allen in both 2022 and 2021. The company traded at vastly different multiples at the time, and I was able to get it at less than 18x P/E normalized. But that is no longer the case we have for the company today.

You may believe the company still to be conservative given the growth rates we're seeing - but based on history, I would say that you are wrong. I would say this because the company tends to trade at below 18x P/E normalized, or 17.95x (Source: FactSet), which is also coincidentally where I bought.

However, since 2022, the company has climbed and we're now having over 26x P/E.

Even if you forecast the company at 26x P/E on a forward basis, with a 10.3% growth rate, that still means that you're only getting 13.1% per year, thanks to a very conservative dividend and a very inflated sort of valuation for the company at this time.

Booz Allen Hamilton Upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

So the thesis here is, in fact, quite terrible. Even at a 20x P/E, which is the highest I could consider going for the business, you are now in fact in for negative returns if this materializes exactly as analysts forecast. That's not an encouraging basis for an investment in outperformance.

And if the company normalizes to my own purchase price or valuation?

That's a negative 20% TSR until 2026E, even with yields as they are.

Therefore, not only am I reiterating my stance of "HOLD" for the company - I'm also not increasing my PT from $120/share. Furthermore, I'm also considering the rotation of BAH at this time. The company has been higher, and we'll see if it climbs back up above $143/share, but the fact is that even at today's valuation I am considering selling off what shares I have for the company.

No business is immune to valuation - and Booz Allen has, for the past year and more climbed up to heights that I consider unsustainable.

Am I the only one that feels this way?

No - S&P Global analysts have a range of between $135 to $170, which does mean that my target is very conservative indeed - but I stick by it. I would also illustrate at this time that less than a year ago, the low target for this company was in the double digits. The average PT for this company has gone from $110/share back 12 months ago, to $154/share.

I do not believe there to be any sufficient reason for such a 30-40% valuation target increase. The company does nothing different or better to that degree. Also, analysts have moved to an "underperform" rating for the business, with 6 now either at "HOLD" or underperform", while 5 still have the company at "BUY". So analysts are split - but I fall into the "HOLD" category for all the reasons mentioned above here.

Booz Allen Hamilton is a great business - just not at this price. I say that it is in fact time to consider selling your stake here.

My updated thesis for 2024E is as follows.

Thesis

Here is my current thesis for Booz Allen Hamilton

This company is a "HOLD" due to the only reason that I believe to matter. Booz Allen is incredibly overvalued at anything approaching a $125 share price - yes, even with the growth rates we're seeing. You're able to get double-digit RoR at very conservative risk cases, and this investment does not, as I see it, measure up in comparison.

That being said, Booz Allen is an extremely qualitative business with a very solid upside at the right valuation - and that is the reason I maintain my updating here.

The risks are relatively few and mainly focused on things like hiring, contract mix, and margins - nothing unique, and to some degree, not something the company itself can easily control of influence.

However, I do not consider it buyable here, and consider it a very firm "HOLD". I do not believe that you will outperform the market over time if you buy here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company no longer fulfills my criteria, at least not beyond 3 out of 5, and qualifies as a "HOLD" here.