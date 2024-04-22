Sunshine Seeds

Investment thesis

When DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) announced it would acquire Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for $5.2 billion in November 2021, Rogers' shares soared as the offer represented $277 per share, which was a 33% premium over the company's share price at the time of the announcement. A year later, in early November 2022, the planned purchase was canceled due to Chinese regulatory issues. As a consequence, Rogers' shares decreased by over 60% in the blink of an eye, and although they recovered part of the lost ground in H1 2023 thanks to a 70% appreciation, the price has decreased again by over 35% in H2 2023 and so far, in 2024.

A few days before the Q1 2024 results come out (on April 25), investors are not expecting any recovery sign, but it should be said that situation of Rogers Corporation is not bad in itself since it is indeed a profitable company with a strong balance sheet that enjoyed acceptable revenue growth rates in recent years and whose market cap currently stands at $2 billion. For these reasons, the P/S ratio, despite being a bit depressed, is still at 2.247 as investors are willing to give considerable value to the company's sales. The point is that shares were greatly inflated for a year on the promise of a generous takeover, but leaving aside this post-pandemic stage, the current share price accumulates a 47.1% decline from the peak of $206.43 reached in May 2019 influenced by several headwinds that the company is currently facing.

These headwinds are quite diverse given the wide geographical diversification and include inflationary pressures, wage inflation, weakening demand, supply chain issues, reductions in consumer subsidies, and postponed product releases by customers. Furthermore, weaker industrial activity, unusually high customer inventories, a more modest-than-expected resumption of the Chinese economy, and a slower-than-expected global rollout of the 5G network are significantly hurting volumes and putting additional pressure on revenues and profit margins, and the situation is not expected to improve until at least the second half of 2024.

Luckily, the balance sheet is very robust, and the company continues generating positive cash from operations, so I consider that the current pessimism among investors represents a good opportunity for those investors with enough patience to wait for the headwinds to ease because, in my opinion, they are temporary due to their direct link with the current macroeconomic landscape and 2025 is expected to deliver record revenues without taking into account that the company is prepared to resume its M&A strategy.

A brief overview of the company

Rogers Corporation is a global designer, developer, and manufacturer of high-performance and high-reliability engineered materials and components for a wide range of industries. The company was founded in 1832, its market cap currently stands at $2 billion, and its products are essential for the manufacturing process of its customers' products, so it is a widely established company with a long history behind it.

Rogers Corporation (Rogerscorp.com/advanced-electronics-solutions)

Rogers Corporation operates under two business segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions and Elastomeric Material Solutions. Under the Advanced Electronics Solutions segment, which generated 56% of revenues in 2023, the company manufactures circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for the automotive, aerospace and defense, renewable energy, wireless, industrial, mass transit, connected devices, and wired infrastructure industries. On the other hand, under the Elastomeric Materials Solutions segment, which generated 42% of revenues in 2023, it manufactures engineered materials, including polyurethane and silicone materials, customized silicones, polytetrafluoroethylene, and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials.

The company also manufactures elastomer components for the general industrial market and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks, which provided 2% of revenues in 2023.

While it is true that the company's products serve a wide variety of customers operating in many different industries, recent revenue weakness and shrinking profit margins have caused a significant drop in the share price, which has erased the positive trajectory achieved in the months following the news that DuPont would finally not acquire Rogers.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $109.20, which represents a 60.22% decline from all-time highs of $274.51 reached on April 19, 2022, and a 47.10% decline from the pre-coronavirus peak of $206.43 reached on May 1, 2019. This decline reflects that, even though shares were inflated for a year in the expectation that DuPont would finally acquire Rogers in 2022, the share price is also significantly below the last pre-pandemic peak as current headwinds are tempering investor expectations.

An active M&A strategy as a driver of revenue growth

The company is an active acquirer as this represents one of its main strategies for expanding its global footprint, and its generous (and more or less stable) profit margins have allowed it to carry out these acquisitions while maintaining a very robust balance sheet over the years.

In January 2015, the company acquired Arlon, a manufacturer of high-performance materials for the printed circuit board industry and silicone rubber-based materials, for $157 million. Later, in November 2016, it also acquired DeWAL Industries, a leading manufacturer of high-performance polymer films and pressure-sensitive tapes, for $135.5 million.

The M&A activity continued in January 2017 when the company acquired Diversified Silicone Products (DSP) a manufacturer of custom silicone products, for $60.2 million, and a year and a half later, in July 2018, it acquired Griswold, a manufacturer of a wide range of high-performance engineered cellular elastomer and microcellular polyurethane products and solutions for general industrial, electronics, automotive, and consumer markets, for $78 million. Finally, a month later, in August 2018, it also acquired a production facility and related machinery and equipment in Chandler, Arizona, from Isola USA, for $43.4 million.

