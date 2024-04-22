SCHY: How The Fed's Policies Make International Dividend Stocks An Attractive Bet

Interest rate cuts are on the horizon, and SCHY will benefit Richard Drury

Thesis: the FED will be left alone with higher interest rates, and international dividend stocks will benefit

Historically, interest rates in developed countries have followed similar patterns. The US Federal Reserve (FED), the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) oversee four economic areas that represent roughly 50% of the world’s GDP. Up until 2021, these four central banks all followed a Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP) and Quantitative Easing (QE).

With the surge of post-COVID inflation in 2021, three of these central banks pivoted to a substantially higher interest rate environment, with the notable exception of the BoJ. The Bank of Japan has kept interest rates close to zero because of Japan’s aging demographic and historical issues with deflation. The BoJ simply did not need to raise interest rates, because the moderate inflation Japan experienced post-COVID was seen as beneficial for the country.

I now expect the ECB and the BoE will shift to and sustain lower interest rates in the short to mid-term. The FED, on the other hand, will remain the only major central bank maintaining a high interest rate environment in the near future. The reasons influencing my expectation include varying growth rates across economic regions and the ongoing battle against inflation. These will be explored in detail in this article.

The divergence between US and international interest rates opens an historical opportunity to bet on international dividend stocks, which I expect will outperform US counterparts in the short and mid term.

In this context, the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) offers an efficient way to benefit from this opportunity. This is because of the ETF’s low expense ratio and significant exposure to economic areas where interest rates are either already low or expected to lower significantly.

Global Interest Rates, BoJ, ECB, FED, BoE (MacroMicro.com)

Why I believe international interest rates will decrease and the FED will be left alone

In a nutshell, I believe the USA is currently the only major economy in the world that shows significant strength and, as a result, has not tamed inflation yet. The latest inflation data from the US shows a rate of 3.48%, not only well above the FED's 2% target but also an increase from February 2024's rate of 3.15%. Not surprisingly, Jerome Powell has recently mentioned that there has been a “lack of further progress” with inflation in 2024. US markets have experienced a correction since then.

On the other hand, the Eurozone, Japan, and the UK, which currently all have weaker economies, have largely resolved their inflation issues. These regions have managed to bring inflation rates closer to their targets, as I will show in the next paragraphs.

The Eurozone

The European Central Bank has historically followed the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, but I believe this is about to change.

As of March 2024, the average inflation rate in the Eurozone stands at 2.4%. This figure suggests that inflation has been largely contained, particularly when looking at data from the four largest economies in the Eurozone, which together represent over 70% of the area’s GDP; Germany has recently reported a yearly inflation rate of 2.2%, France is at 2.4%, and Italy is notably below the ECB's 2% target at 1.2%. Spain stands out with a higher inflation rate of 3.3%. These figures indicate that, except for Spain, major Eurozone economies are experiencing inflation very close to target levels.

Given inflation seems under control and the cooling Eurozone economy, I believe the ECB is going to be the first among major central banks to pivot towards lower interest rates. The ECB has already signaled a potential rate cut as early as June.

Looking at the mid-term, a return to a low-to-zero interest rate environment in the Eurozone seems highly probable. Over the past 5-10 years, Europe's economic growth has lagged behind the US, and the differences between the two economic areas have become more pronounced compared to 20 years ago. I anticipate that the ECB could reduce interest rates to at least 2% within the next 12 months. If Europe continues to experience sluggish growth, the ECB may even revert to a Zero Interest Rate Policy.

The United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is in a more peculiar situation than the Eurozone, in that the fight with inflation seems not to have been as successful yet. According to the UK’s Office for National Statistics, inflation is still well above the 2% target, with a 3.2% figure registered in March. However, this represents a decrease of 0.2% compared to February. More importantly, the IMF now forecasts a mere 0.6% GDP growth for the UK in 2024, indicating that the UK economy has cooled down. This figure compares with a 2.2% 2024 forecasted growth for the US.

The Bank of England has also been dovish as of late - hinting in March that it would strongly consider a cut in interest rates in June 2024. This makes me think that the BoE will probably either follow the ECB and cut rates in June, or do that in September.

Japan

Japan has never pivoted from its policy of zero interest rates, despite experiencing low to moderate inflation in the past couple of years. That is, unless one can consider an increase in interest rates from -0.1% to 0-0.01% a pivot - as this is what the BoJ did in March this year.

