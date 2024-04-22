Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PKW: Buyback ETF Combining Value And Growth

Fred Piard
Summary

  • Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF invests in companies that have reduced shares outstanding by at least 5% in the last 12 months.
  • The portfolio massively underweights technology, and beats the benchmark regarding value, growth and return metrics.
  • PKW has outperformed other buyback-focused ETFs over the last 12 months, but has lagged Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in a longer time frame.
PKW strategy

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) started investing operations on 12/20/2006 and tracks the NASDAQ US BuyBack Achievers Index. It has 204 holdings, a distribution yield of 1.21% and a total expense ratio of 0.62%. Dividends are paid quarterly.

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