After a break of slightly over 3 years in which the company paid down all its long-term debt, in October 2021, it acquired Silicone Engineering, a leading UK-based manufacturer of silicone material solutions for EV/HEV, industrial, medical, and other markets, for $172.3 million, which was the latest acquisition after which the company has been reducing its long-term debt to just $30 million currently.

After this recent deleveraging process, the management has shown its willingness to take advantage of the current robustness of the balance sheet and resume the M&A activity as soon as an opportunity arises, so investors can expect new acquisitions soon.

Revenues, albeit currently depressed, are expected to hit a new record in 2025

Certainly, the company has increased its revenues at fairly acceptable rates in recent years boosted by acquisitions, and it has achieved this while taking breaks along the way to pay down the debt incurred and maintain the robust balance sheet it enjoys today. Still, 2023 saw a 6.47% revenue decline, after a strong recovery experienced in 2021 and 2022 (from the coronavirus pandemic), as customers are currently enduring a destocking process in a lower demand environment, two headwinds (weaker demand and high customer inventories) that keep impacting operations as revenues decreased by 10.69% quarter over quarter in Q4 2023.

Rogers Corporation revenues (Seeking Alpha)

In this regard, the company is poised to fall far short of its target of achieving revenues in the $1.2B to $1.3B range by 2025 as revenues are expected to decrease by 2.61% in 2024 to $884.70 million, but are expected to start recovering from H2 2024 as 2025 is expected to close with a 10.70% increase to $979.35 million. If this reality materializes, 2025 would close with revenues almost 1% higher than those of 2022 and 9% higher compared to 2019, the year before the coronavirus outbreak, thus marking a new record. While it is true that the current volatility of the global economy suggests that it is still too early to make predictions, the management's willingness to resume the M&A activity and the current strength of the balance sheet suggest that investors could expect that, even if expectations for 2025 turn out to be overly optimistic, record revenues should eventually be surpassed.

The United States provided 26% of revenues in 2023, whereas 40% were generated in APAC and 31% in EMEA. This geographical diversification, despite being very positive in the long term, means that current operations are directly impacted by the war conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and Israel and Palestine, as well as by the high inflation rates and weakening consumer purchasing power worldwide and the weaker-than-expected recovery of the Chinese economy.

Although the EV/HEV markets are starting to show some signs of recovery, a reduction in state subsidies and the weakening consumer purchasing power caused by inflationary pressures has pushed many OEMs to delay the launch of new vehicles, and despite robust demand for the company's advanced power substrates for renewable energy, weaker industrial and portable electronics sales will continue to weigh on sales in the coming quarters as customers currently carry unusually high inventories while consumers are extending the lifespan of their smartphones.

This partially explains why the share price has decreased again after the recent increase as not only have revenues decreased, but the recovery, which is not expected to begin until at least the second half of 2024, is full of uncertainties. Therefore, investors remain cautious and, as a result, the P/S ratio is below the average of the last 10 years at 2.247, which means that the company currently generates annual revenues of $0.45 for each dollar held in shares by investors.

Data by YCharts

This ratio is 22.92% lower than the average of the past 10 years and represents a 60.10% decline from the 10-year peak of 5.631 reached at the end of 2021 when DuPont announced that it would acquire Rogers. Excluding the coronavirus and post-coronavirus era, this P/S ratio represents a 44.26% decline from the 10-year peak of 4.031 reached in 2018 but is still 19.90% higher than the 10-year average of 2.054 experienced in the 2009-2019 period, which reflects expectations of revenue improvements from 2025 onwards now that the balance sheet is fully deleveraged.

Parallel to the expected growth, which will presumably be rather slow (excluding any potential acquisition), much of investors' attention is also on profit margins as inflationary and wage pressures, as well as weakening volumes and supply chain issues are putting significant pressure on them.

Profit margins remain high despite current headwinds

Over the years, the company has managed to maintain a strong profitability profile with gross profit margins well over 30% and EBITDA margins well over 15%, but inflationary pressures, lower volumes, and supply chain issues are putting significant pressure as the trailing twelve months' gross profit margin decreased to 33.81% and the EBITDA margin to 15.17%.

Data by YCharts

The management has carried out aggressive cost-saving initiatives in recent quarters, as well as efficiency and productivity improvements at the operational level, but lower volumes keep impacting operations as these efforts have not been enough to offset current headwinds as the gross profit margin stood at 32.96% in Q4 2023, although the EBITDA margin was quite robust at 20.24%.