In terms of inflation, Japan is experiencing a 2.7% inflation rate in March, down 0.1% compared to February. The point with Japan is that the country has been historically struggling with deflation, and the country actually needs inflation as an engine for economic growth, given its rapidly decreasing and aging population.

Due to the peculiarity of the Japanese economy, I expect the BoJ to maintain its course and keep rates at about 0% for the foreseeable future, in continuity with the past.

Switzerland, Canada and Australia

In this article, I am focusing on the policies of the ECB, BoE and BoJ. It is however worth spending a few words about other minor, developed economic areas and their monetary policies.

What I am observing is Switzerland being substantially aligned with the ECB - the Swiss National Bank has actually already pivoted, partly to fight against an appreciating Swiss Franc that is putting pressure on an export-driven economy.

As for Canada, the country’s fight with inflation has been more successful than the USA so far - with a reading of 2.90% in March. However, historically the decisions of the Bank of Canada have followed the FED, due to how tied and dependent Canada’s economy is to the USA. For this reason, I believe Canada will not cut rates in the immediate future, unlike the ECB and the BoE. However, should the FED decide to keep interest rates higher for longer (beyond Q3 2024), and assuming inflation in Canada stays at current levels, I believe the Bank of Canada will pivot ahead of the FED this time.

Australia is perhaps the only outlier, in that even if its economy is not strongly correlated with the USA, its battle with inflation is far from over - with latest readings above 4%. For this reason, I do not expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to pivot anytime soon.

While Australia’s weight on the world’s economy is negligible, I am still commenting on their policies because the Schwab International Dividend Equity (SCHY) has a significant exposure to Australia, as we will see in the next paragraphs.

Understanding SCHY and its role in betting on international interest rates

The SCHY ETF follows the performance of an index that includes high-dividend-yielding stocks from companies located outside the United States. The fund invests in stocks from companies that have maintained a consistent dividend payout for at least ten consecutive years. These stocks are also selected based on financial strength and screened for lower volatility. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.14%, which I consider to be reasonable for ETFs that target non-US markets.

I view the SCHY ETF as Schwab’s international counterpart to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), targeting investors interested in dividend-focused companies outside the USA.

I believe the SCHY ETF is a great tool for betting on international interest rates, for three reasons. First, the fund almost exclusively focuses on developed countries, with none of the top 10 countries in its portfolio being classified as developing. The top 10 countries of this ETF represent about 75% of the fund's total.

This is important in my opinion because developing countries tend to experience high inflation, their interest rates are far more volatile and the stock market discounts political risk to a much greater extent than in developed countries.

Take for example China, a country I personally consider to be uninvestable at the moment. Equities in China, including dividend stocks, have lost almost 50% in value since 2020, regardless of interest rates, monetary policy or government intervention (or the fact the country is experiencing deflation), because of the political risk carried by Xi Jinping’s anti-Western and anti-capitalistic policies.

Another example of how interest rates in developing countries are difficult to predict (and less meaningful to determine where stocks are headed) is Turkey. The Turkish central bank is heavily tied to politics and interest rate policy is unpredictable, regardless of inflation. Turkish stocks have experienced a nominally negative return in the last 10 years.

If the SCHY ETF was significantly exposed to developing countries, it would not serve as a ‘clean’ bet on international interest rates. Instead, it would entail a significant additional geopolitical and currency risk, complicating its investment profile.

Country Weight, SCHY (schwabassetmanagement.com)

The second reason why I believe the SCHY ETF is good to bet on international interest rates has to do with the criteria the fund uses for selecting its companies. The ETF, similarly to its US counterpart SCHD, does not blindly invest in companies paying a somewhat consistent dividend. It also screens them for quality and reliability. The result is an ETF that is concentrated, with its top 10 holdings representing roughly 38% of the fund.

The top 10 holdings of the SCHY ETF are for the most part well established, blue chip western multinationals, such as Unilever PLC (UL), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). These companies are the international equivalents of U.S. dividend aristocrats—well-regarded, shareholder-friendly conglomerates. Their stocks are attractive to investors who, in a context of decreasing interest rates, might want to shift away from short and mid-term government bonds in search of better yields.

The effectiveness of the SCHY ETF as a tool for betting on international interest rates lies in its exposure to blue-chip companies located in politically stable countries aligned with the West. Without this focus, it would not be as reliable for investors looking to navigate changes in global interest rates.

To find the first company in the SCHY ETF that belongs to a developing market, we need to go to holding number 23, China Construction Bank Corporation (OTCPK:CICHY). This stock represents around 1.35% of the fund.

