Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHY: How The Fed's Policies Make International Dividend Stocks An Attractive Bet

Lake Geneva Investor profile picture
Lake Geneva Investor
81 Followers

Summary

  • The US Federal Reserve is expected to maintain higher interest rates while other major central banks, such as the ECB and BoE, are likely to shift to lower interest rates.
  • The divergence in interest rates presents an opportunity to invest in international dividend stocks, which are expected to outperform their US counterparts.
  • The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF is the recommended investment tool for betting on international interest rates due to its low expense ratio and exposure to developed countries.

Percentage sign

Interest rate cuts are on the horizon, and SCHY will benefit

Richard Drury

Thesis: the FED will be left alone with higher interest rates, and international dividend stocks will benefit

Historically, interest rates in developed countries have followed similar patterns. The

This article was written by

Lake Geneva Investor profile picture
Lake Geneva Investor
81 Followers
As an individual investor located in Geneva, Switzerland, holding a Master's degree in Management, my focus is on macroeconomic factors and global trends. My investment strategy is long-term and multi-generational, steering clear of active trading and technical analysis. My contributions to SeekingAlpha aim to share insights on macro trends and their potential impact on future investment landscapes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News