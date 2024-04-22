ICLN: Clean Energy Will Provide Massive Returns Globally, Just Not Yet

shotbydave

Investment Thesis

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) warrants a hold rating due to multiple current barriers for the global clean energy industry. Domestically, the U.S. faces challenges in the growth and profitability of its wind and solar industries. Internationally, Europe and Asia also face unique challenges, including the prevalence of fossil fuels and geopolitical issues. Therefore, while ICLN and peer clean energy funds may produce strong returns in the future, there are significant near-term challenges.

Overview of ICLN and Comparable Funds

ICLN is an exchange-traded fund that is passively managed and tracks the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. By following this index, ICLN strives to track the performance of clean energy equities globally. With its inception in 2008, the fund has 136 holdings and $2.17B in AUM. The fund includes renewable electricity companies (25.75% weight), electric utilities (19.85%), and semiconductors (13.31%) in its holdings. Geographically, the fund is heaviest on U.S. companies (37.15%), but also include holdings from China (14.61%), Denmark (10.54%), and many others.

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD), the VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG), and the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG). These funds were selected because they focus on clean energy and power and include global holdings.

PBD is another global clean energy ETF that includes U.S. companies, but at a lower weight (23.86%). Of note, PBD includes a significant number of small cap (42.1%) and mid-cap (37.4%) holdings. SMOG also includes global holdings, but is heavier on large caps (81.54% weight). Finally, CNRG has the largest weight on U.S. holdings at 83.58% and is heaviest on electrical components (21.95%) and electric utilities (15.87%).

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield Compared

The energy sector has had a bumpy ride over the past five years. Looking at the U.S. market in particular, the energy sector was the worst performing in 2020 with a -32.8% return. However, it far exceeded the S&P 500 Index with a 53.4% return in 2021. Since this rise, global energy holdings have seen a general decline, leading to current prices. ICLN has an average 5-year annual return of 8.69%. PBD has been the worst performing with a 5-year average return of 5.30%. CNRG has been the best performing with a 5-year average annual return of 15.42%.

5-Year Total Price Return: ICLN and Peer Global Clean Energy Funds (Seeking Alpha)

A positive factor for ICLN is its expense ratio, which is the lowest of peer funds at 0.41%. ICLN’s dividend yield is average among peers at 1.90%. However, the fund’s dividend yield growth has been the lowest, with only a 1.54% dividend 5-year CAGR.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

ICLN PBD SMOG CNRG Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.75% 0.61% 0.45% AUM $2.17B $114.34M $131.13M $183.73M Dividend Yield TTM 1.90% 2.85% 1.92% 1.54% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 1.54% 12.49% 39.07% 29.19% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 20 Apr 24

ICLN Holdings and Current Challenges Impacting the Fund

ICLN is the most diversified fund of global clean energy ETFs compared with 136 holdings. Despite this diversification, ICLN is relatively heavy on its top 10 holdings, with 48.3% weight. While each compared fund seeks global clean energy companies, their holdings vary greatly due to their different tracked indexes.

Top 10 Holdings for ICLN and Peer Global Clean Energy ETFs

ICLN – 136 holdings PBD – 122 holdings SMOG – 73 holdings CNRG – 49 holdings FSLR – 9.64% 1503 TT – 2.50% NEE – 9.73% CEG – 4.51% ENPH – 8.34% 010120 KS – 2.13% IBE SM – 7.54% CMI – 3.50% VWS – 5.35% 1609 TT – 1.71% TSLA – 7.17% FSLR – 3.32% ORSTED – 5.20% 1513 TT – 1.52% ENEL IM – 6.43% NXT – 3.11% 600900 – 4.92% 5310 JP – 1.39% VWS DC – 5.60% AGR – 3.09% NXT – 3.83% FUR – 1.37% 1211 HK – 5.60% GNRC – 2.99% 9502 – 3.27% 968 HK – 1.34% LI – 4.47% NEE – 2.94% EDP – 2.78% ECV – 1.30% 006400 KS – 3.58% AMAT – 2.93% SUZLON – 2.60% 1504 TT – 1.19% FSLR – 3.47% ENPH – 2.82% ORA – 2.37% CNM – 1.18% ENPH – 3.07% ADT – 2.77% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 20 Apr 24

Several of ICLN’s top holdings have promising potential. For example, First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) has seen a 26.7% YoY revenue growth along with a 25.03% net income margin. Despite multiple solid top holdings, the overall outlook for global clean energy is less positive. For example, the U.S. market for clean energy faces an uphill battle. Additionally, markets in Asia and Europe also face near-term challenges. These roadblocks are discussed further below.

