zhongguo/iStock via Getty Images

Updating my most recent review, despite a more than 250% increase in stock price, I'm keeping the rating of power producer Vistra Corporation (NYSE:VST) at “buy,” although only for capital appreciation and momentum investors, not for dividend investors.

Because the stock price has risen so much, the dividend has not kept pace: Vistra pays only a 1.3% dividend. However, it recently added $1.5 billion in stock repurchase authorization. Since 2021, it has reduced its share count by 28%.

Despite the big stock price increase, why does Vistra still have upside? Several reasons: The addition of significant nuclear power generation, low natural gas prices, particularly from the nearby Permian basin, Texas population growth, oilfield electrification, AI prospects for electricity demand growth, crypto mining, and share buybacks.

Although this independent power producer serves the utility market, it's not itself a utility.

As demand for existing and new-build nuclear electrical generating capacity in the US increases due to the need for zero carbon, baseload power (uniquely nuclear), Vistra’s acquisition of 85% of Energy Harbor (and its significant nuclear capacity) remains a well-timed acquisition. Examples of the appeal of nuclear power are the uptick in independent power producer Constellation Energy’s (CEG) stock price and interest in Southern Company (SO) due to the startup of a third, and soon a fourth, Vogtle nuclear power plant by Georgia Power.

I own shares of Vistra.

Energy Harbor Acquisition and Comanche Peak

On March 1, 2024, Vistra announced the completion of its acquisition of Energy Harbor. This adds four nuclear plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania with 4000 MW of capacity to Vistra’s existing 2400 MW of nuclear capacity in Texas. Thus, 15.6% (6400/41,000) MW of Vistra’s generation capacity will be nuclear powered.

The acquisition also adds one million retail customers to Vistra’s existing four million customers.

The cost of the acquisition was $3.43 billion: $3 billion in cash to Energy Harbor and Vistra’s assumption of $430 million of net debt.

Vistra also is seeking approval to extend the useful life of its two Comanche Peak nuclear units in Glen Rose, Texas. At present, these are approved through 2030 and 2033.

Owning and operating 24/7 baseload nuclear is key for Vistra’s strategy because, as explained below, several of its 24/7 baseload coal units have been or will be closed by 2027 in the MISO, PJM, and ERCOT regions. The five coal-fired generating plants still remaining to be closed total 4600 MW of capacity.

Indeed, Vistra’s most recent investor presentation shows that the company’s (baseload) generation capacity will be as shown below. Vistra is the existing, Energy Harbor is the acquisition, Vistra Vision is the new zero-carbon Vistra division, and Consolidated is Vistra Vision plus Vistra Tradition (coal and gas-fired capacity).

Vistra 4Q and Full Year 2023 Presentation

A diagram shows that Vistra owns 85% of Vistra Vision, while Nuveen and Avenue Capital own 15%.

Vistra 4Q and Full Year 2023 Presentation

2023 Results and Guidance

In 2023, Vistra’s GAAP net income was $1.5 billion compared to a loss of -$1.2 billion in 2022.

Ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 billion, compared to $3.1 billion in 2022. The graph below shows a comparison of adjusted EBITDA by segment for 2022 and 2023.

VST and Starks Energy Economics

Also notable was that the company repurchased 98% of the interests in the rights to receive payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement (the TRA Rights). This simplifies the company’s capital structure and increases future years’ free cash flow.

Vistra expects good results for full year 2024 with Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 billion-$4.1 billion.

Gas Commodity Price

Lower natural gas prices generally flow through beneficially both to direct consumers (heat/industrial and chemical use) and also to consumers of natural gas-generated electricity. And natural gas prices have dropped in the last few years, most recently as the Biden Administration paused LNG export permitting.

Moreover, gas prices in west Texas and in the Northeast (where Vistra has several natural gas units) tend to be even lower than the Henry Hub price due to gas oversupply and insufficient pipeline transportation to markets.

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, investors should note that Vistra is largely hedged on the margin between natural gas cost and electricity prices (the spark spread): 93% for 2024 and 87% for 2025.

Vistra Operations

Vistra generates and retails electricity as an independent power producer. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, with generation capacity of 41,000 megawatts, it serves about five million customers around the country.

Vistra operates in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) intrastate wholesale grid. It also operates in the PJM interstate reliability grid, with smaller operations in the MISO, ISO-NE, NYISO (or NY/NE), and CAISO grids. The reliability grids are illustrated below.

FERC

Above:

ERCOT = dark blue

CAISO = teal

MISO = aqua

PJM = tan

ISO-NE = green

NYISO = medium brown

As before, the company reports in six financial segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The “asset closure” category includes the three coal and one natural gas plant already retired. Three of these were in MISO and one was in PJM. The “sunset” category is operations from coal plants due to be retired in the next few years. These include:

*Baldwin, MISO region, 1185 MW, 2025

*Caleto Creek, ERCOT region, 650 MW, 2027

*Kincaid, PJM region, 1108 MW, 2027

*Miami Fort, PJM region, 1020 MW, 2027

*Newton, MISO/PJM region, 615 MW, 2027.

Governance

On April 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Vistra’s overall governance as 2, with sub-scores of audit (4), board (1), shareholder rights (4), and compensation (4). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At March 28, 2024, shorts were 4.0% of floated shares.

