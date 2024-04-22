imaginima

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) is a midstream operator with a rare location completely outside the state of Texas. However, it is heavily involved with natural gas and transporting to the LNG projects that will soon allow for North America to export more natural gas to the world. As such, the upcoming earnings report (expected pre-market April 30th) may not matter to investors as much as the projects and the "hot areas" that this company is involved in.

But any market favorite is a passing fancy for the market. While it can take a long time for that "fancy" to pass, it will pass. This stock, even though it got more expensive from the last article, may well be overpriced to the point where investors may not want to hang around for the "return to the mean."

Growth Rate

The key consideration here is the growth rate of the company. Midstream players tend to grow within their means. As such, they are generally not fast growers. That makes this one of the more expensive plays in the industry.

DT Midstream Historical Growth Compared To The Competition (DT Midstream Presentation At JP Morgan Midwest Utilities & Midstream 1X1 Forum March 28, 2024)

Shown above is the growth rate of the utility. Generally, price-earnings ratios should approximate the growth rate when fully valued. Clearly, the current price-earnings ratio incorporates some faster growth in the future.

DT Midstream Projected EBITDA Growth (DT Midstream Presentation At JP Morgan Midwest Utilities & Midstream 1X1 Forum March 28, 2024)

Currently, management is projecting a growth slowdown that is heading towards the industry growth rate. This would imply that in the long run, the price-earnings ratio is headed for a contraction which will offset at least some of the growth progress.

Yield

Meanwhile, the midstream yield is also below the industry average.

DT Midstream Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website April 21, 2024)

This stock yields a little more than half (to possibly three-fourths) the industry average of some of the better-known names. This would again imply that at some point, this stock needs a rest from that upward climb.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has a similar growth rate and has been around a lot longer.

Enterprise Products Partners Historical Growth Rate Of Distributions And Cash Flow Per Unit (Enterprise Products Partners Investor Update April 2024)

DT Midstream has not been a public company for that long. Oftentimes, the beginning growth rate and growth history are impressive because it is beginning from a smaller operating entity. But as any company grows, that growth tends to slow.

What is impressive is that over time, Enterprise Products Partners has managed to grow at roughly the same growth rate. Notice that there are years when the growth stalls and others where it roars ahead. Long term, this is typical of the industry. Management is beginning to report more requests for expansion. Whether that continues is anyone's guess.

More importantly for income investors, the current yield on Enterprise Products Partners' common units is roughly 7%.

Enterprise Products Partners Common Unit Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website April 21, 2024)

The most significant difference between the two is that Enterprise Products Partners is a partnership with a distribution that is at least partially tax-deferred and issues a K-1. Meanwhile, DT Midstream is a corporation without the hassles of a K-1.

More importantly, the market expectation for Enterprise Products Partners as shown by the price-earnings ratio is nothing close to the expectations for DT Midstream.

Enterprise products partners does have about $3 billion in growth projects. But a fair amount of its growth does come from opportunistic acquisitions. Nonetheless, the company is well-positioned to grow in the future as the industry needs to expand.

DT Midstream Area Of Operation

DT Midstream operates in the Marcellus, Utica Shale, and Haynesville Shale areas. In the Northern area of operations, the company began operations by transporting natural gas to the parent company, DTE Energy Company (DTE).

That makes the beginning operations here different from many companies that I follow. Most midstream operations begin as part of or affiliated with an upstream operator.

Obviously, the company is expanding operations, with the Haynesville system connecting increasingly to the LNG projects that will allow for export capability.

DT Midstream is also a dry gas transporter specialist (for the most part). Whether the company diversifies into other upstream areas more in the future, or remains primarily with dry gas, remains to be seen.

Financial Strength

Both Enterprise Products Partners and DT Midstream are in good financial shape.

DT Midstream Debt Due Schedule And Financial Strength Summary (DT Midstream Presentation At JP Morgan Midwest Utilities & Midstream 1X1 Forum March 28, 2024)

The company has one of the better debt ratios as shown above, with little to no debt due in the near future. This company is a good deal smaller than Enterprise Partners. Therefore, the lack of geographical diversification, lack of history as a public company independent of DTE Energy, and the lack of management depth all played a key part in keeping the debt rating of the unsecured debt below investment grade.

Nonetheless, the financial debt ratio is better than many other midstream companies I follow and really indicates a relatively low degree of financial risk for a smaller and newer midstream operator.

Summary

If one were to assume a "return to the mean" for both companies, then Enterprise Products Partners should provide a better return with less risk than DT Midstream.

That being stated, it is also true that "the market can remain irrational longer than you can stay solvent." So timing is really an unknown issue. High-priced issues like DT Midstream can always become more high priced before they are no longer "market darlings."

Still, it is difficult to make a logical argument for a price-earnings ratio expansion for DT Midstream. The growth rate is really not all that far above the typical industry midstream. On the other hand, so little optimism, relatively speaking, is priced into Enterprise Products Partners. Yet, Enterprise Products Partners is well positioned to participate in any increase in industry transportation needs.

Because there are better yields available with likely the same or slightly less long-term growth rate, a company like Enterprise Products Partners is likely to be a better choice.

There is an old saying on Wall Street that "sometimes the bears win and sometimes the bulls win. But the Pigs never win. So do not be a Pig." Generally, successful investors of higher-priced stocks know when to leave and are gone long before the party is over. They take their profits either early or "out of the middle" and then do not worry about what happens next.

For that reason, DT Midstream is a sell for me. I like everything about DT Midstream, Inc. stock except for the price. Since there is good management available elsewhere that is less expensive to invest alongside, I will head in that direction.