Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), the parent company of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, as well as half a dozen other restaurant chains, is the largest operator in a very tough industry. Furthermore, the current environment is more difficult than the norm.

As of this February, the consumer price index pegged food away from home prices as up 4.5% from the prior year.

The jump in prices is the result of an industry struggling with increasing food and labor costs, and Darden is not immune to this phenomenon. However, I would argue that over the long run, this could work in Darden's favor.

As the 500-pound gorilla of the restaurant industry, DRI has a scale that not only provides a competitive advantage, but that also serves to insulate the company from the worst consequences of the current environment.

Perusing recent results provides a number of valuable insights into Darden's competitive advantages.

Last Quarter's Results Reveal Much

Darden reported Q3 2024 earnings on the 21st of March.

Revenue of $2.98 billion was up from last quarter's $2.727 billion but missed analysts' $3.03 billion forecast.

However, non-GAAP EPS of $2.62, up from Q2's $1.84, marked a 12% increase year over year and met consensus.

Same-store sales fell by 1%. This marked the first decline in comparable sales for the company in almost three years. However, note that Darden's foot traffic and same-restaurant sales outperformed the industry by a significant margin.

Darden has four segments that center around differing restaurant brands. Olive Garden, with 884 restaurants at the end of FY 2022 and 50% of sales, is the largest segment. That segment's total sales increased 0.7% due to new restaurant growth. However, comparable sales dropped 1.8% for the quarter. Even so, Olive Garden's same-restaurant sales outperformed the industry by 240 basis points, and foot traffic beat the industry by 270 basis points.

LongHorn Steakhouse generates 21% of DRI's revenue. With 546 locations at the end of FY 2022, total sales for the segment were up 5.1%. New restaurants accounted for over half of that increase, with same-restaurant sales up 2.3%. LongHorn's same-restaurant sales outperformed the industry by 650 basis points.

The fine dining segment, which contributes 7% of sales, consists of the Capital Grille and Eddie V's brands. With 91 locations as of the end of FY 2022, comparable sales were negative and the segment's profit margin, at 21.8%, was flat year-over-year.

The Other business segment generates 21% of the company's revenue and had 340 restaurants at the end of FY 2022. Those included Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (172 locations), Seasons 52 (45), Yard House (81), and Bahama Breeze (42 restaurants).

The recent acquisition of Ruth's Chris increased Other's sales, but overall the segment had combined negative same-restaurant sales of 2.6%. Even so, this outperformed the industry average by 160 basis points.

Management guides for FY 2024 total sales of approximately $11.4 billion, with same-restaurant sales growth of 1.5% to 2%. That was lowered from the prior forecast of $11.5 billion in sales and 2.5% to 3% sales growth.

Non-GAAP EPS is forecast in a range of $8.80 to $8.90.

Q4 sales are forecast in a range of $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion, with same-restaurant sales posting a negative 0.5% to positive 1% sales.

The company expects to add 50 to 55 new restaurants this fiscal year and 45 to 50 in FY 2025.

(All data in this section comes from the Q3 2024 earnings call.)

The Ruth's Chris Acquisition

Prior to Darden's acquisition, Ruth's Chris, with 154 locations, was posting annual sales a bit above $860 million. With Ruth's Chris, Darden added 80 company-owned and 74 franchise locations to the DRI banner.

The deal is expected to increase Darden's diluted net earnings per share by $0.10 to $0.12 in FY 2024 and $0.20 to $0.25 in 2025.

Management targeted Ruth's Chris because fine dining establishments are expected to garner larger margins as well as stronger growth compared to casual dining restaurants.

According to a study by Boston Consulting Group, 73% of affluent customers expect to increase the rate at which they dine out. Furthermore, fine dining commands margins of 17% to 23% versus casual dining's margins that fall in a range of 11% to 16%.

The Ruth's Chris deal dovetails with acquisitions of Darden's fine dining chains The Capital Grille in 2007, and the 2011 deal for Eddie V's restaurants, which added 63 and 28, restaurants respectively to Darden's brand.

