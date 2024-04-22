Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Li Auto: The Stock Is Dirt Cheap

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
6.2K Followers

Summary

  • Li Auto's stock price has declined despite growing deliveries and improving fundamentals.
  • The decision to engage in a price war with Tesla is seen as a positive move, indicating the company's ability to compete and continue gaining market share.
  • Li Auto's balance sheet is strong, with a large cash pile and no leverage, making it well-equipped to sustain a price war.
  • My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is undervalued by five times.

Shanghai, China - Dec 28, 2021: Li Auto store in the downtown

Andy Feng

Investment thesis

I had a bullish thesis about Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in September 2023, but it did not age well as the stock price tanked by 34% since it went live. The share price decline does not seem

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
6.2K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LI
--
LAAOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News