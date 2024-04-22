Top 6 Humanoid Robot Companies To Consider As A New Trend Potentially Takes Off

cyano66

A brief look at the humanoid robot sector and its outlook

A 'humanoid robot' is a robot resembling the human body. They have been around for many years; however, in more recent years, the growth of artificial intelligence ("AI") has led to a greater interest and rapid advancements.

The announcement that Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) was developing a humanoid robot first came in August 2021, and was followed in September 2022 with a prototype named "Optimus" shown at AI Day. Since then, Optimus has dramatically improved and may now (or soon) be use in Tesla's factories.

Tesla's Optimus is leading to a global race by others to follow in Tesla's footsteps, with many other robot companies already well advanced in humanoid robots, but often using less advanced AI than what Tesla is developing.

Three main use cases for humanoid robots in the future (source)

Figure AI

Humanoid robot sector outlook

Goldman Sachs forecast - The global market for humanoid robots could reach $38 billion by 2035 (that's up more than sixfold from a previous projection of $6 billion). GS quote: "The team's base case is for more than 250,000 humanoid robot shipments in 2030, almost all of which would be for industrial use. Our analysts' base case is for consumer robot sales to ramp up quickly over the next decade, exceeding a million units annually in just over a decade... Some Western companies likely have the most sophisticated AI software models, while Asia will probably be the manufacturing hub for humanoid components, because of the wide supply chain base and lower manufacturing costs."

Market and Markets forecast - The global humanoid market size to grow from US$1.8b in 2023 to US$13.8b by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 50.2% in the period.

Global X ETFs forecast - By 2035, we expect the total addressable market, or TAM, for the global humanoid robotics market to approach $4.85 trillion.

Goldman Sachs forecasts that humanoid robots are expected to become a $38 billion market by 2035 (source)

Goldman Sachs Intelligence

Goldman Sachs base case is for global shipments of 1.4m pa in 2035, bull case is for 6.5m pa in 2035 (source)

Goldman Sachs Intelligence

The humanoid market size to grow at a CAGR of 50.2% with key demand coming from North America, Asia-Pacific, & Europe (source)

Markets and Markets

The humanoid robot trend is potentially just about to take-off (source)

Global X ETFs

Top 6 Humanoid Robot Companies To Consider (in alphabetical order)

Agility Robotics (private)

Agility Robotics states they have the "the most advanced Mobile Manipulation Robot (MMR) on the market" named 'Digit.'" Agility further states:

Designed to navigate our world, Digit can walk into existing facilities and address the hardest-to-automate portions of your workflow. Digit is made for work, and its technology has been proven in real-world distribution, 3PL and manufacturing sites.

Potential customers can either buy or lease Digit as a 'Robot as a Service ("RaaS"). In October 2023, it was announced that Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) will begin testing Digit for use in their operations.

Agility Robotics humanoid robot 'Digit' is an advanced Mobile Manipulation Robot (source)

Agility Robotics

Oct 2023 - Agility Robotics Broadens Relationship with Amazon

Boston Dynamics - a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF)

Boston Dynamics is a company with a long history as a leader in the robotics sector. The Company was founded in 1992 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA. Boston Dynamics operates as a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company.

The Company primarily serves sectors such as manufacturing, energy, construction, logistics, and government with their robotic solutions. Boston Dynamics state that they are:

...the global leader in developing and deploying highly mobile robots capable of tackling industry's toughest challenges...Our robots are equipped with advanced mobility, dexterity, and intelligence, enabling automation in unstructured or hard-to-traverse spaces, from industrial plants and construction sites to distribution centers and warehouses...

Boston Dynamics' most advanced humanoid robot, "Atlas," is still being developed and was recently updated to an all-electric new version (see linked article below). It uses advanced control algorithms to enable it to plan complex whole body movements while accounting for the environment. You can view several videos of the Atlas robot in action here.

