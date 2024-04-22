Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mowi Continues To Perform, Is Fairly Valued, And An Opportunity Below These Prices

Apr. 22, 2024 12:27 PM ETMowi ASA (MHGVY) Stock
Summary

  • Mowi ASA is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon.
  • The company is operationally excellent but faces structural limitations to growth, just like the salmon industry in general.
  • In this review of FY23 results, the author continues to find excellent operations, and analyzes the effect of Norway's resource rent tax.
  • The article also analyzes the strategic alternatives that Mowi has to continue increasing profits and production despite the structural limits of the industry.
  • The author considers the stock to be fairly valued, but prefers to wait for lower prices before considering it an opportunity.

Japanese restaurant showcase with fresh salmon

Bambu Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Mowi ASA (OTCPK:MHGVY) is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon.

I started coverage of Mowi in December 2023, with a Hold rating. My thesis was that Mowi had outstanding operations and global leadership in

This article was written by

Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.09K Followers