Darden's Manifest Strengths

With over 1,900 locations, Darden benefits from a scale advantage in food procurement, supply, and advertising costs. According to data provided by Euromonitor, Darden posted the fourth-highest unit volume among all full-service restaurants. Furthermore, among full-service restaurants, Darden's average volume per location is roughly six times the industry average.

Darden also operates its own distribution network that serves to lower costs.

According to Morningstar, this resulted in DRI garnering restaurant-level margins of 19% in 2023 versus rival Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) with margins of 15.2% and 12.1%, respectively.

Ponder that Red Lobster shuttered five restaurants in 2022, and eight in 2023, Applebee's (DIN) planned to close 25 to 35 restaurants last year, and TGI Friday's closed 20% of its stores during the pandemic.

Now consider that Darden opened 16 restaurants during the third quarter alone and 43 restaurants during the first nine months of the fiscal year.

DRI Investor Presentation

The intent is to standardize, understand the logistics, minimize costs, and do the same thing well over and over again. And when you look at companies like Darden, there are very few out there that do it better than they do.

Stephen Zagor, Professor, Columbia Business School

Debt, Dividend, And Valuation

Moody's, Fitch, and S&P rate Darden's credit as Baa2, BBB, and BBB, respectively. Each of those ratings is in the lower medium grade level of investment grade, indicating DRI has a strong financial foundation.

As of the end of the quarter, DRI had approximately $244 million in cash and equivalents and about $1.373 billion in long-term debt. The company has a well staggered debt ladder, with $500 million due in 2027, $500 million due in 2033, and the remainder due in 2035, 2037, and 2048.

The dividend yields 3.44%, the payout ratio is just above 58%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 12.28%, indicating the dividend is both sustainable and likely to increase in time.

As of the end of FY 2023, 962 of the firm's 1869 restaurants were land-only leases, wherein Darden owns the buildings and equipment.

The 30 analysts that cover Darden have an average 12-month price target of $177.45. Fourteen rate the stock as a strong buy, four as a buy, and one as a sell.

Darden has a forward P/E of 17.63x, significantly below its 5-year average P/E of 20.49x.

DRI's projected 5-year PEG ratio is 1.61x versus the average PEG ratio for the company over the last 5 years of 2.22x.

Is Darden A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Darden operates in an industry with notoriously low margins. Furthermore, restaurants are being whipsawed by rising inflation that is increasing costs and causing diners to eat out less and opt for smaller orders.

However, I maintain that over the long term, these difficult times will work in Darden's favor. According to research conducted by Ohio State University, over 60% of independent restaurants shutter within three years of opening their doors.

However, as I've noted throughout this article, Darden is opening new restaurants while many rivals are opting to thin their locations. DRI is also outperforming the industry in terms of comparable sales and foot traffic.

It's an incredibly high-cost, low-profit-margin business, that in the best of times only barely works if you have almost a full house for every meal service that you're selling. If you can make that happen, you have a good shot of getting a 3% to 5% profit margin.

Sean Kennedy, VP for public affairs at the National Restaurant Association.

In December, The Capital Grille set an all-time monthly sales record for that brand.

In February, Eddie V's posted the best total weekly sales record in that restaurant's history.

Olive Garden established a new sales record for Valentine's Day.

According to a report by Technomic, Ruth's Chris ranked as America's favorite chain restaurant, and Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, LongHorn and the Capital Grille all ranked in the top 10.

Darden was also ranked number one in the U.S. for overall experience.

My only reservation regarding investing in DRI at this juncture is the current valuation. I consider Darden to be trading in the middle of a fair value range; therefore, I rate DRI as a hold.

However, I would be willing to dollar cost average at this level.

I own a small investment in DRI that I hope to add to when the share price provides a margin of safety.

Darden is not a "get rich quick" kind of stock. From my perspective, it is a solid company that is likely to provide safe, steady investment gains.