The all-new electric Atlas robot by Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics

Figure AI (private)

Figure.ai uses AI vision technology in their robots, with the first commercial robot called "Figure 01." The Company is well funded and founded by Brett Adcock (he also founded eVTOL company Archer Aviation).

The Company ing Nvidia (NVDA), Micstates they have "the world's first commercially viable autonomous humanoid robot." And that:

"Figure 01 is AI-powered and self-reliant, ready to produce an abundance of affordable, more widely available goods and services to a degree which humanity has never seen."

In January 2024, it was announced:

Figure's humanoid robots to work and assist at BMW's car production factory...Figure's AI humanoid robots have signed an agreement with BMW Manufacturing, and they are expected to assist the latter's employees in a step-by-step process. The first phase is assigned to Figure, and the team will pinpoint the ways and cases in which the AI humanoid robots can assist in automotive production. After they get through the initial phase, the deployment is set to follow at BMW's manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Here, the automated handy helpers seek to increase productivity by shouldering tedious workloads, cutting back on costs Figure and BMW Manufacturing are yet to identify which areas-and hopefully creating a safer work environment.

Figure 01 may soon be working in a BMW factory

Figure AI

March 2024 - Robotics startup Figure raises $675 mln from Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI - "Robotics startup Figure said on Thursday it raised $675 million in a funding round from investors including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos at a valuation of $2.6 billion. Sunnyvale, California-based Figure also said it signed a collaboration with OpenAI to develop generative artificial intelligence for its humanoid robots."

Sanctuary AI (private)

Sanctuary AI was established in 2018 with a purpose "to build a human-like brain and system that's capable of executing human-like tasks in a safe way."

Co-founder and CEO Geordie Rose has a strong background in quantum computing (founded D-Wave) and robotics (CEO of Kindred robotics). He holds a PhD in theoretical physics.

Sanctuary's 6th generation humanoid robot is called "Phoenix." Regarding Phoenix, Sanctuary states:

While others are focused on developing special-purpose AI and special-purpose robots to address specific, narrowly defined, singular tasks or activities, at Sanctuary we are taking a much more general-purpose approach to both AI and robotics. The Carbon™ AI control system mimics subsystems found in the human brain, such as memory, sight, sound, and touch. When applied with Phoenix™ general-purpose robots, opportunities will exist to take on just about any human task.

Sanctuary AI's Phoenix "general-purpose" humanoid robot

Sanctuary AI

March 2024 - Humanoid robot from Sanctuary AI Phoenix performing simple tasks at human speed

Tesla - Price = USD $147.05

Tesla's bot ("Optimus") is designed that it will use a similar Full Self-Driving ("FSD") software as used in their cars, that is AI that is based on training from visual data.

The latest generation 2 Tesla humanoid robot now has greater skills and dexterity, including touch. It can perform various tasks that would be useful in factories and can even pick up an egg without breaking it.

You can learn more at AI & Robotics | Tesla.

Tesla's description of its bot program

Tesla website

Tesla Optimus Gen 2 has much better skills and dexterity

Solving the Money Problem courtesy Tesla

Dec. 2023 - Tesla Drops BOMBSHELL Out Of Nowhere (video showing Tesla's generation 2 Tesla humanoid robot)

UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd [HK:9880] - Price = HKD 158.20

UBTECH Robotics has a history since 2012 of "bringing intelligent robots into thousands of households" and is now focused on their humanoid robot development.

The Walker S robot is already being used in EV manufacturer NIO Inc.'s (NIO) factory, and reportedly also at BYD Company Limited [HK:1211] (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF) factory.

Co-founder of BYD Co Xia Zuoquan is still the largest individual shareholder of UBTECH Robotics, apart from the Founder Zhou Jian. Tencent is the largest institutional shareholder with a 6.15% holding. UBTECH listed on the HKSE on December 29, 2023, at HKD 90, giving it a market capitalization at that time of HK$37.6 billion.

