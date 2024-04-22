PKW: Buyback ETF Combining Value And Growth

PKW strategy
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) started investing operations on 12/20/2006 and tracks the NASDAQ US BuyBack Achievers Index. It has 204 holdings, a distribution yield of 1.21% and a total expense ratio of 0.62%. Dividends are paid quarterly.
As described by Nasdaq, the underlying index “is comprised of United States securities issued by corporations that have effected a net reduction in shares outstanding of 5% or more in the trailing 12 months”. Constituents must meet a liquidity threshold, and they are weighted based on a modified market capitalization methodology, with a limit of 5% by issuer. The index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. The portfolio turnover rate was 60% in the most recent fiscal year.
I ran a simulation on Portfolio123 to evaluate the performance of a ranking system based on buyback yield defined as:
(Equity Purchased TTM - Equity Issued TTM)/Market Capitalization
The simulation is run in the S&P 500 index, by ranking stocks in 10 buckets from lower to higher shareholder yields. The next chart plots the annualized excess return of the 10 buckets with stocks in equal weight over the equal-weight S&P 500 index, used as a benchmark.
This simulation shows an annualized excess return of 2.84% for the top decile (on the right). It is significant enough to validate on 25 years of historical data the concept of buyback yield as a valuable investing factor. Like for all factors, the statistical bias varies with time. For the last 5 years, the annualized excess return for the same bucket is even better: 4.55% (next chart).
PKW portfolio
PKW currently has about 54% of asset value in large cap companies, 30% in mid-caps and 16% in small caps. As the fund extends to all size segments, I will use as a benchmark the broad index Russell 3000, represented by iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV).
PKW is much cheaper than IWV regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Moreover, it shows significantly higher growth rates. It is very rare for smart beta ETFs to combine strong value and growth characteristics.
|
PKW
|
IWV
|
Price/Earnings
|
16.11
|
23.44
|
Price/Book
|
2.52
|
3.89
|
Price/Sales
|
1.11
|
2.52
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
10.32
|
15.96
|
Earnings growth
|
31.47%
|
21.04%
|
Sales growth
|
12.54%
|
8.31%
|
Cash flow growth
|
21.23%
|
8.72%
Consumer discretionary is the heaviest sector with 20.8% of assets. Then, come financials (20%), industrials (18.3%) and healthcare (13.8%). Other sectors are below 11%. PKW massively underweights technology and almost ignores real estate, utilities and consumer staples.
The current top 10 holdings, representing 38.4% of asset value, are listed below with fundamental ratios. All weights are under 5%, so risks related to individual companies are moderate.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight
|
EPS growth %TTM
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield%
|
T-Mobile US, Inc.
|
4.85
|
235.15
|
23.40
|
18.27
|
1.60
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
4.52
|
63.26
|
18.95
|
13.88
|
3.35
|
Booking Holdings, Inc.
|
4.43
|
51.51
|
28.94
|
19.53
|
1.02
|
Comcast Corp.
|
4.40
|
211.30
|
10.86
|
9.45
|
3.08
|
Lockheed Martin Corp.
|
4.28
|
26.91
|
16.84
|
17.81
|
2.72
|
Deere & Co.
|
4.17
|
27.34
|
11.66
|
14.67
|
1.47
|
Fiserv, Inc.
|
3.32
|
27.92
|
29.73
|
17.22
|
0
|
HCA Healthcare, Inc.
|
3.04
|
-1.34
|
16.07
|
14.81
|
0.87
|
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|
2.77
|
-17.73
|
8.35
|
10.41
|
1.68
|
McKesson Corp.
|
2.60
|
1.15
|
23.79
|
19.01
|
0.47
Historical performance
Since 1/1/2007, PKW has outperformed IWV by over 30% in total return, as reported in the next table. However, the difference in annualized return is only 41 bps. PKW shows a slightly higher volatility, resulting in a marginally lower risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio).
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
PKW
|
397.08%
|
9.71%
|
-54.59%
|
0.56
|
17.61%
|
IWV
|
365.73%
|
9.30%
|
-55.61%
|
0.57
|
16.40%
The annual sum of distributions has increased from $0.27 per share in 2013 to $1.16 in 2023 (+330% in 10 years!). However, distributions have been quite irregular, as reported on the chart below.
PKW vs competitors
The next table compares characteristics of PKW and 3 U.S. equity ETFs focused on buybacks:
- iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB)
- Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
- First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY)
|
PKW
|
DIVB
|
SYLD
|
SHRY
|
Inception
|
12/20/2006
|
11/7/2017
|
5/13/2013
|
6/20/2017
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.62%
|
0.05%
|
0.59%
|
0.60%
|
AUM
|
$1.08B
|
$328.44M
|
$1.18B
|
$18.25M
|
Avg Daily Volume
|
$2.28M
|
$2.48M
|
$6.65M
|
$37.74K
|
Holdings
|
204
|
410
|
102
|
52
|
Top 10
|
38.40%
|
28.36%
|
10.90%
|
38.55%
|
Turnover
|
60.00%
|
65.00%
|
41.00%
|
30.00%
The next chart plots total returns starting on 11/13/2017 to match all inception dates. PKW beats DIVB and SHRY, but is behind Cambria’s fund.
However, PKW has been the best performer over the last 12 months:
Takeaway
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) invests in companies that have reduced shares outstanding by at least 5% over the last 12 months. The portfolio massively underweights technology, and it is well-diversified across sectors and holdings. Compared to the broad index Russell 3000, PKW is attractive regarding value, growth and return metrics. PKW has outperformed other buyback-focused ETFs over the last 12 months, but has lagged Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF since November 2017.