Top 10 holdings, SCHY (schwabassetmanagement.com)

It is also worth noting that the top 10 holdings of the SCHY ETF are based in the UK, France, Switzerland, Italy and Japan. All of these countries have experienced a significant slowdown in inflation, and most likely a decrease of interest rates in the upcoming months, well ahead of a possible FED pivot.

The final reason why I like the SCHY ETF as a tool to bet on international interest rates is its yield. The SCHY ETF yields 4.86% at the time of writing. This yield is far superior than that of SCHD, currently at 3.49%. More importantly, the fund’s yield is already higher than the interest rates of the ECB, BoE and BoJ. This makes the blue-chip companies within this ETF already appealing to investors seeking better yields. If interest rates begin to decrease as anticipated, the attractiveness of these investments is likely to increase as well.

SCHY’s historical performance and an alternative ETF

The SCHY ETF is a relatively recent fund, having launched in 2021. Its performance since inception has been slightly inferior to that of the SCHD ETF and the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYMI), another ETF investing in international dividend-oriented companies. When accounting for larger dividends, the performance of SCHY is comparable to that of the other two ETFs.

SCHY performance since inception (Seeking Alpha)

I reference the VYMI ETF as it is considerably more liquid than SCHY, with more than twice its AUM. It also has a far better bid / ask spread at 0.03%, compared to 0.17% for SCHY. However, it's important to note that VYMI has a higher expense ratio of 0.22%, which is greater than SCHY's expense ratio.

On a surface level, it would seem that VYMI might be a better way to gain exposure to international dividend-oriented stocks. While I consider the VYMI ETF a decent alternative to SCHY, I believe that SCHY is the better choice, especially in the context of betting on international interest rates. That has to do with the composition of the VYMI ETF, which is exposed to a whopping 21% to emerging markets and more than 5% to China.

Effectively, SCHY is an ETF that focuses on dividend-paying companies in developed countries, whereas VYMI offers a broader exposure as a truly global ETF. Given what I've previously outlined regarding interest rates in developed countries, I believe SCHY is the more suitable choice for investors looking to capitalize on this specific economic environment.

I also believe that dividends from companies in developing countries tend to be less reliable than those from Western companies. For this reason, my preference strongly favors SCHY.

Risks to my thesis and what I don’t like of the SCHY ETF

The most significant risk involved with investing in the SCHY ETF at this time is tied to the future direction of international interest rates. My assumptions are based on current inflation data, but the ECB and BoE might still decide to delay further their pivot or not pivot at all, following the FED. Inflation could also prove more sticky or come back at higher rates, especially given the current conflict in the Middle East and rising oil prices.

Another risk to consider is SCHY's significant exposure to Australia, which constitutes approximately 14% of the fund, and to a lesser extent, Canada, making up around 9% of the fund. As mentioned earlier in the article, I expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to maintain higher interest rates for an extended period. The Bank of Canada's actions are also currently unpredictable, and it might delay pivoting or choose to align its policies with the Federal Reserve.

Additionally, there is a forex risk that particularly affects US-based investors. If the Federal Reserve maintains higher interest rates longer than other central banks, as I anticipate, the USD is likely to appreciate against foreign currencies. For investors whose reference currency is the USD, investing in SCHY could be complex: gains from the appreciation of international stocks might be offset by a depreciation in the value of their local currencies. This currency risk could potentially neutralize the benefits from the ETF's price movements.

A final element worth noting in this section is the high bid / ask spread of the SCHY ETF - which currently stands at around 0.17%. This figure is so high because the ETF is relatively new, not so liquid and it only has roughly 700 Million USD in AUM. If you are not interested in investing for the long term, and plan to trade SCHY often, VYMI might be the better choice, given its better liquidity.

Conclusion

I believe the FED will be the only major central bank left fighting inflation and keeping higher interest rates for longer. This scenario is likely to benefit international dividend stocks, as investors will shift their capital from government bonds to other assets offering higher yields, such as dividend stocks.

The SCHY ETF is a good and efficient way to benefit from this opportunity. This is because of the ETF’s low expense ratio and significant exposure to economic areas where interest rates are either already low or expected to lower.

There are risks involved with this trade, especially for investors whose reference currency is the USD - as they should be particularly wary of currency risk. Despite these risks, the current economic environment presents a unique opportunity for investing in international dividend stocks. Considering the potential for higher yields and the context of global interest rate movements, I recommend a "BUY" for the SCHY ETF, as I see this as an optimal time to capitalize on these conditions.