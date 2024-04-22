Dividend Income Summary: Lanny's March 2024 Summary

benedek

This is what dividend investing is all about! Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream! Bias, you better believe it.

Time to dive into Lanny's March 2024 dividend income results! Were records set? Love the end of the year Dividend Tally, as the retirement account is pumped up. Almost to financial freedom? One day and one month at a time!

Dividend Income

Dividend Income is the fruit from the labor of investing your money in the stock market. Further, Dividend Income is my primary vehicle on the road to Financial Freedom, which you can see through my Dividend Portfolio.

How do I research and screen for dividend stocks prior to making a purchase? I use our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener and trade on Ally's investment platform (one of our Financial Freedom Products) and on SoFi.

I also automatically invest and max out, pre-tax, my 401k through work and my Health Savings Account. This allows me to save a ton of money on taxes (aka thousands), which allows me to invest even more. In addition, all dividends I receive are automatically being reinvested back into the company that paid the dividend, aka Dividend Reinvestment Plan or DRIP for short. This takes the emotion out of timing the market and builds onto my passive income stream!

Growing your dividend income takes time and consistency. Investing as often, and early, as you can allow compound interest (aka dividends) to work its magic. I have gone from making $2.70 in a single month in dividend income to well over … $10,000+ in a single month. My dividend income record was set in December of 2021. Was it broken this month?! The power of compounding and dividend reinvestment is a wonderful component to the portfolio. Each and every month, whether big or small, I continue to report the passive income that dividend investing provides me. Why?

*Not pictured is my wife's dividend income above*

I want to show you that dividend investing makes it possible to achieve financial freedom and/or financial independence. We all start somewhere, but consistently investing, compounding (reinvesting) dividends and keeping it simple, allows you to be in a significantly better position than most. Further, if I can grow this portfolio and income stream, you can too.

Dividend income - March 2024

Now, on to the numbers… In March, we (my wife and I) received a dividend income total of $5,888.56. Boom, first $5,000+ month is in the book, passive income, financial freedom bells ringing.

The amount and number of stocks listed below show you what it means to buy and hold for the long term. Most of the positions I have owned for YEARS, letting dividend growth and reinvestment do its thing. This is what dividend investing for financial freedom is all about. The passive income stream is growing at a rapid pace.

2023 was up 24%. 3 months down in 2024 and the S&P 500 is already up 6%, down from the plus 10% they were at. The war potential between Iran and Iraq is real, rates remain higher for longer, inflation is still hot. Love this economy.

The fed has now paused for 6 months, as they let data and the interest rate hikes they've done over the last 2 years really sink in. Expectations are rate cuts next year. Will it be 2? Will it be 3? Who knows, I turn off the noise and keep investing.

Here is the breakdown of dividend income for the month, between taxable and retirement (far right column, under "Retirement") accounts. In addition, "W" means my wife's account:

Some of my oldest stock positions, pay the most.

Aflac (AFL) is a perfect example. Over $140 in dividends, all from reinvestment and dividend growth for over a decade. McDonald's (MCD) is another one closing in on $100, owned for over a decade. In fact, many dividend aristocrats paid over $100, including Target (TGT) and T. Rowe Price (TROW).

My Vanguard Trifecta is really coming into play, where Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) paid over $872 in dividends, when combined with my wife. We buy VYM every week and have been since July 2020! Almost 4 years in.

It was nice to see Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF (VOO) cross over $140 in dividends for the quarter, only growing from here on out! Are you a Vanguard investor?

I also split out my retirement accounts in the far right column, and the taxable account dividends are in the left two columns. The retirement accounts are composed of H.S.A. investments, ROTH and Traditional IRAs, as well as our work 401(k) accounts. In total, the retirement accounts brought in a total dividend income amount of $2,367.19 or 40% of the dividend income total. Nice to see that the majority of the dividends in a quarter-end month comes from the taxable.

Dividend Income Year-over-Year Comparison

2023:

2024:

Our dividend income is up… $181.02, a 3% increase from last year. Not that significant, which is surprising, what the heck happened?!

Some of the main reasons were due to timing. The timing of the dividend can skew results. We had a few dividends hit on the first part of April, versus typically at the end of March. Those stocks were:

- Pepsi (PEP)

- BHP Billiton (BHP)

- Kraft (KHC)

- Travelers (TRV)

Therefore, we are missing a few hundred in dividend income in March of this year, we normally would have had, but will be added to the April dividend income total.

Then, the dividend cut from Intel (INTC) is still evident here in the pictures you see above, a $60 impact.

Need to keep going, I'm still grinding and soon - these amounts will be the taxable amounts per month. Financial Freedom is close.

Dividend Increases

I received 4 dividend increases in March 2024, 3 less than last month, but two really solid dividend increases were announced.

The best dividend increase below? Armanino Foods (OTCPK:AMNF) of course! My Italian-cultured, consumer goods company came in with a 10% dividend increase, adding almost $14 alone!

Another one to mention is General Dynamics (GD), just cranking through with another consistent dividend increase.

In total, dividend increases created $30.41 in additional passive dividend income. I would need to invest $869 at a 3.50% dividend yield in order to add that income. Thank you for the increases, as I didn't have to come up with the capital to create that form of income!

Dividend Income Conclusion And Summary

The name of the game is to apply what you learn through financial education. The next steps are to maximize every dollar for investment opportunities and live life on your own terms. Therefore, my plan is to demonstrate that dividend income can be a revenue engine. A revenue engine that allows you to take back control of your life. A revenue engine to help you reach financial freedom. Dividend investing, once you learn the right way, becomes easier and starts to immensely make sense!

Excited for the future, no doubt. Furthermore, all of the investing from last year and moves this year, shows that my aim to save 60% of my income, and making every dollar count, has provided the dividend growth.