Struggles With U.S. Domestic Clean Energy

Temperatures reached the highest ever recorded on an average global level last summer on July 3, 2023. Additionally, the Biden Administration has recently directed about $1 trillion in tax credits and various other incentives for clean energy. So why is the U.S. domestic clean energy industry not seeing a profit boom? In short, the answer can be explained by current costs for clean energy companies, issues with demand, and the robust infrastructure for fossil fuels already in place.

I wrote previously on the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) about how even electric vehicles rely on natural gas to power the U.S. electric grid. This is because natural gas is still a cost-effective and prevalent energy source. By contrast, wind energy is costly, as over 65% of a wind turbine is made of steel. This is problematic because rising steel prices have taken a bite out of the wind industry's profitability.

Many solar companies have fared worse than wind power companies. In 2022, only 3.4% of U.S. energy generation came from solar power. Despite tax credits, the installation and maintenance of solar panels is expensive. Although the industry saw strong growth in 2021 and 2022, it is expected to see a 12% contraction this year. This is predominantly due to fewer orders for new installation and growing costs for installation companies.

Globally, The Situation Isn’t Much Better

The current situation in Asia and Europe is also bleak for clean energy. Although Southeast Asia is expecting to see a 40% increase in energy demand this decade, the region is still very dependent on fossil fuels. Clean energy investment has grown recently, but coal-powered sources are still dominant. Furthermore, coal plants in the region are still young and have strong capacity for production.

While renewable energy sources make up 44% of the European Union’s power production, the region is still dependent on imported energy. Unfortunately for clean energy companies, this demand is met by oil, gas, and other fossil fuel sources. Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a greater portion of this fossil fuel importation is now coming from the U.S., Norway, Kazakhstan, Libya, and Saudi Arabia.

Current Valuation

ICLN has been the worst recent performing global clean energy ETF of peer funds compared with a -34.18% price return over the past year. All examined funds have seen returns of -20% or worse, greatly underperforming the market overall, with the S&P 500 Index seeing a positive 20% one-year price return.

One-Year Price Return: ICLN and Compared Global Clean Energy Funds (Seeking Alpha)

Because of this recent price decline, ICLN currently has a relatively favorable valuation. However, attractive P/E and P/B ratios do not necessarily translate to a buy rating for me. Given the near-term roadblocks in both U.S. and global markets, I expect ICLN to continue seeing suboptimal returns.

Valuation Metrics for ICLN and Peer Competitors

ICLN PBD SMOG CNRG P/E ratio 14.02 13.92 16.44 11.08 P/B ratio 1.56 1.65 1.64 1.60 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 20 Apr 24

Risks to Investors

Despite the current challenges in U.S., Europe, and Asian clean energy markets, the long-term outlook is brighter. Fossil fuels will eventually run out due to exceptionally high global consumption. Some predictions point towards only 51 and 53 years remaining of significant oil and natural gas reserves, respectively.

Consumption of Fossil Fuels Globally By Year (OurWorldInData.Org, 20 Apr 24)

Once fossil fuels run out, solar, electric, wind, nuclear, and other sources will have to fill the void. In fact, 15 U.S. states could produce enough electricity using solar panels to meet all their residential demand. However, until then, there exists significant opportunity costs for investors.

In addition to the risk of opportunity cost, ICLN and peer funds experience more volatility than the market overall. ICLN has a 3-year beta value of 1.07. Other peer funds are also volatile. SMOG, for example, has a 1.16 beta value compared to the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, investors are also likely to face volatility in addition to suboptimal gains.

Concluding Summary

Globally, the future will be dominated by clean energy. However, fossil fuels will likely satisfy energy demands for at least the next decade. As a result, there are clear roadblocks impeding profits in North America, Europe, and Asia. These obstacles include current high costs for clean energy, stunted demand, and the prevalence of fossil fuels. While it is likely that these roadblocks will subside over the long term, short term it means suboptimal returns for ICLN and similar ETFs. Therefore, I rate the fund as a hold and will personally watch for global economic and geopolitical factors to change before considering it a buy.