The company’s beta is 1.07, slightly above that of the overall market.

On Dec. 30, 2023, the six largest institutional stockholders, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market, were Vanguard (12.2%), BlackRock (9.8%), Fidelity/FMR (5.1%), State Street (3.4%), Lsv Asset Management (2.3%), and Dimensional Fund Advisors (1.8%).

Financial and Stock Highlights for Vistra

Market capitalization is $22.9 billion (compared to $9.1 billion eleven months ago) at the April 19, 2024, stock closing price of $65.66/share (compared to $24.44/share eleven months ago). The company’s enterprise value is $36.6 billion.

With a 52-week price range of $22.67-$75.89 per share, the closing price is 87% of the 52-week high. The company’s one-year target price is $72/share, putting the closing price at 91% of that level.

Vistra’s trailing twelve months’ earnings per share is $3.58 for a price-earnings ratio of 18.3. Analysts’ average estimated full-year 2024 and 2025 EPS are $4,08 and $4.54 respectively, resulting in a forward P/E ratio range of 14.5-16.1.

Trailing twelve months’ (TTM) return on assets is 5.1%. TTM return on equity is 29.1%.

TTM operating cash flow is $5.45 billion and levered free cash flow is $1.39 billion.

Data by YCharts

On Dec. 31, 2023, the company had $27.6 billion in liabilities and $33.0 billion in assets, giving Vistra an extremely high liability-to-asset ratio of 84%. Of the liabilities, total (short-term and long-term) commodity and other derivative liabilities were $6.9 billion, total asset retirement obligations were $2.5 billion, and total long-term debt was $14.4 billion.

On Feb. 23, 2024, Vistra announced it had exchanged 98% of the TRA Rights in exchange for "$475 million of newly issued 8.875% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock and approximately $150 million of cash."

On April 10, 2024, Vistra announced it had priced $500 million of senior secured notes due 2034 at 6.0%/year and $1 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2032 at 6.875%/year.

The table below shows the timing and amounts of Vistra’s long-term debt at the end of 4Q23. Presumably, the new, higher-priced debt from April 10 will be used to pay off notes due in the next few months.

As explained above, on Feb. 23, the $475 million of Series C preferred and $150 million was exchanged for most of the TRA Rights.

Vistra Long-Term Debt December 31, 2023 $ Million Senior Secured Loan B-3 due 2030 $2,500 Senior Secured Notes 4.875% due May 13, 2024 $342 3.55% due July 15, 2024 $1,155 5.125% due May 13, 2025 $744 3.700% due January 30, 2027 $800 4.300% due July 15, 2029 $800 6.95% due October 2033 $1,050 Total Senior Secured $7,391 Senior Unsecured Notes 5.500% due Sept 1, 2026 $1,000 5.625% due Feb 15, 2027 $1,300 5.000% due July 1, 2027 $1,300 4.375% due May 15, 2029 $1,250 7.75% due October 2031 $1,450 Total Senior Unsecured $6,300 Click to enlarge

Vistra pays a dividend of $0.86/share to yield 1.3%.

According to its year-end report, the company has repurchased $3.7 billion in shares since 2021, reducing share count by 28%. In February 2024, the board approved an additional $1.5 billion of share repurchases with an expectation that 2024 and 2025 repurchases will total $2.25 billion.

Mean analyst rating is a 1.9 or “buy,” leaning slightly toward “strong buy” from seven analysts. At least one analyst considers the stock overvalued.

Notes on Valuation

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 7.9, below the preferred maximum of 10.0 and so suggesting a bargain.

The ratio of debt to EBITDA is 3.2, below last year’s 5.6.

The company’s book value is only $8.06/share, down from the recent $8.45/share. This is still well below market value, indicating positive investor sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

Vistra’s interest costs on its existing debt are moderate, a positive. However, as predicted last year, the debt being rolled over has a higher cost. Because Vistra is so debt heavy, it's particularly exposed to continued high interest costs.

Gas prices — key for Vistra in its generation profile — are much lower due to the LNG export pause and the high production of associated gas in the Permian. Forward curve prices increase through the remainder of 2024, however, due to expected summer demand for (gas-fired electricity), eventual storage refill, and winter demand for heat.

As a positive risk, investors should consider their expectations of economic growth, especially for Texas. Electricity use is directly correlated to economic activity.

Recommendations for Vistra Corporation

I do not recommend Vistra to dividend hunters. However, despite its stock price run-up, I do continue to recommend Vistra to investors seeking capital appreciation.

Be aware, though, that concerns include high leverage and increasing debt costs.

Aside from the expected AI bump in general electricity demand, Vistra specifically serves regions with strong economic growth. Many of its gas generation plants are near prolific and low-cost gas fields.

The company’s strategy is evidenced in its acquisition of an 85% interest in four nuclear plants (and more retail customers) as well as its push to extend the life of its existing Comanche Peak nuclear facilities. The added nuclear provides good fuel diversification and baseload capacity especially relative to the intermittency of other clean-energy sources like renewables.

Vistra has a 10% upside to its one-year target and an investor-friendly share repurchase program with renewed authorization of $1.5 billion. The company expects to spend $2.25 billion for share repurchases in 2024 and 2025.