UBTECH Robotics Chairman Zhou Jian and humanoid robot (Walker S) ring the bell at the HKSE (source)

UBTECH

EV maker Nio testing use of humanoid robots on factory production line (source)

Moomoo

Dec. 2023 - BYD may be using products from humanoid robot maker UBTech in its production lines, report says.... "As of December 10, UBTech had more than 900 enterprise customers and had sold more than 760,000 robots, according to its prospectus."

Feb. 2024 - Walker S: Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Manufacturing with Humanoid Robots

Others

1X Technologies | Androids Built to Benefit Society - Has two humanoid/android models, EVE (wheeled android) and NEO (walking android). EVE is available now to purchase, and NEO is under development. They are using AI learning to improve at basic tasks over time. You can view a video of the robots working in a factory setting here.

AgiBot - Aims to bring a humanoid to market for only CNY 200,000 ($27,468). You can view a video showing their humanoid robot here.

Clone Robotics - Clone is building low-cost, biomimetic, and intelligent androids, trained to perform all the common labor for daily life.

Unitree Robotics - Details and a video of their humanoid robot Unitree H1 here. The robot can run and has "potential athletic performance＞5m/s" and can already run at 3.3m/s. They are reported to have a humanoid robot for less than US$90,000.

Robot ETFs

Note: You can also consider exposure to AI ETFs such as Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) and ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ).

Risks

Technology issues - Which company can develop the leading technology, the race is on. How capable will humanoid robots become. This depends largely on how well their AI (essentially the robot's brain/software) develops.

The high cost of humanoid robots may slow adoption - GS says a robots cost between US$30,000 (high-end robot) and US$150,000 (high-end robot) to produce. Macquarie Research says a standard humanoid robot production cost in 2023 is US$50,000. In many cases, traditional robots which are cheaper can do the job, so why pay more for a humanoid robot, unless it's much better. Costs typically come down dramatically once production scales up.

Public acceptance of robots that look like humans may be an issue, as well as fear over job losses. Humanoid robots look like robots in human form so should be largely acceptable; however Android robots (aim for robots to be aesthetically pleasing) can mimic humans and may therefore have some acceptance issues.

Legal and indemnity issues around robot accidents.

Company issues - Management, liquidity, debt, ability to raise huge initial amounts of capital to reach production etc.

Stock market issues - Sentiment, liquidity, dilution.

Adoption of more expensive humanoid robots than standard factory robots appears to be a key risk (source)

Adoption of more expensive humanoid robots (than standard factory robots) appears to be a key risk Goldman Sachs report Jan. 2024 - Humanoid Robot: The AI accelerant

Cost for a standard global humanoid robot in 2023 (source)

Global X ETFs courtesy Macquarie

Further reading

Brilliant progress chart of several leading humanoid robot companies (source: Brighter with Herbert)

Brighter with Herbert

CB Insights Best Industrial Humanoid Robots Companies (source) - Top-right corner being the best - Tesla, followed by Boston Dynamics, Figure, then Sanctuary, Fourier Intelligence, and Agility Robotics

CB Insights

Conclusion

Humanoid robots are a rising trend, with numerous companies racing to lead the sector globally. Being a new technology, the companies are at various stages of development, mostly not yet at commercialization stage.

Goldman Sachs forecasts the global market for humanoid robots could reach $38 billion by 2035. Their base case is for humanoid robot shipments to reach 1.4m pa in 2035 and a bull case of 6.5m pa in 2035.

Our top 6 humanoid robot companies in alphabetical order are:

Agility Robotics (private).

Boston Dynamics (a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF)).

Figure AI (private).

Sanctuary AI (private).

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA).

UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd [HK:9880].

Risks are plentiful and include the technology and how effective it will become, as well as the issue of costs (US$150,000 for an advanced humanoid robot or US$50,000 for a standard humanoid robot), and what level of adoption will potentially occur. Costs typically come down dramatically once production scales up.

