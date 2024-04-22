Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SLR Investment: Things Have Changed, It Is Time To Buy This BDC

Apr. 22, 2024 10:36 AM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • SLR Investment's exposure to high volatility sectors and fixed rate loans has limited its upside and caused underperformance relative to the BDC sector so far.
  • SLR Investment's Q4 2023 earnings showed improvements in core performance metrics, with net asset value increasing and net investment income expanding.
  • Also, the recent dynamics at the general private credit front (e.g., higher for longer impacts, increasing competition) have rendered SLRC's asset allocation strategy more enticing.
  • Given the above, very high portfolio quality and a notable discount to NAV, I have decided to upgrade the BDC from hold to buy.
In December of last year, I wrote an interesting piece on SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC), where I laid out several advantages of SLRC and how these should warrant a somewhat stable performance going forward.

However, at the same time, I was quite

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

