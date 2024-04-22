jewhyte

Investment Thesis

I shared my initial bullish thesis about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in late October 2023, and CVX has demonstrated a shallow 1.6% total return since then. It is a notable underperformance compared to the broader U.S. stock market, and today I want to update my thesis, especially in light of the upcoming earnings release (expected April 26th).

Q1 revenue is expected by consensus to be flat YoY, and considering crude oil prices (CL1:COM) in Q1, I think that CVX is likely to deliver an actual top line approximately in line with expectations. However, I am optimistic because I anticipate that it is highly likely that the outlook for full fiscal 2024 will be upgraded due to the recent optimism in commodity markets. My valuation analysis suggests that CVX is currently 35% undervalued. Moreover, the stock currently offers a decent 4% forward dividend yield. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for CVX.

Chevron - Recent Developments and Q1 Earnings Preview

The latest quarterly earnings were released on February 2 when CVX significantly missed revenue consensus estimates. However, the adjusted EPS surprise was positive. Revenue decreased by 16.5% YoY and the adjusted EPS shrunk from $4.09 to $3.45. The undermined earnings are a result of shrinking profits due to decreased prices of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as narrower margins on sales of refined products.

The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for April 26. Consensus estimates forecast Q1 revenue to be $50.6 billion, which indicates that the top line is expected to be almost flat. Despite stability in revenue, the adjusted EPS is forecasted to shrink from $3.55 to $2.90.

As we have seen in Q4 earnings, crude oil prices significantly affect the financial performance of CVX. Therefore, to understand whether CVX is likely to deliver a positive surprise, we have to review how crude oil prices behaved in Q1 2024 compared to the same quarter of 2023. According to St. Louis Fred, in both first quarters of 2023 and 2024 the average Brent price was around $82. That said, the expectation of revenue to be flat is sound and CVX is likely to meet the forecast.

During the upcoming earnings release, investors will likely not only pay attention to Q1 performance but also will pay a lot of attention to the management's forward-looking comments. Currently, consensus estimates expect FY 2024 revenue and EPS to be almost flat YoY. As I already mentioned, Q1 average Brent prices were flat YoY, which adds conviction to the full-year projection. For Q2, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts average Brent price to be $90, which is 15% higher than the actual average price in Q2 2023. Morgan Stanley (MS) forecasts Q3 2024 average Brent price to be $94, which is 9% higher YoY.

I did not find explicit Q4 2024 crude oil price forecasts. However, the fact that in Q2 and Q3 average crude oil prices are expected to be substantially higher YoY, gives me enough confidence that CVX's management will likely boost full-year 2024 guidance. Guidance boost is usually a solid catalyst for the stock price, and that is the main reason why I remain bullish about CVX.

CVX Stock Valuation Update

CVX delivered a -6% share price change over the last twelve months. However, in 2024 CVX keeps up well with a 7% YTD rally. Most of the valuation ratios are attractive compared to the last five years' averages. I am not comparing CVX to the sector median because of its massive scale and exceptional profitability.

To calculate the exact target price, I am using the dividend discount model (DDM) approach. I use a 7.6% WACC recommended by valueinvesting.io. Since I am calculating the target price for the next twelve months, I use an FY 2025 dividend consensus, which is $6.87 per share. CVX has a stellar track record of dividend growth, and I think that using the last decade's 4.41% CAGR is fairly conservative.

According to my DDM, the fair share price is $215. This is 35% higher than the current $160 level. The upside potential looks compelling, especially if we recall that CVX also offers a 4% forward dividend yield.

Risks Update

The sentiment around oil and gas stocks is largely impacted by crude oil prices. The recent dynamic in crude oil prices has been positive, which has led to a rally in prominent traditional energy names. But the uncertainty around energy markets is extremely high at the moment. First, there are apparent geopolitical reasons with several oil-rich countries involved in various conflicts, and the situation in the Middle East became even more complicated after recent Iran's attack on Israel. Second, macroeconomic factors also add another layer of uncertainty. The world's largest crude oil consumer, the U.S. is now also the world's largest oil producer, which undermines the effect of OPEC members' output increase/decrease decisions on crude oil prices.

That said, a lot depends on the stance of the U.S. economy. Despite the world's largest economy is expected to grow in 2024, interest rates are still at multi-decade highs, which weighs on the economic activity and oil consumption. Just a couple of months ago, there was a notable optimism regarding the Fed's determination to cut rates in 2024. However, the recent March CPI data was like a cold shower for all monetary policy optimists. Therefore, interest rates might stay higher for longer, which can ultimately lead to a recession. The potential U.S. recession might lead to panic in commodities, which will likely not be favorable for CVX.

Investors should also be aware that Chevron's acquisition of Hess Corporation (HES) is under threat. There are legal issues around assets located in Guyana and Chevron's biggest rival, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is also involved in this case. As I described in my initial thesis, Hess is a high-quality business which will highly likely add value to CVX and the potential merger will be synergetic. On the other hand, CVX currently trades cheaper than before the Hess acquisition was announced. Therefore, the potential cancellation of the deal is likely priced in.

Bottom Line

To conclude, CVX is still a "Strong Buy." Chevron's fundamentals are solid, and the stock is very attractively valued. I expect CVX to deliver Q1 results approximately in line with consensus expectations. However, the recent upgrades in crude oil price forecasts for Q2 and Q3 give me conviction that the management is likely to boost FY 2024 guidance. This will likely be a solid positive catalyst for the Chevron share price.