Regarding these initiatives, the management announced a package of measures in February 2023 that included the sale of a non-core, low-margin, rubber product line, exiting the Price Road facility in Arizona, reductions in corporate and manufacturing employee-related expenses, professional service fees and discretionary expenses, and a 7% reduction of Rogers' global workforce. More recently, these efforts have turned towards the manufacturing capacity expansion in China to achieve improvements in the cost structure by mid-2025. It also announced, in February 2024, that it leased a facility in Monterrey, Mexico, for advanced busbar manufacturing and engineering services for the automotive and renewable energy industries as the company is seeking to reduce lead levels in the region while reducing manufacturing costs.

But for now, the company is expected to report weaker margins in Q1 2024 on April 25 due to headwind persistence and a negative product mix, so shareholders and potential investors should remain patient.

The balance sheet is very robust

The company is virtually debt-free as it currently holds $30 million of long-term debt and $131.7 million in cash and equivalents, which means its net debt is negative at -$101.70 million. This has been possible thanks to a long-term debt reduction from $215 million at the end of 2022 to $30 million currently as the company used cash and equivalents, accounts receivables, and inventories to deleverage the balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

In this regard, inventories decreased by $28.9 million in 2023, and accounts receivables by $9.2 million while accounts payable also decreased by $7 million, and the company reported cash from operations of $131.4 million.

Data by YCharts

As of Q4 2023, the company remained profitable as it reported cash from operations of $71.9 million as inventories decreased by $3.6 million and accounts receivable by $25.1 million while accounts payable increased by $3.4 million, and the company reported net income of $23.2 million for the quarter (vs. $19 million in Q3). Still, net income in Q4 was inflated by a $24 million insurance recovery from the Utis factory fire in 2021, so the adjusted net income of $11 million is, in my opinion, a more precise number if what we are looking for is to assess the actual operational sustainability.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, capital expenditures decreased year over year to $22.5 million in Q4 2023 compared to $29.8 million in Q4 2022, and although this represents a significant increase from $6.7 million in Q3 2023, the chart above reflects how significant the reduction has been since 2022.

Keep an eye on share dilution

Finally, I would like to make a small mention of share dilution. Although not in a significant way, the total number of shares outstanding has been increasing in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Although, indeed, it has only done so by 4% since 2016, it is important to take this into account, as this could slightly limit the potential upside.

Risks worth mentioning

In my opinion, Rogers Corporation is a fairly conservative investment since we are talking about a company with a healthy balance sheet and a robust profitability profile that has been operating since 1832 and whose products are essential to the manufacturing process of its customers, which in turn operate in key markets. But despite this, there are certain risks that I would like to highlight, especially in the short and medium term.

Interest rates remain high and there is no certainty when they will start falling. The effects of maintaining interest rates high could cause a recession in the United States and the rest of the world, which would have a significant impact on the company's operations not only due to a potential drop in revenues but also due to the impact that unabsorbed labor would have on profit margins.

Although revenues are expected to begin recovering in H2 2024, this may not materialize as the macroeconomic landscape is currently full of uncertainties, and the headwinds currently faced by the industries in which the company operates are very diverse.

Profit margins could continue to shrink if inflation rates do not continue easing or if they intensify again.

The high complexity of the current macroeconomic panorama significantly increases the volatility risk, so the share price could suffer strong changes in short periods of time.

Although its impact has been very limited in recent years, the total number of outstanding shares could continue its upward path in the future.

Conclusion

Certainly, Rogers Corporation is in top shape despite operating in a global economy full of disruptions. Profit margins, despite a temporary contraction, remain elevated and are allowing the company to report positive net income despite weak volumes. Furthermore, working capital reductions allowed the company to pay down most of its long-term debt while still holding $131.7 million in cash and equivalents, and it still holds very high inventories and receivables.

Although sales have fallen in recent quarters, a recovery is expected in the second half of 2024, and 2025 should mark a new record. Still, due to the large number of headwinds that the company is going through in the different territories where it operates, expectations of a recovery should be taken with a grain of salt as the degree of uncertainty is very high at the moment.

As we all know well if there is one thing investors especially don't like, it is uncertainty, and while I would not expect any sign of recovery in Q1 2024, what is quite certain is that Rogers Corporation has been in business for almost two centuries and that it remains profitable while its balance sheet is robust enough to withstand any potential headwind for a long time. For these reasons, I consider it worth holding its shares and waiting for optimism to reign again among investors since the robustness of its balance sheet should pave the way to a new growth stage in the foreseeable future.